NVIDIA Switch BMC Release Notes v88.0002.1139
Switch General Support

Relevant Switch Systems

Switch Model

Model Number

Description

CPU

N5110_LD

692-9K36F-00MV-JQS

920-9K36F-00MV-QS1

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 72 NVLink5 Internal Ports and 72 NVLink5 External Ports

AMD

692-9K36F-00MV-JPS

920-9K36F-00MV-GS0

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 72 NVLink5 Internal Ports and 72 NVLink5 External Ports

Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1690

AMD

N5100_LD

692-9K36N-00MV-JQS

920-9K36N-00MV-QS1

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports

AMD

N5112_LD

692-9K36F-A5MV-JQS

920-9K36F-A5MV-QS1

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 72 NVLink5 Internal Ports and 72 NVLink5 external Ports

AMD

N5101_LD

692-9K36N-09MV-JS0

920-9K36N-09MV-QS1

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports

AMD

N5300_LD

692-9K36P-00MV-JS0

920-9K36P-00MV-QS1

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports

AMD

N5120_LD

692-9K35N-00MV-JQS

692-9K35N-00MV-JQS

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 128 NVLink5 Internal Ports

AMD

N5121_LD

692-9K35P-00MV-JQS

920-9K35P-00MV-GS0

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 128 NVLink5 Internal Ports

AMD

N5320_LD

692-9K35P-00MV-JS0

920-9K35P-00MV-GS0

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 128 NVLink5 Internal Ports

AMD

N5200_LD

692-96099-00MV-JS0

920-9K36W-00MV-GS0

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports

Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1754

AMD

N5201_LD

692-9K36S-A5MV-JS0

920-9K36S-A5MV-GS0

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports

Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1754

AMD

N5400_LD

692-9K36K-00MV-JS0

920-9K36K-00MV-GS0

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports

Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1754

AMD

N5600_LD

692-9K33R-00MV-JS0

920-9K33R-00MV-ES0

NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports for GB300

Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1874

AMD

Upgrade from Previous Releases

Target Version

Verified Versions From Which to Upgrade

88.0002.1139

88.0002.1040

88.0002.1040

88.0002.0956

88.0002.0956

88.0002.0931

88.0002.0931

88.0002.0930 , 88.0002.0929 , 88.0002.0921, 88.0002.0912

88.0002.0912

88.0002.0754, 88.0002.0599

88.0002.0754

88.0002.0600 , 88.0002.0599

88.0002.0600

88.0002.0599

88.0002.0599

88.0002.0574

88.0002.0574

Initial release of this software.

