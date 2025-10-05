Switch General Support

N5110_LD 692-9K36F-00MV-JQS 920-9K36F-00MV-QS1 NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 72 NVLink5 Internal Ports and 72 NVLink5 External Ports AMD

692-9K36F-00MV-JPS 920-9K36F-00MV-GS0 NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 72 NVLink5 Internal Ports and 72 NVLink5 External Ports Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1690 AMD

N5100_LD 692-9K36N-00MV-JQS 920-9K36N-00MV-QS1 NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports AMD

N5112_LD 692-9K36F-A5MV-JQS 920-9K36F-A5MV-QS1 NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 72 NVLink5 Internal Ports and 72 NVLink5 external Ports AMD

N5101_LD 692-9K36N-09MV-JS0 920-9K36N-09MV-QS1 NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports AMD

N5300_LD 692-9K36P-00MV-JS0 920-9K36P-00MV-QS1 NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports AMD

N5120_LD 692-9K35N-00MV-JQS 692-9K35N-00MV-JQS NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 128 NVLink5 Internal Ports AMD

N5121_LD 692-9K35P-00MV-JQS 920-9K35P-00MV-GS0 NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 128 NVLink5 Internal Ports AMD

N5320_LD 692-9K35P-00MV-JS0 920-9K35P-00MV-GS0 NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 128 NVLink5 Internal Ports AMD

N5200_LD 692-96099-00MV-JS0 920-9K36W-00MV-GS0 NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1754 AMD

N5201_LD 692-9K36S-A5MV-JS0 920-9K36S-A5MV-GS0 NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1754 AMD

N5400_LD 692-9K36K-00MV-JS0 920-9K36K-00MV-GS0 NVIDIA NVLink Switch Tray Solution, 1U, with 144 NVLink5 Internal Ports Supported only starting from NVOS version 25.02.1754 AMD