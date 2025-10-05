Supported Redfish Scheme URIs

AccountService
/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts
/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles
/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles/Administrator
/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles/Operator
/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles/ReadOnly
CertificateService
/redfish/v1/CertificateService
/redfish/v1/CertificateService/CertificateLocations
Chassis
/redfish/v1/Chassis
/redfish/v1/Chassis/BMC_eeprom
/redfish/v1/Chassis/CPLD_XX
/redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_XX
/redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_ERoT_XX
/redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_ERoT_XXX/Certificates
/redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_ERoT_XXX/Certificates/CertChain
/redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_BMC_0/Sensors/BMC_TEMP
/redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_BMC_0/ThermalSubsystem/LeakDetection
/redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_BMC_0/ThermalSubsystem/LeakDetection/LeakDetectors/leakageX
ComponentIntegrity
/redfish/v1/ComponentIntegrity
/redfish/v1/ComponentIntegrity/MGX_ERoT_XX
/redfish/v1/ComponentIntegrity/MGX_ERoT_XX/Actions/ComponentIntegrity.SPDMGetSignedMeasurements
EventService
/redfish/v1/EventService
Managers
/redfish/v1/Managers
/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0
/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/Actions
/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/Actions/Manager.ResetToDefaults
/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/EthernetInterfaces
/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/EthernetInterfaces/XXX
/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/ManagerDiagnosticData
/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol
/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/LogServices/Dump/Actions
/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol/HTTPS/Certificates
SessionService
/redfish/v1/SessionService
Systems
/redfish/v1/Systems
/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0
/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset
/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices
/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/FaultLog
/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/EventLog
/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/Dump
/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/DebugTokenService
TaskService
/redfish/v1/TaskService
/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks
UpdateService
/redfish/v1/UpdateService
/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory