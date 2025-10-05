On This Page
- Firmware Management
- Chassis
- Certificate Service
- Session Service
- User Management
- Show BMC User Account Configuration
- Show BMC User Accounts
- Create New BMC User
- Change BMC User Password
- Change BMC "root" User Account Password from BMC "admin" User Account
- Change BMC User Account Permissions
- Change BMC Account Lockout Duration
- Change BMC Minimum Password Length
- Change BMC Account Lockout Threshold
- Show BMC Account Service Roles
- Show BMC User Account Service Role Options
- Attestation
- Power Management
- Time Management
- Network Interfaces
- EEPROM
- Temperature Sensor
- Service Identification
- Debug Information
- Debug Token (CRDT)
- Leakage Sensor
- Factory Reset
- eMMC Secure Erase
- Rsyslog
User Interface Redfish Commands
The firmware management section is composed of the following APIs, some of which work in conjunction:
The last three APIs are related to updating firmware components in the system.
The Update Firmware API initiates the task of updating the firmware of one or more firmware components in the system. Following that task initiation, one can call the Show Update Firmware Status API to check the state of that task (i.e., whether a task is still running or completed).
In addition, before calling the Update Firmware API, one may choose to call the Filter Next Update Firmware End Components API and detail a component to be filtered and not updated, even if it is supplied to the Update Firmware API.
Show Firmware Inventory
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory
Description
This Redfish API shall list all available firmware components: BMC, CPU, FPGA, and so forth.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show Firmware Version & Health
Update Firmware
Show EROT Information
Notes
Show Firmware Version & Health
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/<comp_name>
Description
This Redfish API shall list component and version information and health.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
comp_name
MGX_FW_BMC_0, MGX_FW_FPGA_0, and so forth (all components will have a meaningful version besides CPLD_0)
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show Firmware Inventory
Update Firmware
Show Update Firmware Status
Filter Next Update Firmware End Components
Notes
Update Firmware
All firmware updates should be performed via NVOS. Only the BIOS firmware may be updated using this method, and only as a last resort if absolutely necessary.
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService -T <image_name>.fwpkg
Description
This Redfish API shall update the firmware image. Image format must be fwpkg format, suitable for PLDM.
This Redfish API ignores any FW version checks, meaning one can upgrade or downgrade the FW version regardless of the current version.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
image_name
fwpkg image name
id (return value)
task_id_number
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show Firmware Inventory
Show Firmware Version & Health
Show Update Firmware Status
Filter Next Update Firmware End Components
Notes
Show Update Firmware Status
Redfish API
curl -s -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id_number>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to get the Update Firmware task state. When task state changes from “Running” to “Completed”, the firmware is fully updated.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
task_id_number
Return value taken from Update Firmware command
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show Firmware Inventory
Show Firmware Version & Health
Update Firmware
Filter Next Update Firmware End Components
Notes
CPLD_0, NVSwitch_0, NVSwitch_1 are not included for N5110_LD system in version 88.0002.0472.
Filter Next Update Firmware End Components
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X PATCH -d '{"HttpPushUriTargets":["/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/<comp_name>"]}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to apply a filter for a fwpkg file consisted of several firmware components.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
comp_name
MGX_FW_CPU_0 (only BIOS firmware upgrade is applicable from BMC).
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show Firmware Inventory
Show Firmware Version & Health
Update Firmware
Show Update Firmware Status
Notes
This command MUST be called before Update Firmware command in order to take effect.
