Bug Fixes History

Description of Issue Detected and Fixed

88.0002.1040

4274925 Webserver The use of the $expand and $filter query parameters in a Curl request resulted in an error.

4408158 Hardware Description In the Chassis Redfish schema, the NVSwitch lacked the Serial Number, Part Number, and UUID.

4352346 Firmware Update In very rare instances, the update of ERoT/FPGA/BIOS firmware was unsuccessful.

4345626 Network After performing a system power cycle, the switch BMC could not obtain a valid IP address.

4387862 Production In a standalone environment, the OTP provisioning service fails to function correctly.

5206213 Network Following multiple power cycles, the CPU operating system became inaccessible.

88.0002.0956

4334846 LeakDetection RF Scheme Fixed reporting of LeakDetection parent URI.

4320118 Power Management Fixed reporting of PowerState value under /redfish/v1/Systems/System_0 URI.

4327867 Logging Journal logs show an error from fw_utils every 10 seconds.

4348388 Versioning Version number or debug-token status appears as 'NA'.

88.0002.0930

4204877 Login Erros Fix for BMC boot erros in log.

4142300 PAM Authentication Fix for "pam_unix(login:auth): check pass; user unknown" message in log.

4973524 IPV6 Configuration Fix for setting IPV6 IPv6StaticDefaultGateways property.

5014715 ERoT Fix for Ap boot status is N/A for any erot component.