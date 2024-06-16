Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.1068
The following table provides a list of firmware bugs fixed in this version.

Internal Ref.

Issues

35926593585886

Description: Qantum-2 unmanaged switch may freeze while sending MVCR.

Keywords: MVCR, Switch

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068

358904435877033573164

Description: Rare issue that triggers the i2c to module connection to lock and causes the Quantum-2 switch to freeze.

Keywords: i2c, Switch

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068

3548254

Description: FR4 MMS4X50-NM cable link-up failure after a disconnect or AC cycle.

Keywords: Cables, link up

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068

3570478

Description: Fixed SNR value calculation for correct readings from the MMA4Z00 optical cable module.

Keywords: SNR

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068

3311198

Description: Disabled "low priority credits" feature on the switch side that caused the credits mechanism to overload the links with credit packets, reducing the available bandwidth for transmitting data packets on the link.

Keywords: Bandwidth

Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024

Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068

For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.