Updating Firmware with Multipart API
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/update-multipart --form 'UpdateParameters={"Targets":["<target>"],"ForceUpdate":<force_flag>};type=application/json' --form "UpdateFile=@<image_file>;type=application/octet-stream"
Description
This Redfish API shall update the firmware image. The image format must be in fwpkg format, suitable for PLDM. This API can be used when the BMC needs to check for identical or lower versions which are about to be updated.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
target
Target to be updated: (Only BIOS should be used from BMC)
force_flag
Force flag options:
When force flag is set to
image_name
fwpkg image name and path
id (return value)
task_id_number
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.1040
Response Example
Related Commands
Show Firmware Inventory
Show Firmware Version & Health
Show Update Firmware Status
Filter Next Update Firmware End Components
Notes
Show Update Firmware Multipart Status
Redfish API
curl -s -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id_number>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to get the Update Firmware task state. When task state changes from “Running” to “Completed”, the firmware is fully updated or the firmware update task has a different result.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
task_id_number
Return value taken from Update Firmware command
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.1040
Response Example
Response Example for Updating Firmware with Multipart API when using the same formware version as the installed one, with force flag set to 'true':
Related Commands
Show Firmware Inventory
Show Firmware Version & Health
Updating FW with Multipart API
Notes
Firmware Update Expected Duration
Component
BIOS
Update time (seconds)
230-260 seconds
The Chassis section is composed of the following APIs:
Show Chassis Information
Redfish API
curl -s -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to show all chassis components.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Notes
Show Chassis Component Information
Redfish API
curl -s -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/<chassis_comp>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to show a specific chassis component information.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
chassis_comp
Possible Components: CPLD_0, MGX_BMC_0, MGX_ERoT_BMC_0, MGX_ERoT_CPU_0, MGX_ERoT_FPGA_0, MGX_ERoT_NVSwitch_X, MGX_NVSwitch_X
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show Chassis Information
Notes
The Certificate Service section is composed of the following APIs:
Show Certificate Service
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/CertificateService
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to view the Certificate Service used for https connections.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Show Certificate Locations
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/CertificateService/CertificateLocations
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to show the https certificate location.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show Certificate Service
Show Certificate
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol/HTTPS/Certificates/1
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to show the https certificate location.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show Certificate Service, Show Certificate Locations
Notes
The Session Service section is composed of the following APIs:
Show Session Service
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/SessionService
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to view Session Service properties
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Notes
Show Sessions
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/SessionService/Sessions
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to show the open sessions on the Session service.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show Session Service
Notes
Show Session Details
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/SessionService/Sessions/<session_id>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to show the open sessions on the Session service.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
session_id
This ID value should be taken from the Show Sessions RF API.
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show Session Service, Show Sessions
Notes
The User Management section is composed of several APIs which work in conjunction:
Change BMC "root" User Account Password from BMC "admin" User Account
The password locking policy states that after 10 consecutive unsuccessful login attempts, following a factory reset, the user account will be locked for a duration of 20 seconds.
Minimum p/w length following a factory reset is 12 characters.
Show BMC User Account Configuration
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/AccountService
Description
This Redfish API shall list all applicable BMC user accounts.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
All User Account APIs
Notes
Show BMC User Accounts
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts
Description
This Redfish API shall list all applicable BMC user accounts.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Change BMC User Password
Notes
Create New BMC User
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts -d '{ "UserName":"<new_user_name>","Password":"new_user_p/w","RoleId":"<role_id>","Enabled":true}'
Description
This Redfish API shall list all applicable BMC user accounts.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
new_user_name
The new BMC user's user name
new_user_p/w
The new BMC user's password
role_id
BMC Role ID options: Administrator, Operator, ReadOnly
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0956
Response Example
Related Commands
Change BMC User Password
Show BMC User Accounts
Notes
Change BMC User Password
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH -d '{"Password": "<new_password>" }' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts/<user_to_be_patched>
Description
This Redfish API for user management interface may be used to configure the new password or to alter the default password.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
user_to_be_patched
BMC user to be updated
new_password
BMC new password (e.g., "switch_bmc@Nvid1a")
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show BMC Users
Notes
The BMC password must comply with the following policy parameters:
The following is a valid example password: HelloNvidia3D!
Change BMC "root" User Account Password from BMC "admin" User Account
Redfish API
curl -k -u admin_user:<admin p/w> -X PATCH -d '{"Password":"new_root_p/w"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts/root
Description
This Redfish API for user management interface may be used to configure the new password or to alter the default password.
Syntax Description
admin_user
BMC Username admin
admin p/w
BMC User password admin
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
new root p/w
BMC new password for User root (e.g., "juliet_bmc@Nvid1a")
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Change BMC Users
Notes
The BMC password must comply with the following policy parameters:
The following is a valid example password: HelloNvidia3D!
Change BMC User Account Permissions
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X PATCH -d '{"RoleId": "<new_role_id>" }' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Accounts/<user_to_patched>
Description
This Redfish API for user management interface may be used to configure the new password or to alter the default password.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
user_to_be_patched
BMC user to be updated
new_role_id
The new user's role ID (Can be either: Administrator, Operator, ReadOnly)
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0956
Response Example
Related Commands
Show BMC Users
Notes
The BMC password must comply with the following policy parameters:
The following is a valid example password: HelloNvidia3D!
