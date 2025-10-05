Bug Fixes History

NVIDIA Switch BMC Release Notes v88.0002.1139
Internal Ref. Number

Category

Description of Issue Detected and Fixed

88.0002.1040

4274925

Webserver

The use of the $expand and $filter query parameters in a Curl request resulted in an error.

4408158

Hardware Description

In the Chassis Redfish schema, the NVSwitch lacked the Serial Number, Part Number, and UUID.

4352346

Firmware Update

In very rare instances, the update of ERoT/FPGA/BIOS firmware was unsuccessful.

4345626

Network

After performing a system power cycle, the switch BMC could not obtain a valid IP address.

4387862

Production

In a standalone environment, the OTP provisioning service fails to function correctly.

5206213

Network

Following multiple power cycles, the CPU operating system became inaccessible.

88.0002.0956

4334846

LeakDetection RF Scheme

Fixed reporting of LeakDetection parent URI.

4320118

Power Management

Fixed reporting of PowerState value under /redfish/v1/Systems/System_0 URI.

4327867

Logging

Journal logs show an error from fw_utils every 10 seconds.

4348388

Versioning

Version number or debug-token status appears as 'NA'.

88.0002.0930

4204877

Login Erros

Fix for BMC boot erros in log.

4142300

PAM Authentication

Fix for "pam_unix(login:auth): check pass; user unknown" message in log.

4973524

IPV6 Configuration

Fix for setting IPV6 IPv6StaticDefaultGateways property.

5014715

ERoT

Fix for Ap boot status is N/A for any erot component.

4213129

ERoT

Fix for ERoT BMC Active/InActive Slot information.

88.0002.0912

5002864

I2C

Allow BMC to set mux only in case BMC is master of mux and signal control.

4204877

Kernel Configuration

Enable CONFIG_WATCHDOG_PRETIMEOUT_GOV in kernel configuration.

4149897

Login

Added new BMC user.

4142763

Login

Updated login policy.

4938674

Login

Fixed user locked while logging in BMC.

-

Tools

Fixed GPIO setting for CPLD burning via VMAP tool.

-

Cartridge EEPROM

Added parsing for cartridge part number (PN) detection.

Added parsing for backward compatibility with old wrong cartridge format.

-

Redfish

Enable callback for ForceOff/ForceOn reset type.

88.0002.0754

-

BOM Device Tree

Enabled the parsing of BOM records from BMC EEPROM.

-

Chassis Power State

Fixed chassis StandbyOffline state shown for BMC, CPLD, EEPROMs, and ASICs.

-

Cartridge Topology

Fixed address matching in initialization script for cartridge topology ID address.

-

IPv6 Gateway Support

Enabled IPv6 gateway setting via RF.

-

graceful-host-reset

Fixed issue with graceful-host-reset service: “RemainAfterExit" = 'no'.

-

Initialization Flow

Updated the initialization flow and configured the PHY for LED to ensure proper management behavior.

-

Initialization Flow

Prevented redundant re-initialization of FPGA, GPIO, and I2C.

-

I2C Access

Fixed CPLD register space reset logic during host reboot.

-

Cartridge In/Out

Fixed an issue where BMC mechanism does not work with MUXed interface.

-

I2C devices Initialization

Split I2C devices initialization between physical busses and logical MUXes to avoid conflicts with CPU telemetry.
