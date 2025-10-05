On This Page
Switch General Support
Switch Model
Model Number
Description
CPU
N5110_LD
692-9K36F-00MV-JQS
920-9K36F-00MV-QS1
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 72 NVLink5 Internal Ports and 72 NVLink5 External Ports
AMD
692-9K36F-00MV-JPS
920-9K36F-00MV-GS0
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 72 NVLink5 Internal Ports and 72 NVLink5 External Ports
Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1690
AMD
N5100_LD
692-9K36N-00MV-JQS
920-9K36N-00MV-QS1
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports
AMD
N5112_LD
692-9K36F-A5MV-JQS
920-9K36F-A5MV-QS1
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 72 NVLink5 Internal Ports and 72 NVLink5 external Ports
AMD
N5101_LD
692-9K36N-09MV-JS0
920-9K36N-09MV-QS1
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports
AMD
N5300_LD
692-9K36P-00MV-JS0
920-9K36P-00MV-QS1
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports
AMD
N5120_LD
692-9K35N-00MV-JQS
692-9K35N-00MV-JQS
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 128 NVLink5 Internal Ports
AMD
N5121_LD
692-9K35P-00MV-JQS
920-9K35P-00MV-GS0
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 128 NVLink5 Internal Ports
AMD
N5320_LD
692-9K35P-00MV-JS0
920-9K35P-00MV-GS0
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 128 NVLink5 Internal Ports
AMD
N5200_LD
692-96099-00MV-JS0
920-9K36W-00MV-GS0
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports
Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1754
AMD
N5201_LD
692-9K36S-A5MV-JS0
920-9K36S-A5MV-GS0
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports
Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1754
AMD
N5400_LD
692-9K36K-00MV-JS0
920-9K36K-00MV-GS0
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports
Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1754
AMD
N5600_LD
692-9K33R-00MV-JS0
920-9K33R-00MV-ES0
NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports for GB300
Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1874
AMD
Target Version
Verified Versions From Which to Upgrade
88.0002.1139
88.0002.1040
88.0002.1040
88.0002.0956
88.0002.0956
88.0002.0931
88.0002.0931
88.0002.0930 , 88.0002.0929 , 88.0002.0921, 88.0002.0912
88.0002.0912
88.0002.0754, 88.0002.0599
88.0002.0754
88.0002.0600 , 88.0002.0599
88.0002.0600
88.0002.0599
88.0002.0599
88.0002.0574
88.0002.0574
Initial release of this software.