Change BMC Account Lockout Duration
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/AccountService -d '{"AccountLockoutDuration":<duration>}'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to change the BMC account lockout duration.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
duration
Lockout duration time in seconds (should be greater than 20)
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0956
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show BMC User Account Configuration
Notes
Change BMC Minimum Password Length
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/AccountService -d '{"MinPasswordLength":<length>}'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to change the BMC account lockout duration.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
length
Number of characters (should be greater than 12 and lower than 256)
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0956
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show BMC User Account Configuration
Notes
Change BMC Account Lockout Threshold
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/AccountService -d '{"AccountLockoutThreshold":<threshold>}'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to change the BMC account lockout duration.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
threshold
Lockout threshold counts (should be greater than 10).
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0956
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show BMC User Account Configuration
Notes
Show BMC Account Service Roles
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles
Description
This Redfish API shall list all applicable BMC user accounts.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show BMC Users Accounts
Notes
Show BMC User Account Service Role Options
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/AccountService/Roles/<role>
Description
This Redfish API shall list all applicable BMC user accounts.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
role
Administrator, Operator, ReadOnly
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show BMC User Account Service Roles
Notes
The Attestation section is composed of the following APIs, some of which work in conjunction:
Show Minimum Security Version Information for Application Firmware
Flow for generating ERoT SPDM information:
Run Generate EROT SPDM Information API initiates the task of generating EROT SPDM information in the system
Run Show EROT SPDM Generation Status API to figure out that task state (i.e., whether a task is still running or completed).
Pull on step 2 until task completion.
Run Show EROT SPDM Information API to see that relevant EROT SPDM information.
Show System ERoT List
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/ComponentIntegrity/
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to collect information about the system's EROTS (BMC, CPU, FPGA, NVSwitch0, NVSwitch1).
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show EROT Security Information
Generate EROT SPDM Information
Show EROT SPDM Generation Status
Show EROT SPDM Information
Set EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Show EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Notes
Show EROT Security Information
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/ComponentIntegrity/<comp_name>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to provide critical and pertinent security information about a specific EROT device.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
comp_name
MGX_ERoT_BMC_0, MGX_ERoT_FPGA_0, etc.
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show System EROT List
Generate EROT SPDM Information
Show EROT SPDM Generation Status
Show EROT SPDM Information
Set EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Show EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Notes
Generate EROT SPDM Information
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/ComponentIntegrity/<comp_name>/Actions/ComponentIntegrity.SPDMGetSignedMeasurements
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to generate an SPDM cryptographic signed statement over the given nonce and measurements of the SPDM Responder.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
comp_name
MGX_ERoT_BMC_0, MGX_ERoT_FPGA_0, etc.
Id (return value)
task_id_number
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show System EROT List
Show EROT Security Information
Show EROT SPDM Generation Status
Show EROT SPDM Information
Set EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Show EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Notes
Show EROT SPDM Generation Status
Redfish API
curl -s -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id_number>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to get the EROT SPDM Generation task state. When task state changes from “Running” to “Completed”, the SPDM information is ready to be displayed.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
task_id_number
Return value taken from Generate EROT SPDM Information command
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Show System EROT List
Show EROT Security Information
Generate EROT SPDM Information
Show EROT SPDM Information
Set EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Show EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Notes
Show EROT SPDM Information
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/ComponentIntegrity/<comp_name>/Actions/ComponentIntegrity.SPDMGetSignedMeasurements/data
Description
Use the API below to collect the Signed Measurement data.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
comp_name
MGX_ERoT_BMC_0, MGX_ERoT_FPGA_0, and so forth
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show System EROT List
Show EROT Security Information
Generate EROT SPDM Information
Show EROT SPDM Generation Status
Set EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Show EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Notes
Set EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X PATCH -d '{"Oem": {"Nvidia": {"AutomaticBackgroundCopyEnabled": <state>}}}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/<ERoT Name>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to set the EROT Automatic Background Copy State.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
state
True means that firmware update through this EROT will be non blocking, False means it will be blocking.
