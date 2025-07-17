On This Page
- protocol nve
- interface nve
- nve bridge
- nve controller bgp
- nve fdb flood bridge address
- nve fdb flood load-balance
- nve fdb learning remote
- nve mode only
- nve neigh-suppression
- nve vlan bridge
- nve vlan neigh-suppression
- nve vni vlan
- interface nve auto-vlan-map
- interface nve disable nve vni
- vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip
- vxlan source interface loopback
- shutdown
- clear mac-address-table nve
- clear nve counters
- show interfaces nve
- show interfaces nve detail
- show interfaces nve counters
- show interfaces counters vlan
- show interfaces nve flood
- show interfaces nve mac-address-table
- show interfaces nve mac-address-table local learned unicast
- show interfaces nve mac-address-table remote configured multicast
- show interfaces nve peers
- ovs ovsdb server
- ovs ovsdb manager remote
- ovs ovsdb server listen
- ovs logging level
- show ovs
VXLAN Commands
protocol nve
no protocol nve
Enables NVE functionality and displays NVE commands.
The no form of the command hides the NVE commands and deletes its database.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
no protocol nve
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # protocol nve
Related Commands
Notes
interface nve <nve-id>
no interface nve <nve-id>
Creates VXLAN tunnel.
The no form of the command destroys VXLAN tunnel.
Syntax Description
nve-id
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # interface nve 1
Related Commands
protocol nve
Notes
nve bridge <vni-id> [name <bridge-name>]
no nve bridge <vni-id>
Creates an NVE bridge with a given VNI.
The no form of the command removes NVE bridge.
Syntax Description
vni-id
VXLAN network identifier
Range: 0-16777216
bridge-name
Name of NVE bridge
Default
bridge-name: bridge-<vni-id>
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.6.3212
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve bridge 25
Related Commands
protocol nve
Notes
Number of bridges limited to 500
nve controller bgp
no nve controller bgp
Enables the NVE controller mode to BGP.
The no form disables the NVE controller mode from BGP to OVSDB mode.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.8.1000
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve controller mode
Related Commands
protocol nve
Notes
If controller BGP is enabled, shutdown command is not supported.
nve fdb flood bridge <vni-id> address <ip-address>
no nve fdb flood bridge <vni-id> address [ip-address]
Adds an IP address of a remote VTEP to be used for BUM traffic.
The no form of the command has two input options:
Syntax Description
vni-id
VXLAN network identifier
Range: 0-16777216
ip-address
IP address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.6.3212
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve fdb flood bridge 7777 address 1.2.3.6
Related Commands
protocol nve
Notes
The number of IP addresses is limited to 750
nve fdb flood load-balance
no nve fdb flood load-balance
Configures service-node replication.
The no form of the command configures source-node replication.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
service-node replication
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve fdb flood load-balance
Related Commands
protocol nve
Notes
nve fdb learning remote
no nve fdb learning remote
Enables remote (controller-less) FDB learning.
The no form of the command disables remote FDB learning.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled (controller-based learning)
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve fdb learning remote
Related Commands
protocol nve
Notes
nve mode only [force]
no nve mode only [force]
Sets physical interface to NVE mode.
The no form of the command removes physical interface from NVE mode.
Syntax Description
force
Forces configuration while interface is admin up
Default
no nve mode only
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # nve mode only
Related Commands
protocol nve
Notes
nve neigh-suppression
no nve neigh-suppression
Enables neighbor suppression for all VLAN-VNI mappings.
The no form of the command disables neighbor suppression for all VLAN-VNI mappings.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
no nve mode only
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.8.1000
3.9.1000
Added support for IPv6 neighbor suppression
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve neigh-suppression
Related Commands
protocol nve
nve controller bgp
nve vlan neigh-suppression
Notes
nve vlan <vlan-id> bridge <vni-id>
no nve vlan <vlan-id> bridge <vni-id>
Maps a VLAN to a specific bridge on the interface (controller-less configuration).
The no form of the command unmaps a VLAN from a specific bridge on the interface.
Syntax Description
vni-id
VXLAN network identifier
Range: 0-16777216
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface ethernet
History
3.6.6102
Example
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # nve vlan 10 bridge 7777
Related Commands
protocol nve
Notes
nve vlan <vlan_id> neigh-suppression
[disable | no] nve vlan <vlan_id> neigh-suppression
Configures neigh-suppression for a specific VLAN mapping.
