Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version

The following table provides a list of firmware bugs fixed in this version.

Internal Ref. Issues 35926593585886 Description: Qantum-2 unmanaged switch may freeze while sending MVCR. Keywords: MVCR, Switch Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024 Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068 358904435877033573164 Description: Rare issue that triggers the i2c to module connection to lock and causes the Quantum-2 switch to freeze. Keywords: i2c, Switch Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024 Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068 3548254 Description: FR4 MMS4X50-NM cable link-up failure after a disconnect or AC cycle. Keywords: Cables, link up Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024 Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068 3570478 Description: Fixed SNR value calculation for correct readings from the MMA4Z00 optical cable module. Keywords: SNR Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024 Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068 3311198 Description: Disabled "low priority credits" feature on the switch side that caused the credits mechanism to overload the links with credit packets, reducing the available bandwidth for transmitting data packets on the link. Keywords: Bandwidth Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024 Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068

For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.