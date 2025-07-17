On This Page
- Configuring Access Mode and Assigning Port VLAN ID (PVID)
- Configuring Hybrid Mode and Assigning Port VLAN ID (PVID)
- Configuring Trunk Mode VLAN Membership
- Configuring Hybrid Mode VLAN Membership
- Additional Reading and Use Cases
- VLAN Commands
VLANs
A Virtual Local Area Network (VLAN) is an L2 segment of the network which defines a broadcast domain and is identified by a tag added to all Ethernet frames running within the domain. This tag is called a VLAN ID (VID) and can be assigned a value of 1-4094.
Each port can have a switch mode of either:
Access – access port is a port connected to a host. It can accept only untagged frames, and assigns them a default configured VLAN (Port VLAN ID). On egress, traffic sent from the access port is untagged.
Access-dcb – receives ingress untagged traffic but sends egress priority tag (VLAN ID = 0)
Hybrid – hybrid port is a port connected to either switches or hosts. It can receive both tagged and untagged frames and assigns untagged frames a default configured VLAN (Port VLAN ID). It receives tagged frames with VLANs of which the port is a member (these VLANs’ names are allowed). On egress, traffic of allowed VLANs sent from the Hybrid port is sent tagged, while traffic sent with PVID is untagged.
Trunk – trunk port is a port connecting 2 switches. It accepts only tagged frames with VLANs of which the port is a member. On egress, traffic sent from the Trunk port is tagged. By default, a Trunk port is, automatically, a member on all current VLANs.
Create a VLAN.
switch(config) # vlan
6
switch(config vlan
6) #
Change back to config mode.
switch(config vlan
6) # exit
switch(config) #
Enter the interface configuration mode.
switch(config) #
interfaceethernet
1/
22
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
22) #
From within the interface context, configure the interface mode to Access.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
22) # switchport mode access
From within the interface context, configure the Access VLAN membership.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
22) # switchport access vlan
6
Create a VLAN.
switch(config) # vlan
6
switch(config vlan
6) #
Change back to config mode.
switch(config vlan
6) # exit
switch(config) #
Enter the interface configuration mode.
switch(config) #
interfaceethernet
1/
22
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
22) #
From within the interface context, configure the interface mode to Access.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
22) # switchport mode hybrid
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
22) #
From within the interface context, configure the Access VLAN membership.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
22) # switchport access vlan
6
Create a VLAN.
switch(config) # vlan
10
switch(config vlan
10) #
Change back to config mode.
switch(config vlan
10) # exit
switch(config) #
Enter the interface configuration mode.
switch(config) #
interfaceethernet
1/
35
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
35) #
From within the interface context, configure the interface mode to Trunk.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
35) # switchport mode trunk
Create a VLAN.
switch(config) # vlan
10
switch(config vlan
10) #
Change back to config mode.
switch(config vlan
10) # exit
switch(config) #
Enter the interface configuration mode.
switch(config) #
interfaceethernet
1/
35
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
35) #
From within the interface context, configure the interface mode to Hybrid.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
35) # switchport mode hybrid
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
35) #
From within the interface context, configure the allowed VLAN membership.
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
35) # switchport hybrid allowed-vlan add
10
switch(config
interfaceethernet
1/
35) #
For more information about this feature and its potential applications, please refer to the following community post:
vlan
vlan {<vlan-id> | <vlan-range>}
no vlan {<vlan-id> | <vlan-range>}
Creates a VLAN or range of VLANs, and enters a VLAN context.
The no form of the command deletes the VLAN or VLAN range.
Syntax Description
vlan-id
Range: 1-4094
vlan-range
Any range of VLANs
Default
VLAN 1 is enabled by default
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.1.1400
Example
switch (config) # vlan 10
Related Commands
show vlan
switchport mode
switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan
Notes
Interfaces are not added automatically to VLAN unless configured with trunk or hybrid mode with “all” option turned on.
name
name <vlan-name>
no name
Adds VLAN name.
The no form of the command deletes the VLAN name.
Syntax Description
vlan-name
40-character long string
Default
No name available
Configuration Mode
config vlan
History
3.1.1400
Example
switch (config vlan 10) # name my-vlan-name
Related Commands
show vlan
switchport mode
switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan
Notes
Name can not be configured for a range of VLANs.
show vlan
show vlan [id <vlan-id>]
Displays the VLAN table.
