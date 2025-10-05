Changes and Features History

88.0002.1040

Webserver In current version we do not support redfish query parameter $expand and $filter.

Log Dumps Added FPGA, ERoT, and EEPROM dump in the BMC tech support bundle.

General Stability improvements.

General Bug Fixes

88.0002.0956

Security Added support for setting the minimum security version for all components to 1.

Security Account lockout duration updated to 20 seconds (Enabled after factory-reset).

General Stability improvements.

88.0002.0931

General Stability improvements.

88.0002.0930

General Stability improvements.

Logging Added support for rsyslog for forwarding log messages in an IP network. For more information, see "Rsyslog" subsection in the NVIDIA Switch BMC User Manual.

NVSwitch BMC Capabilty Added support for ServiceIdentification, a product instance identifier displayed in the Redfish service root. For more information, see "Service Identification" subsection in the NVIDIA Switch BMC User Manual.

General Bug Fixes

88.0002.0912

General Bug Fixes

88.0002.0754

General Bug Fixes

88.0002.0599

System Added support for different cartridge offsets for the various NVLink5-based N5110_LD system flavors: JSO, JNSO, and Ariel.

88.0002.0574