NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4706 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4706 LTS  VLANs

On This Page

VLANs

A Virtual Local Area Network (VLAN) is an L2 segment of the network which defines a broadcast domain and is identified by a tag added to all Ethernet frames running within the domain. This tag is called a VLAN ID (VID) and can be assigned a value of 1-4094.

Each port can have a switch mode of either:

  • Access – access port is a port connected to a host. It can accept only untagged frames, and assigns them a default configured VLAN (Port VLAN ID). On egress, traffic sent from the access port is untagged.

  • Access-dcb – receives ingress untagged traffic but sends egress priority tag (VLAN ID = 0)

  • Hybrid – hybrid port is a port connected to either switches or hosts. It can receive both tagged and untagged frames and assigns untagged frames a default configured VLAN (Port VLAN ID). It receives tagged frames with VLANs of which the port is a member (these VLANs’ names are allowed). On egress, traffic of allowed VLANs sent from the Hybrid port is sent tagged, while traffic sent with PVID is untagged.

  • Trunk – trunk port is a port connecting 2 switches. It accepts only tagged frames with VLANs of which the port is a member. On egress, traffic sent from the Trunk port is tagged. By default, a Trunk port is, automatically, a member on all current VLANs.

Configuring Access Mode and Assigning Port VLAN ID (PVID)

  1. Create a VLAN.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # vlan 6
switch (config vlan 6) #

  2. Change back to config mode.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config vlan 6) # exit
switch (config) #

  3. Enter the interface configuration mode.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/22
switch (config interface ethernet 1/22) #

  4. From within the interface context, configure the interface mode to Access.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config interface ethernet 1/22) # switchport mode access

  5. From within the interface context, configure the Access VLAN membership.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config interface ethernet 1/22) # switchport access vlan 6

Configuring Hybrid Mode and Assigning Port VLAN ID (PVID)

  1. Create a VLAN.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # vlan 6
switch (config vlan 6) #

  2. Change back to config mode.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config vlan 6) # exit
switch (config) #

  3. Enter the interface configuration mode.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/22
switch (config interface ethernet 1/22) #

  4. From within the interface context, configure the interface mode to Access.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config interface ethernet 1/22) # switchport mode hybrid
switch (config interface ethernet 1/22) #

  5. From within the interface context, configure the Access VLAN membership.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config interface ethernet 1/22) # switchport access vlan 6

Configuring Trunk Mode VLAN Membership

  1. Create a VLAN.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # vlan 10
switch (config vlan 10) #

  2. Change back to config mode.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config vlan 10) # exit
switch (config) #

  3. Enter the interface configuration mode.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/35
switch (config interface ethernet 1/35) #

  4. From within the interface context, configure the interface mode to Trunk.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config interface ethernet 1/35) # switchport mode trunk

Configuring Hybrid Mode VLAN Membership

  1. Create a VLAN.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # vlan 10
switch (config vlan 10) #

  2. Change back to config mode.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config vlan 10) # exit
switch (config) #

  3. Enter the interface configuration mode.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/35
switch (config interface ethernet 1/35) #

  4. From within the interface context, configure the interface mode to Hybrid.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config interface ethernet 1/35) # switchport mode hybrid
switch (config interface ethernet 1/35) #

  5. From within the interface context, configure the allowed VLAN membership.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    switch (config interface ethernet 1/35) # switchport hybrid allowed-vlan add 10
switch (config interface ethernet 1/35) #

Additional Reading and Use Cases

For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community post:

VLAN Commands

vlan

vlan {<vlan-id> | <vlan-range>}

no vlan {<vlan-id> | <vlan-range>}

Creates a VLAN or range of VLANs, and enters a VLAN context.

The no form of the command deletes the VLAN or VLAN range.

Syntax Description

vlan-id

Range: 1-4094

vlan-range

Any range of VLANs

Default

VLAN 1 is enabled by default

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.1400

Example

switch (config) # vlan 10
switch (config vlan 10) #

Related Commands

show vlan

switchport mode

switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan

Notes

Interfaces are not added automatically to VLAN unless configured with trunk or hybrid mode with “all” option turned on.


name

name <vlan-name>

no name

Adds VLAN name.

The no form of the command deletes the VLAN name.

Syntax Description

vlan-name

40-character long string

Default

No name available

Configuration Mode

config vlan

History

3.1.1400

Example

switch (config vlan 10) # name my-vlan-name

Related Commands

show vlan

switchport mode

switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan

Notes

Name can not be configured for a range of VLANs.


show vlan

show vlan [id <vlan-id>]

Displays the VLAN table.

Syntax Description

vlan-id

1-4094

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.1400

Example

switch (config vlan

Related Commands

show vlan

switchport mode

switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan

vlan

Notes


switchport mode

switchport mode {access | dot1q-tunnel | trunk | hybrid | access-dcb}

no switchport mode

Sets the switch port mode.

The no form of the command sets the switch port mode to access.