Syntax Description
vlan-id
1-4094
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.1400
Example
switch (config vlan
Related Commands
show vlan
switchport mode
switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan
vlan
Notes
switchport mode
switchport mode {access | dot1q-tunnel | trunk | hybrid | access-dcb}
no switchport mode
Sets the switch port mode.
The no form of the command sets the switch port mode to access.
Syntax Description
access
Untagged port. 802.1q tagged traffic are filtered. Egress traffic is untagged.
dot1q-tunnel
Allows both tagged and untagged ingress Ethernet packets. Egress packets are tagged with a second VLAN (802.1Q) header.
trunk
802.1q tagged port, untagged traffic is filtered.
hybrid
Both 802.1q tagged and untagged traffic is allowed on the port.
access-dcb
Untagged port, egress traffic is priority tagged.
Default
access
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.1.1400
3.3.4500
Added MPO configuration mode
3.4.3000
Added dot1q-tunnel parameter
3.6.6000
Added ability to switchport mode for a range of interfaces
Example
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/7
Related Commands
show vlan
show interfaces switchport
switchport access vlan
switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan
switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode
vlan
Notes
Switchport mode may be configured for a range of interfaces (interface <inf-type> <id-range> switchport mode <type>)
switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode
switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode {pipe | uniform}
no switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode
Assigns QoS to the service provider’s traffic.
The no form of the command resets the parameter value to its default.
Syntax Description
pipe
Gives the service provider’s traffic QoS 0
uniform
Gives the service provider’s traffic the same QoS as the customer’s traffic
Default
pipe
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.4.3000
Role
admin
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # switchport dot1q-tunnel qos-mode uniform
Related Commands
show vlan
show interfaces switchport
switchport access vlan
switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan
vlan
Notes
switchport access
switchport access vlan <vlan-id>
no switchport access vlan
switchport access none (hybrid mode only)
Configures the port access VLAN.
The no form of the command sets the port access VLAN to 1.
The none clause of the command removes access VLAN membership from the port, thus disallowing untagged traffic on this port. This is commonly used for fast transition from hybrid switchport to trunk-like switchport and vice versa.
Syntax Description
vlan-id
1-4094
Default
1
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.1.1400
3.2.0500
Format change (removed hybrid and access-dcb options). Previous command format was: “switchport {hybrid | access-dcb | access} vlan <vlan-id>”.
3.3.4500
Added MPO configuration mode.
3.6.6000
Added ability to configure VLAN ID for a range of interfaces.
3.7.1100
Updated command syntax & notes.
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/7) # switchport access vlan 10
Related Commands
show vlan
show interfaces switchport
switchport mode
switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan
vlan
Note
switchport {hybrid, trunk} allowed-vlan
switchport {hybrid, trunk} allowed-vlan {<vlan> | add <vlan> | remove <vlan> all | except <vlan> | none}
Sets the port allowed VLANs.
Syntax Description
vlan
VLAN ID (1-4094) or VLAN range
add
Adds VLAN or range of VLANs
remove
Removes VLANs or range of VLANs
all
Adds all VLANs in available in the VLAN table"
New VLANs added to the VLAN table are added automatically
except
Adds all VLANs expect this VLAN or VLAN range
none
Removes all VLANs
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.1.1400
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/7) # switchport hybrid allowed-vlan all
Related Commands
show vlan
show interfaces switchport
switchport access vlan
switchport mode
vlan
Note
switchport voice
switchport voice vlan <vlan-id>
no switchport voice vlan
Configures voice VLAN for the interface.
The no form of the command disables voice VLAN.
Syntax Description
vlan-id
1-4094
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
config interface port-channel
config interface mlag-port-channel
History
3.6.1002
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/7) # switchport voice vlan 10
Related Commands
lldp med-tlv-select
show vlan
show interfaces switchport
switchport mode
switchport [trunk | hybrid] allowed-vlan
vlan
Note
show interfaces switchport
show interfaces [<if>] switchport
Displays all interface switch port configurations.
Syntax Description
if
Possible interface types:
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.1.1400
3.6.6102
Added ability to filter by specific interfaces and updated Example
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces switchport
Related Commands
show vlan
switchport access vlan
switchport mode
vlan
Notes
This command can accept an explicit interface or interface range (displays information only for available interfaces)