NVIDIA Switch BMC Release Notes v88.0002.1139
Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

88.0002.1139

June 2025

Initial release of this release notes version.


Overview

BMC is a comprehensive chassis management software solution that provides optimal performance and resilience for cluster computing, enterprise data centers, and cloud computing.

The BMC documentation package includes the following documents:

  • User Manual provides general information about the scope, and command line interface of BMC as well as basic configuration examples.

  • Release Notes provide information about the supported platforms, changes and new features, software known issues, and bug fixes.
