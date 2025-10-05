NVIDIA Switch BMC User Manual v88.0002.1301
    Supported Redfish Scheme URIs

    Schema Reference

    Redfish URIs

    AccountService

    /redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts

    /redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles

    /redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles/Administrator

    /redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles/Operator

    /redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles/ReadOnly

    CertificateService

    /redfish/v1/CertificateService

    /redfish/v1/CertificateService/CertificateLocations

    Chassis

    /redfish/v1/Chassis

    /redfish/v1/Chassis/BMC_eeprom

    /redfish/v1/Chassis/CPLD_XX

    /redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_XX

    /redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_ERoT_XX

    /redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_ERoT_XXX/Certificates

    /redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_ERoT_XXX/Certificates/CertChain

    /redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_BMC_0/Sensors/BMC_TEMP

    /redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_BMC_0/ThermalSubsystem/LeakDetection

    /redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_BMC_0/ThermalSubsystem/LeakDetection/LeakDetectors/leakageX

    ComponentIntegrity

    /redfish/v1/ComponentIntegrity

    /redfish/v1/ComponentIntegrity/MGX_ERoT_XX

    /redfish/v1/ComponentIntegrity/MGX_ERoT_XX/Actions/ComponentIntegrity.SPDMGetSignedMeasurements

    EventService

    /redfish/v1/EventService

    Managers

    /redfish/v1/Managers

    /redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0

    /redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/Actions

    /redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/Actions/Manager.ResetToDefaults

    /redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/EthernetInterfaces

    /redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/EthernetInterfaces/XXX

    /redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/ManagerDiagnosticData

    /redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol

    /redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/LogServices/Dump/Actions

    /redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol/HTTPS/Certificates

    SessionService

    /redfish/v1/SessionService

    Systems

    /redfish/v1/Systems

    /redfish/v1/Systems/System_0

    /redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset

    /redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices

    /redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/FaultLog

    /redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/EventLog

    /redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/Dump

    /redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/DebugTokenService

    TaskService

    /redfish/v1/TaskService

    /redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks

    UpdateService

    /redfish/v1/UpdateService

    /redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory

    Registries

    /redfish/v1/Registries

    /redfish/v1/Registries/Base

    /redfish/v1/Registries/TaskEvent

    /redfish/v1/Registries/ResourceEvent

    /redfish/v1/Registries/OpenBMC

    /redfish/v1/Registries/Telemetry

    /redfish/v1/Registries/Platform

    /redfish/v1/Registries/Update

    JsonSchemas

    /redfish/v1/JsonSchemas
