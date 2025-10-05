NVIDIA Switch BMC Release Notes v88.0002.1139
Bug Fixes in This Version

The following table lists bugs fixed in this release. For bug fixes from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History section.

Internal Ref. Number

Category

Description

4447070

Date and Time

Cannot change date and time using Redfish API.

4435261

Logging

The frequent NSM logs were causing issues.

4416470

Logging

Sensor availability toggling might indicate a problem, causing the log to flood.

4429265

Logging

Minimize redundant log entries generated by bmcweb and Redfish commands.

4414836

Password

A password policy conflict was experienced.

4447632

Password

Reasons for password rejection were visible and copying rejected passwords could be copied back in the response.

4453553

RJ45 Cable

Show the eth0 and eth1 network interfaces, even when the RJ45 cable is unplugged.

4461186

Connectivity

When multiple parallel connections ( > 200) were established, BMC login failure was observed.