The no form of the command uses the global neigh-suppression configuration in this VLAN mapping.
The disable form of the command disables neigh-suppression in this VLAN mapping regardless of the global configuration.
Syntax Description
vlan_id
VXLAN network identifier
Range: 1-4094
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.8.1000
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve vlan 5 neigh-suppression
Related Commands
protocol nve
nve controller bgp
nve neigh-suppression
Notes
nve vni <vni_value> vlan <vlan_id> [counter <encap/decap/both>]
no nve vni <vni_value> vlan <vlan_id>
Creates new VNI-to-VLAN manual mapping.
The no form of the command deletes VNI-to-VLAN manual mapping.
Syntax Description
vni_value
Possible values: 1-16777214
vlan_id
VLAN ID
Range: 1-4094
encap
Enable counters for encapsulated packets per VLAN
decap
Enable counters for decapsulated packets per VLAN
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.8.1000
3.9.1000
Updated example and added counters per VLAN
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # nve vni 5000 vlan 5
Related Commands
protocol nve
nve controller bgp
interface nve
interface nve auto-vlan-map
show interfaces counters vlan
Notes
interface nve <nve> nve vni auto-vlan-map [base <base-number>]
interface nve <nve> no nve vni auto-vlan-map
Performs automatic mapping of all existing VLANs that are not manually mapped to VNI to a calculated VNI (Calculated VNI=base-number + VLAN).
The no form of the command disables automatic VLAN mapping.
Syntax Description
base-number
Range: 1-16773120
Default: 100000
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
interface nve <nve>
History
3.8.2200
Example
(config interface nve 1) # nve vni auto-vlan-map
Related Commands
nve vni vlan
interface nve disable nve vni
Notes
interface nve <nve> disable nve vni any vlan <vlan/vlan-range>
interface nve <nve> no nve vni any vlan <vlan/vlan-range>
Excludes a VLAN from the auto-vlan-map operation.
The no form of the command deletes the exclusion.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
Disabled
Configuration Mode
interface nve <nve>
History
3.8.2200
Example
(config interface nve 1) # disable nve vni any vlan 5
(config interface nve 1) # no nve vni any vlan 5
Related Commands
interface nve auto-vlan-map
Notes
User can set/unset exclude VLANs while auto-vlan-map is enabled or disabled.
vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip <mlag_ipv4_address>
no vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip <mlag_ipv4_address>
Configures the MLAG tunnel IP.
The no form of the command unbinds VXLAN tunnel from the loopback interface.
Syntax Description
mlag_ipv4_address
Valid MLAG IPv4 address
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.8.1000
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # vxlan mlag-tunnel-ip 1.2.3.4
Related Commands
protocol nve
nve controller bgp
Notes
BGP controller mode must be set prior to running this command
vxlan source interface loopback <loopback-id>
no vxlan source interface loopback <loopback-id>
Binds VXLAN tunnel to a loopback interface.
The no form of the command unbinds VXLAN tunnel from the loopback interface.
Syntax Description
loopback-id
Loopback interface ID
Range: 0-31
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # vxlan source interface loopback 14
Related Commands
protocol nve
interface nve
Notes
shutdown
no shutdown
Disables VXLAN tunnel.
The no form of the command enables VXLAN tunnel.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.6.6102
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # shutdown
Related Commands
protocol nve
Notes
clear mac-address-table nve [remote]
Clears locally-learned NVE MAC addresses.
Syntax Description
remote
Clears remotely-learned NVE MAC addresses
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.6.8008
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # clear mac-address-table nve
Related Commands
protocol nve
interface nve
Notes
clear nve counters
Clears NVE counters.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config interface nve
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config interface nve 1) # clear nve counters
Related Commands
protocol nve
interface nve
Notes
The command “clear counters all” also clears NVE counters
show interfaces nve [<nve-id>]
Displays information about NVE interfaces.
Syntax Description
nve-id
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
3.8.1000
Updated example
3.8.2200
Updated example and added auto-vlan-map status.
3.9.0300
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interface nve 1
Counters
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces nve [<nve-id>] detail
Displays all the VNI-VLAN mappings for this NVE interface.
