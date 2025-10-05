Changes and Features History
Category
Description
88.0002.1040
Webserver
In current version we do not support redfish query parameter $expand and $filter.
Log Dumps
Added FPGA, ERoT, and EEPROM dump in the BMC tech support bundle.
General
Stability improvements.
General
88.0002.0956
Security
Added support for setting the minimum security version for all components to 1.
Security
Account lockout duration updated to 20 seconds (Enabled after factory-reset).
General
Stability improvements.
88.0002.0931
General
Stability improvements.
88.0002.0930
General
Stability improvements.
Logging
Added support for rsyslog for forwarding log messages in an IP network. For more information, see "Rsyslog" subsection in the NVIDIA Switch BMC User Manual.
NVSwitch BMC Capabilty
Added support for ServiceIdentification, a product instance identifier displayed in the Redfish service root. For more information, see "Service Identification" subsection in the NVIDIA Switch BMC User Manual.
General
88.0002.0912
General
88.0002.0754
General
88.0002.0599
System
Added support for different cartridge offsets for the various NVLink5-based N5110_LD system flavors: JSO, JNSO, and Ariel.
88.0002.0574
System
Added support for NVLink5-based N5110_LD system.
88.0002.0930
General
Disabled BMC Web GUI.