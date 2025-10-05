Bug Fixes History
Internal Ref. Number
Category
Description of Issue Detected and Fixed
88.0002.1040
4274925
Webserver
The use of the $expand and $filter query parameters in a Curl request resulted in an error.
4408158
Hardware Description
In the Chassis Redfish schema, the NVSwitch lacked the Serial Number, Part Number, and UUID.
4352346
Firmware Update
In very rare instances, the update of ERoT/FPGA/BIOS firmware was unsuccessful.
4345626
Network
After performing a system power cycle, the switch BMC could not obtain a valid IP address.
4387862
Production
In a standalone environment, the OTP provisioning service fails to function correctly.
5206213
Network
Following multiple power cycles, the CPU operating system became inaccessible.
88.0002.0956
4334846
LeakDetection RF Scheme
Fixed reporting of LeakDetection parent URI.
4320118
Power Management
Fixed reporting of PowerState value under
4327867
Logging
Journal logs show an error from fw_utils every 10 seconds.
4348388
Versioning
Version number or debug-token status appears as 'NA'.
88.0002.0930
4204877
Login Erros
Fix for BMC boot erros in log.
4142300
PAM Authentication
Fix for "pam_unix(login:auth): check pass; user unknown" message in log.
4973524
IPV6 Configuration
Fix for setting IPV6 IPv6StaticDefaultGateways property.
5014715
ERoT
Fix for Ap boot status is N/A for any erot component.
4213129
ERoT
Fix for ERoT BMC Active/InActive Slot information.
Internal Ref. Number
Category
Description of Issue Detected and Fixed
88.0002.0912
5002864
I2C
Allow BMC to set mux only in case BMC is master of mux and signal control.
4204877
Kernel Configuration
Enable CONFIG_WATCHDOG_PRETIMEOUT_GOV in kernel configuration.
4149897
Login
Added new BMC user.
4142763
Login
Updated login policy.
4938674
Login
Fixed user locked while logging in BMC.
-
Tools
Fixed GPIO setting for CPLD burning via VMAP tool.
-
Cartridge EEPROM
Added parsing for cartridge part number (PN) detection.
Added parsing for backward compatibility with old wrong cartridge format.
-
Redfish
Enable callback for ForceOff/ForceOn reset type.
Internal Ref. Number
Category
Description of Issue Detected and Fixed
88.0002.0754
-
BOM Device Tree
Enabled the parsing of BOM records from BMC EEPROM.
-
Chassis Power State
Fixed chassis StandbyOffline state shown for BMC, CPLD, EEPROMs, and ASICs.
-
Cartridge Topology
Fixed address matching in initialization script for cartridge topology ID address.
-
IPv6 Gateway Support
Enabled IPv6 gateway setting via RF.
-
graceful-host-reset
Fixed issue with graceful-host-reset service: “RemainAfterExit" = 'no'.
-
Initialization Flow
Updated the initialization flow and configured the PHY for LED to ensure proper management behavior.
-
Initialization Flow
Prevented redundant re-initialization of FPGA, GPIO, and I2C.
-
I2C Access
Fixed CPLD register space reset logic during host reboot.
-
Cartridge In/Out
Fixed an issue where BMC mechanism does not work with MUXed interface.
-
I2C devices Initialization
Split I2C devices initialization between physical busses and logical MUXes to avoid conflicts with CPU telemetry.