Bug Fixes in This Version
The following table lists bugs fixed in this release. For bug fixes from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History section.
Internal Ref. Number
Category
Description
4447070
Date and Time
Cannot change date and time using Redfish API.
4435261
Logging
The frequent NSM logs were causing issues.
4416470
Logging
Sensor availability toggling might indicate a problem, causing the log to flood.
4429265
Logging
Minimize redundant log entries generated by bmcweb and Redfish commands.
4414836
Password
A password policy conflict was experienced.
4447632
Password
Reasons for password rejection were visible and copying rejected passwords could be copied back in the response.
4453553
RJ45 Cable
Show the eth0 and eth1 network interfaces, even when the RJ45 cable is unplugged.
4461186
Connectivity
When multiple parallel connections ( > 200) were established, BMC login failure was observed.