Syntax Description
nve-id
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.8.1000
3.8.2200
Added “Mapping type” to show whether VLAN to VNI mapping was done manually or by auto-vlan-map
3.9.0300
Updated example
Example
switch (config)# show interfaces nve 1 detail
Admin state : enabled
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces nve <nve-id> counters
Displays NVE counters.
Syntax Description
nve-id
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
3.9.0500
Updated example
Example
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 counters
encapsulated (Tx) NVE packets :0
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces nve <nve_id>counters vlan <vlan_value>
Displays NVE counters per VLAN.
Syntax Description
nve-id
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
vlan_value
VLAN value
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.9.1000
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces nve 1 counters vlan 5
Encapsulated (Tx) NVE packets: 1
switch (config) #
Related Commands
nve vni vlan
Notes
.show interfaces nve <nve-id> flood [vni <vni-id>]
Displays remote VTEP endpoints configured for BUM (broadcast, unknown unicast, multicast) flooding.
Syntax Description
nve-id
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
vni
Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 flood
Example (BGP controller mode)
switch (config) # show interfaces nve 1 flood
------------------------------------------------------
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces nve <nve-id> mac-address-table [vni <vni-id>]
Displays MAC address table of NVE interface.
Syntax Description
nve-id
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
vni
Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 mac-address-table
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces nve <nve-id> mac-address-table local learned unicast [vni <vni-id>]
Displays only the locally-learned unicast MAC addresses.
Syntax Description
nve-id
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
vni
Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 mac-address-table local learned unicast
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces nve <nve-id> mac-address-table remote configured multicast [vni <vni-id>]
Displays only remotely-configured BUM addresses.
Syntax Description
nve-id
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
vni
Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # show interface nve 1 mac-address-table remote configured multicast
Related Commands
Notes
show interfaces nve <nve-id> peers [vni <vni-id>]
Displays all remote VTEPs.
Syntax Description
nve-id
NVE ID
Range: 1-64
vni
Displays NVE flooding on specific VNI
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
Any command mode
History
3.6.3004
3.8.2200
Added output of the command while running NVE BGP controller mode
Example
switch (config) # show interfaces nve 1 peers
--------------------------------------------------------
When running in NVE BGP controller mode:
switch (config) # show interfaces nve 1 peers
Related Commands
Notes
ovs ovsdb server
no ovs ovsdb server
Runs OVSDB-server process and unhides OVS commands.
The no form of the command deactivates OVSDB-server process and hides OVS commands.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb server
Related Commands
Notes
OVSDB server runs when “protocol openflow” or “protocol nve” are enabled, even when not enabled using this command
ovs ovsdb manager remote {tcp | ssl} ip-address <ip-address> port <tcp-port>
no ovs ovsdb manager remote {tcp | ssl} ip-address <ip-address> port <tcp-port>
Configures OVSDB to actively connect to a remote manager at a given IP address and TCP port, using either TCP or SSL.
The no form of the command disconnects OVSDB from a remote manager.
Syntax Description
SSL
Connect with TCP protocol
TCP
Connect with SSL protocol
ip-address
IP address of remote manager
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb manager remote tcp ip-address 10.10.10.10 port 20
Related Commands
ovs ovsdb server
Notes
ovs ovsdb server listen {tcp | ssl} port <tcp-port> local ip-address <ip-address>
no ovs ovsdb server listen {tcp | ssl} port <tcp-port> local ip-address <ip-address>
Configures OVSDB to listen at a given port of an interface with a given (local) IP address.
The no form of the command disconnects OVSDB from a remote manager.
Syntax Description
SSL
Connect with TCP protocol
TCP
Connect with SSL protocol
ip-address
IP address of a given port
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.6.3004
Example
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb server listen tcp port 20 local ip-address 20.20.20.20
Related Commands
ovs ovsdb server
Notes
ovs {ovsdb | vswitchd | vtep} logging level {dbg | emer | err | info | off | warn}
Configures OVS logging levels for OVS related processes.
Syntax Description
ovsdb | vswitchd | vtep
OVS-related processes
dbg | emer | err | info | off | warn
Logging level severity
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.1100
Example
switch (config) # ovs ovsdb logging level err
Related Commands
Notes
show ovs
Displays OVS information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
Configuration Mode
config
History
3.8.1100
Example
switch (config) # show ovs
Related Commands
Notes