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
ERoT Name
Name of the ERoT
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show System EROT List
Show EROT Security Information
Generate EROT SPDM Information
Show EROT SPDM Generation Status
Show EROT SPDM Information
Show EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Notes
Show EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/<ERoT Name>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to show the EROT Automatic Background Copy State.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
ERoT Name
Name of the ERoT
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show System EROT List
Show EROT Security Information
Generate EROT SPDM Information
Show EROT SPDM Generation Status
Show EROT SPDM Information
Set EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Notes
Show Minimum Security Version Information for Application Firmware
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/<ERoT Name>/Oem/NvidiaRoT/RoTProtectedComponents/<AP Name>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to display the minimum security version information for the application firmware.
The value of "MinimumSecurityVersion" is the lowest possible security version which can be installed.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
ERoT Name (paired with AP Name)
Name of the ERoT.
Possible values: MGX_ERoT_BMC_0, MGX_ERoT_CPU_0, MGX_ERoT_FPGA_0, MGX_ERoT_NVSwitch_0, MGX_ERoT_NVSwitch_1
AP Name (paired with ERoT Name)
Name of Applicaton.
Possible values: MGX_BMC_0, MGX_CPU_0, MGX_FPGA_0, MGX_NVSwitch_0, MGX_NVSwitch_1
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.1040
Response Example
Related Commands
Show System EROT List
Show EROT Security Information
Generate EROT SPDM Information
Show EROT SPDM Generation Status
Show EROT SPDM Information
Set EROT Automatic Background Copy State
Notes
The Power Management section is composed of the following APIs:
Apply CPU Host Reset
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset -d '{"ResetType": "<reset_type>"}'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to reset the COMe CPU and ASIC subsystems or the whole unit.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
reset_type
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
88.0002.1040 : Added reset types
Response Example
Related Commands
Notes
CPU Host Reset Action Information
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/ResetActionInfo
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to display the CPU Host Reset Action information.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.1040
Response Example
Related Commands
Apply CPU Host Reset
Notes
Apply BMC Manager Reset
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/Actions/Manager.Reset -d '{"ResetType": "<reset_type>"}'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to reset the BMC.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
reset_type
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.1040
Response Example
Related Commands
Notes
BMC Host Reset Action Information
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/ResetActionInfo
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to display the BMC Reset Action information.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.1040
Response Example
Related Commands
Apply BMC Reset
Notes
Time mangement can be handles with the following APIs:
Show NTP Servers Status
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to show the NTP Time Servers status on the BMC.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.1040
Response
Example
Related Commands
Enable/Disable NTP Servers
Notes
Enable/Disable NTP Servers
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol -H content-type:application/json -X PATCH -d '{ "NTP": { "ProtocolEnabled": ntp_value} }'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to enable or disable NTP Time Servers on the BMC.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
ntp_value
NTP Value: possible values: true, false.
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.1040
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show NTP Servers Status
Set Time and Date Manually
Notes
Show Time and Date
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to show the Date and Time on the BMC.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.1040
Response
Example
Related Commands
Set Time and Date Manually, Enable/Disable NTP Servers
Notes
Set Time and Date Manually
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0 -H content-type:application/json -X PATCH -d '{"DateTime": <date_time>}'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to set the date and time on the BMC
Note
Make sure to disable the NTP Servers before setting the date and time.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
date_time
Date/Time: i.e "2025-04-17T07:32:00.000Z"
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.1040
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show NTP Servers Status, Set Time and Date Manually
Notes
The Network Interfaces section is composed of the following APIs which work in conjunction:
Show Network Interface List
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/EthernetInterfaces
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to query for available network interfaces.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show Network Interface Details
Notes
Show Network Interface Details
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/EthernetInterfaces/<interface name>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used query information about a specific BMC network interface.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
interface name
BMC network interface name: usb0, eth0
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show Network Interface List
Notes
Set BMC Hostname
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/EthernetInterfaces/<interface_name> -X PATCH -d '{"HostName": "<hostname>"}'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to query for available network interfaces.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
interface_name
BMC network interface name: usb0, eth0
hostname
The desired Hostname
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.1040
Response Example
Related Commands
Show Network Interface Details
Notes
Show EEPROM Information
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/BMC_eeprom
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to provide information from BMC EEPROM
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Notes
Show Temperature Sensor Information
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_BMC_0/Sensors/BMC_TEMP
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to read the value and thresholds from the BMC temperature sensor.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Notes
The Service Identification section is composed of the following APIs:
Set Service Identification
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0 -d '{"ServiceIdentification": "<service_id>"}'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to set the ServiceIdentification property, which is a user-provided product and service identifier.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
service_id
The provided user ServiceIdentification (i.e., nvswitch_bmc_1)
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0929
Response Example
N/A
Related Commands
Show Service Identification
Notes
Show Service Identification
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to read the ServiceIdentification property.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0929
Response
Example
Related Commands
Set Service Identification
Notes
The Debug Information section is composed of several APIs, some of which work in conjunction:
These three APIs are related to generating debug information in the system.