Syntax Description

access

Untagged port. 802.1q tagged traffic are filtered. Egress traffic is untagged.

dot1q-tunnel

Allows both tagged and untagged ingress Ethernet packets. Egress packets are tagged with a second VLAN (802.1Q) header.

trunk

802.1q tagged port, untagged traffic is filtered.

hybrid

Both 802.1q tagged and untagged traffic is allowed on the port.

access-dcb

Untagged port, egress traffic is priority tagged.

Default

access

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.1.1400

3.3.4500

Added MPO configuration mode

3.4.3000

Added dot1q-tunnel parameter

3.6.6000

Added ability to switchport mode for a range of interfaces

Example

switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/7
switch (config interface ethernet 1/7) # switchport mode access

Related Commands

show vlan

show interfaces switchport

switchport access vlan

switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan

switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode

vlan

Notes

Switchport mode may be configured for a range of interfaces (interface <inf-type> <id-range> switchport mode <type>)


switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode

switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode {pipe | uniform}

no switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode

Assigns QoS to the service provider’s traffic.

The no form of the command resets the parameter value to its default.

Syntax Description

pipe

Gives the service provider’s traffic QoS 0

uniform

Gives the service provider’s traffic the same QoS as the customer’s traffic

Default

pipe

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.4.3000

Role

admin

Example

switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode uniform

Related Commands

show vlan

show interfaces switchport

switchport access vlan

switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan

vlan

Notes


switchport access

switchport access vlan <vlan-id>

no switchport access vlan

switchport access none (hybrid mode only)

Configures the port access VLAN.

The no form of the command sets the port access VLAN to 1.

The none clause of the command removes access VLAN membership from the port, thus disallowing untagged traffic on this port. This is commonly used for fast transition from hybrid switchport to trunk-like switchport and vice versa.

Syntax Description

vlan-id

1-4094

Default

1

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.1.1400

3.2.0500

Format change (removed hybrid and access-dcb options). Previous command format was: “switchport {hybrid | access-dcb | access} vlan <vlan-id>”.

3.3.4500

Added MPO configuration mode.

3.6.6000

Added ability to configure VLAN ID for a range of interfaces.

3.7.1100

Updated command syntax & notes.

Example

switch (config interface ethernet 1/7) # switchport access vlan 10

Related Commands

show vlan

show interfaces switchport

switchport mode

switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan

vlan

Note

  • This command is not applicable for interfaces with port mode trunk

  • Only one option (“access”, “access-dcb” or “hybrid”) is possible to configure on the port, depending on the switchport mode of the port

  • Access VLAN ID may be configured to a range of interfaces ( interface <inf-type> <id-range> switchport access vlan <vlan-ID>)

  • This command is not applicable for interfaces with port mode trunk

  • In hybrid mode, access vlan is optional. Alternatively, use “access none” in order to disable access vlan. In this case, all incoming untagged traffic will be dropped.


switchport {hybrid, trunk} allowed-vlan

switchport {hybrid, trunk} allowed-vlan {<vlan> | add <vlan> | remove <vlan> all | except <vlan> | none}

Sets the port allowed VLANs.

Syntax Description

vlan

VLAN ID (1-4094) or VLAN range

add

Adds VLAN or range of VLANs

remove

Removes VLANs or range of VLANs

all

Adds all VLANs in available in the VLAN table"

New VLANs added to the VLAN table are added automatically

except

Adds all VLANs expect this VLAN or VLAN range

none

Removes all VLANs

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.1.1400

Example

switch (config interface ethernet 1/7) # switchport hybrid allowed-vlan all

Related Commands

show vlan

show interfaces switchport

switchport access vlan

switchport mode

vlan

Note

  • This command is not applicable for interfaces with port mode access or access-dcb

  • In order for the parameter “hybrid” or “trunk” to be available, the switchport mode on the interface must be configured to either hybrid or trunk respectively


switchport voice

switchport voice vlan <vlan-id>

no switchport voice vlan

Configures voice VLAN for the interface.

The no form of the command disables voice VLAN.

Syntax Description

vlan-id

1-4094

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.1002

Example

switch (config interface ethernet 1/7) # switchport voice vlan 10

Related Commands

lldp med-tlv-select

show vlan

show interfaces switchport

switchport mode

switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan

vlan

Note


show interfaces switchport

show interfaces [<if>] switchport

Displays all interface switch port configurations.

Syntax Description

if

Possible interface types:

  • ethernet <slot/port>

  • port-channel <lag-id>

  • mlag-port-channel <id>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.1400

3.6.6102

Added ability to filter by specific interfaces and updated Example

Example

switch (config) # show interfaces switchport
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface         Mode           Access vlan          Allowed vlans
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/1            access         1
Eth1/2            access         1
Eth1/6            access         1

Related Commands

show vlan

switchport access vlan

switchport mode

vlan

Notes

This command can accept an explicit interface or interface range (displays information only for available interfaces)
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 17, 2025.
content here