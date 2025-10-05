NVIDIA Switch BMC Release Notes v88.0002.1139
Changes and Features History

Category

Description

88.0002.1040

Webserver

In current version we do not support redfish query parameter $expand and $filter.

Log Dumps

Added FPGA, ERoT, and EEPROM dump in the BMC tech support bundle.

General

Stability improvements.

General

Bug Fixes

88.0002.0956

Security

Added support for setting the minimum security version for all components to 1.

Security

Account lockout duration updated to 20 seconds (Enabled after factory-reset).

General

Stability improvements.

88.0002.0931

General

Stability improvements.

88.0002.0930

General

Stability improvements.

Logging

Added support for rsyslog for forwarding log messages in an IP network. For more information, see "Rsyslog" subsection in the NVIDIA Switch BMC User Manual.

NVSwitch BMC Capabilty

Added support for ServiceIdentification, a product instance identifier displayed in the Redfish service root. For more information, see "Service Identification" subsection in the NVIDIA Switch BMC User Manual.

General

Bug Fixes

88.0002.0912

General

Bug Fixes

88.0002.0754

General

Bug Fixes

88.0002.0599

System

Added support for different cartridge offsets for the various NVLink5-based N5110_LD system flavors: JSO, JNSO, and Ariel.

88.0002.0574

System

Added support for NVLink5-based N5110_LD system.

Customer Affecting Changes History

Category

Description

88.0002.0930

General

Disabled BMC Web GUI.