The Generate Debug Information API initiate the task of generating debug information in the system. Following that task initiation one can call the Show Debug Information Generation Status API to figure out that task state (i.e., whether a task is still running or completed).
Upon completion of that task, one may choose to call the Output Debug Information To File API to see that relevant information outputted into a file.
Generate Debug Information
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "Manager"}' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/LogServices/Dump/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to send a request for BMC to generate BMC dumps, ERoTs dumps, FPGAs dumps and BMC EEPROM dump.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Id (return value)
task_id_number
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show Debug Information Generation Status
Output Debug Information To File
Notes
Show Debug Information Generation Status
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id_number>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to get the logs dump task state. When task state changes from “Running” to “Completed”, the dump is ready for download.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
task_id_number
Task ID is received from Generate Debug Information command.
entry id (return value)
entry_id
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Generate Debug Information
Output Debug Information To File
Notes
Output Debug Information To File
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -d '{"DiagnosticDataType": "Manager"}' -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/LogServices/Dump/Entries/<entry_id>/attachment --output </path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to send a request for BMC to generate BMC dump as a compressed tar file, for a specific log entry ID.
Use the entry ID from the previous RF API response.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
entry_id
Entry ID of the dump in redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/LogServices/Dump/Entries/
Use the entry id from the previous API. Show Debug Information Generation Status
/path/to/tar/log_dump.tar.xz
path to download the log dump log_dump.tar.xz
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Generate Debug Information
Show Debug Information Generation Status
Notes
The Debug Token section is composed of the following APIs, some of which work in conjunction:
The first three APIs are related to generating debug token information in the system.
The Generate Debug Token API initiate the task of generating debug token information in the system. Following that task initiation, one can call the Show Debug Token Generation Status API to figure out that task state (i.e. whether still running or completed).
Upon completion of that task, one may choose to call the Download Debug Token API to see that relevant EROT SPDM information.
Once download the debug token, it can be used outside of the BMC platform to bundle it with a certain firmware package and to generate bundled debug file out of it.
The bundled and signed debug file shall be installed on the system using the API Install Debug Token Signed Firmware, and another API Show Debug Token Installation Status can be used to verify the installation status.
The final three APIs are related to generating the installed debug token bundle information in the system.
The Generate Installed Debug Token Attachments API initiate a task of generating the installed debug token attachments in the system. Following that task initiation one can call the Show Installed Debug Token Attachments Generation Status API to figure out that task state (i.e., whether still running or completed).
Upon completion of that task, one may choose to call the Show Installed Debug Token Attachments API to see that relevant debug token attachment information.
Generate Debug Token
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> --request POST --location 'https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/DebugTokenService/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{ "DiagnosticDataType":"OEM", "OEMDiagnosticDataType":"GetDebugTokenRequest" }'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to provide consolidated support for obtaining and querying Debug Tokens across the Juliet platform.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Id (return value)
task_id_number
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Show Debug Token Generation Status
Download Debug Token
Install Debug Token Signed Firmware
Show Debug Token Installation Status
Generate Installed Debug Token Attachments
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments Generation Status
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments
Notes
Show Debug Token Generation Status
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id_number>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to show status of the Debug Tokens generation task state. When task state changes from “Running” to “Completed”, the Debug Token is ready to be downloaded.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
task_id_number
Task ID number provided from Generate Debug Token command
attach_id (return value)
Entry ID number provided for the attachment
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Generate Debug Tokens
Download Debug Token
Install Debug Token Signed Firmware
Show Debug Token Installation Status
Generate Installed Debug Token Attachments
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments Generation Status
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments
Notes
Download Debug Token
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/DebugTokenService/Entries/<attach_id>/attachment -o </path/to/file.bin>
Description
This Redfish API is used to download debug token request file generated.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
attach_id
ID for the attachment from Show Debug Token Generation Status command
/path/to/file.bin
Path to download the debug token as bin file
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Generate Debug Tokens
Show Debug Token Generation Status
Install Debug Token Signed Firmware
Show Debug Token Installation Status
Generate Installed Debug Token Attachments
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments Generation Status
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments
Notes
After downloading the debug token, there needs to be a manual process of bundling the debug token and the firmware and signing them up via 3s servers.
