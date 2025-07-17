Storm Control
Storm control may be enabled on L2 Ethernet ports, LAGs, and MLAGs to monitor inbound traffic to prevent disruptions caused by a broadcast, multicast, or unicast traffic storm on the physical interfaces.
Storm control utilizes a bandwidth-based method to measure traffic where packets exceeding the percentage level specified by the user are dropped.
Users are able to monitor broadcast, unknown unicast, and unregistered multicast traffic while supporting different thresholds for each type or monitor a summary of all the previously mentioned traffic with one threshold.
storm-control
storm-control {<broadcast | unreg-multicast | unknown-unicast> | all} {level <level> | { bits <bits> | bytes <bytes> | packets <packets> [k|m|g]}} [force]
no storm-control {<broadcast | unreg-multicast | unknown-unicast> | all}
The command enables Storm Control on selected interface.
The no form of the command disables Storm Control on selected interface.
Syntax Description
broadcast | unreg-multicast | unknown-unicast | all
level <level> | { bits <bits> | bytes <bytes> | packets <packets> [k|m|g]}
Storm control per traffic type may be configured with different thresholds:
force
Resolves collisions and applies new configuration
Default
no storm control
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.4006
3.6.4110
Updated command syntax, default and configuration mode
3.6.6000
Added “config interface mlag port channel” configuration mode
3.7.0000
Added bits/bytes/packets threshold types
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # storm-control broadcast bits 100 m
Related Commands
Notes
show storm-control
show storm-control [<interface>]
The command displays the configuration levels and dropped packets for each traffic type.
Syntax Description
interface
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.4006
3.6.4110
Updated example
3.7.1000
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show storm-control
Interface Eth1/8:
Related Commands
Notes