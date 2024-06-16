NVIDIA Quantum-2 Firmware Release Notes v31.2012.1068
Changes and New Features History

This section includes history of changes and new feature of three major releases back. For older versions' history, please refer to their dedicated release notes.

Keyword

Description

31.2012.1024

Fast Recovery from Unhealthy Links

Added support of the fast recovery from unhealthy links including BER monitor and credit watchdog.

Fast Recovery Notifications Towards UFM

Added support for notifications of Fast Recovery towards UFM entity (collector) in the network.

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.6102

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.6064

Counters: Unhealthy Link

Added BER Monitor counters for unhealthy link.

SHARP-Based Reliable Multicast Packets

Added support for SHARP-based reliable multicast packets.

Additional Status in Each MAD

Added support of AdditionalStatus in MAD packets.

Mirroring Congested Packets Towards UFM

Added support for mirroring of congested packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the network.

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.5108

IB Router

Added support for NDR InfiniBand Router which enables isolation and connectivity between up to eight different InfiniBand subnets. The IB Router enables features such as Adaptive Routing (AR), Hash Based Forwarding (HBF), and Self-Healing Interconnect Enhancement for InteLigent Datacenters (SHIELD).

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.5002

SHARP SAT Reliable Multicast

Added e ngineering-sample- level support for RMC request (SHARP SAT opcode 0xA) and RMC response (SHARP SAT opcode 0xB).

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.4102

General

Stability improvements.

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.4010

pFRN Collector

Added support for mirroring of PFRN packets towards UFM entity (collector) in the subnet.

PKEY Filter for Multicast

Added support for MulticastPKeyTrapSuppression (PKEY mismatch filtering).

Congestion Control Updates

Added support for 1kb granularity for the port congestion profiles.

SL-to-VL Mapping

Added switch support for port mask optimization of SL-to-VL Mapping Table configuration.

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.3118

Hash-Based Routing

Enabled the reordering of sensitive traffic to load balance on multiple ports by using Hash-Based Routing.

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.3004

Counters

Added support for PortXmitWaitVLExtended counters.

pFRN

Added support for pFRN (Proactive Fault Routing Notification) which allows for dynamic link failure detection and route correction for topologies based on Adaptive Routing

General

See Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.2300

SHARPv3

Added GA-level support for aggregation jobs to run over parallel links.

General

Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.2246

SHARPv3

Added beta-level support for aggregation jobs to run over parallel links.

General

Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.2110

SHARPv3

Added GA-level support for SHARPv3 on Quantum-2 systems.

General

Bug fixes.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.2036

Systems

Added power and system monitoring optimizations.

SHARP V3

Added beta-level support for SHARP V3 on Quantum-2 systems.

Hash Based Forwarding

Added alpha-level support for Hash Based Forwarding Routing Capability.

Security

Added security enhancements to QM9790 system.

Keyword

Description

31.2010.1310

Systems

Added GA-level support for NVIDIA Quantum-2-based switch QM9790.

Congestion Control

Added ES-level support for congestion control class key.

Vendor Key

Added ES-level support for vendor class key.

Hierarchy Information

Added support for Hierarchy Information mad.

Remote Debug Token

Added support for Remote Debug Token.

NVIDIA® Scalable Hierarchical Aggregation and Reduction Protocol (SHARP)™

Added GA-level support for SHARPv2 for NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.

Counters

Added support for PortVLXmitFlowCtlUpdateErrors counters.

Security

Added support for Secure Firmware and Secure Firmware Boot on NVIDIA Quantum-2 systems.