Install Debug Token Signed Firmware
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService -T /tmp/<fw_pkg>
Description
This Redfish API is used to install the signed debug token and firmware bundle.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
fw_pkg
Signed debug token and firmware bundle
Id (return value)
task_id_number
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Generate Debug Tokens
Show Debug Token Generation Status
Download Debug Token
Show Debug Token Installation Status
Generate Installed Debug Token Attachments
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments Generation Status
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments
Notes
|
Note
Complete this step only after bundling the debug token request and debug firmware and getting it signed.
Show Debug Token Installation Status
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id_number>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to show status of the Debug Tokens Installation task state. When task state changes from “Running” to “Completed”, the Debug Token and Firmware bundled are installed.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
task_id_number
Task ID number provided from Install Debug Token Signed Firmware command
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Generate Debug Tokens
Show Debug Token Generation Status
Download Debug Token
Install Debug Token Signed Firmware
Generate Installed Debug Token Attachments
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments Generation Status
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments
Notes
Generate Installed Debug Token Attachments
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> --request POST --location 'https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/DebugTokenService/Actions/LogService.CollectDiagnosticData' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '{ "DiagnosticDataType":"OEM", "OEMDiagnosticDataType":"GetDebugTokenStatus" }'
Description
This Redfish API is used to verify the installed debug bundle running state
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Id (return value)
task_id_number
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
Related Commands
Generate Debug Tokens
Show Debug Token Generation Status
Download Debug Token
Install Debug Token Signed Firmware
Show Debug Token Installation Status
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments Generation Status
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments
Notes
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments Generation Status
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id_number>
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to show status of the Installed Debug Tokens Attachment generation task state. When task state changes from “Running” to “Completed”, the Installed Debug Token attachments are ready.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
task_id_number
Task ID number provided from Generate Installed Debug Token Attachments command
attach_id
Entry ID for the attachment of EROT details and the programming state of the debug token bundle
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
See the Debug Token status
Related Commands
Generate Debug Tokens
Show Debug Token Generation Status
Download Debug Token
Install Debug Token Signed Firmware
Show Debug Token Installation Status
Generate Installed Debug Token Attachments
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments
Notes
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/DebugTokenService/Entries/<attach_id>/attachment
Description
This Redfish API is used to show the Installed Debug Token Attachments.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
attach_id
ID for the attachment from Show Installed Debug Token Attachments Generation Status command
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response
Example
See the Debug Token status
Related Commands
Generate Debug Tokens
Show Debug Token Generation Status
Download Debug Token
Install Debug Token Signed Firmware
Show Debug Token Installation Status
Generate Installed Debug Token Attachments
Show Installed Debug Token Attachments Generation Status
Notes
Register to Leakage Events
You can subscribe for Redfish leakage events from anywhere in the network BMC is connected to.
Instructions for event subscription are as follows (bear in mind this is just an example, there are many other methods to do that):
git clone https://github.com/DMTF/Redfish-Event-Listener.git
cd Redfish-Event-Listener
sudo pip install -r requirements.txt
Update the config.ini file with your listener IP and BMC IP.
sudo python RedfishEventListener_v1.py
Simulate Leakage event on BMC.
You should start receiving leakage events in console.
Example for config.ini:
[Information]
Updated = February
24,
2023
Description = Redfish Event Listener Tool Simple Config
[SystemInformation]
ListenerIP =
10.210.
