NVIDIA Switch BMC User Manual v88.0002.1301

NVIDIA Yocto Baseboard Management Controller ( BMC) operating system enables the chassis management and configuration of NVIDIA's GB200 NVLink switch tray (N5xxx_LD) platform.

This operating system provides a suite of management options, incorporates API , which enables administrators to easily configure and manage the system chassis management.

These pages provide information about the scope, organization, and command-line interface of NVIDIA Yocto BMC operating system as well as configuration examples.

Document Revision History

A list of the changes made to the User Manual are provided in Document Revision History.