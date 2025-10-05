NVIDIA Switch BMC Release Notes v88.0002.1139

On This Page
Release Notes Update History
Version
Date
Description
88.0002.1139
June 2025
Initial release of this release notes version.
Overview
BMC is a comprehensive chassis management software solution that provides optimal performance and resilience for cluster computing, enterprise data centers, and cloud computing.
The BMC documentation package includes the following documents:
User Manual provides general information about the scope, and command line interface of BMC as well as basic configuration examples.
Release Notes provide information about the supported platforms, changes and new features, software known issues, and bug fixes.