Bug Fixes in this Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of firmware bugs fixed in this version.
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issues
|
35926593585886
|
Description: Qantum-2 unmanaged switch may freeze while sending MVCR.
|
Keywords: MVCR, Switch
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068
|
358904435877033573164
|
Description: Rare issue that triggers the i2c to module connection to lock and causes the Quantum-2 switch to freeze.
|
Keywords: i2c, Switch
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068
|
3548254
|
Description: FR4 MMS4X50-NM cable link-up failure after a disconnect or AC cycle.
|
Keywords: Cables, link up
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068
|
3570478
|
Description: Fixed SNR value calculation for correct readings from the MMA4Z00 optical cable module.
|
Keywords: SNR
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068
|
3311198
|
Description: Disabled "low priority credits" feature on the switch side that caused the credits mechanism to overload the links with credit packets, reducing the available bandwidth for transmitting data packets on the link.
|
Keywords: Bandwidth
|
Discovered in Version: 31.2012.1024
|
Fixed in Version: 31.2012.1068
For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History.