25.179
ListenerPort =
12345
UseSSL = off
[CertificateDetails]
certfile = cert.pem
keyfile = server.key
[SubscriptionDetails]
Destination = https:
//<ListenerIP>/
EventTypes = [
"Alert",
"ResourceRemoved",
"ResourceAdded" ,
"ResourceUpdated",
"StatusChange"]
Context = Public
Format = Event
Expand =
false
ResourceTypes = [
"Chassis"]
Registries = [
"ResourceEvent"]
[ServerInformation]
ServerIPs = [
"https://10.209.51.198:443"]
UserNames = [
"root"]
Passwords = [
"0penBmc"]
LoginType = [
"Session"]
Example of what leakage events look like:
{
"@odata.type":
"#Event.v1_9_0.Event",
"Context":
"",
"Events": [
{
"EventTimeStamp":
"2024-06-18T15:17:39+00:00",
"LogEntry": {
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/Systems/System_0/LogServices/EventLog/Entries/24297"
},
"Message":
"The resource property leakage1 has detected errors of type 'Leakage Detected'.",
"MessageArgs": [
"leakage1",
"Leakage Detected"
],
"MessageId":
"ResourceEvent.1.0.ResourceErrorsDetected",
"MessageSeverity":
"Critical",
"Oem": {
"Nvidia": {
"@odata.type":
"#NvidiaEvent.v1_0_0.EventRecord",
"Device":
"",
"ErrorId":
""
}
},
"Resolution":
"Inspect for water leakage and consider power down switch tray."
}
],
"Id":
"1",
"Name":
"Event Log"}
Leakage Sensor Status
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_BMC_0/ThermalSubsystem/LeakDetection/LeakDetectors/<arg>
Description
This Redfish API is used to show the status of the leakage sensors.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
arg
leakage1 to leakage6
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0754
Response
Example
Related Commands
Notes
BMC factory reset can be done in two manners:
Factory Reset (Configuration Only)
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/Actions/Manager.ResetToDefaults -d '{"ResetToDefaultsType": "ResetAll"}'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to "Factory Reset" the BMC Configuration (Users, P/W, Network, and so forth) to the initial state in which it came from production.
Following the Redfish command, BMC will reboot and apply the factory reset. Upon login, the user will be prompted to change the default factory password.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Factory Reset (Configuration & Logs)
Notes
Factory Reset (Configuration & Logs)
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H 'Content-Type:application/json' -X POST -d '{"ResetToDefaultsType": "ResetAll"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/Actions/Oem/NvidiaManager.ResetToDefaults
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to "Factory Reset" the BMC configuration (Users, P/W, Network, and so forth) to the intial state in which it came from production.
It will also delete all logs created by BMC.
Following this Redfish command, BMC will reboot and apply the factory reset. Upon login, the user will be prompted to change the default factory password.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0574
Response Example
Related Commands
Factory Reset (Configuration Only)
Notes
Securely Erase eMMC Card
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/Actions/Oem/eMMC.SecureErase
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to securely wipe all data stored on the eMMC card of the BMC.
Following this Redfish command, BMC will reboot and apply the eMMC secure erase.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.1040
Response Example
Related Commands
Factory Reset Commands
Notes
The BMC can stream out local logs (that go to the systemd journal) by using rsyslog.
Make sure to configure <rsyslog_server_ip> and <port> according to the server-side configuration.
This manual will not cover the configuration of the rsyslog server.
The BMC here acts as an rsyslog client.
Configure Rsyslog Client
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol -d '{ "Oem": { "Nvidia": { "Rsyslog": { "Address": "<rsyslog_server_ip>", "Port": <rsyslog_server_port>, "State": "Enabled" } } } }'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to configure the rsyslog client on BMC side.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
rsyslog_server_ip
The rsyslog server IP
rsyslog_server_port
The rsyslog server Port
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0929
Response
Example
Related Commands
Query Rsyslog Client Configuration
RSYSLOG settings commands
Notes
Query Rsyslog Client Configuration
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to query the rsyslog client configuration on BMC side.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0929
Response Example
N/A
Related Commands
Configure Rsyslog Client
Configure Rsyslog
Notes
Enable Encrypted Streaming With TLS
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol -d '{ "Oem": { "Nvidia": { "Rsyslog": { "TLS": "Enabled" } } } }'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to enable TLS encrypted streaming for rsyslog messages.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0929
Response Example
Related Commands
Query Rsyslog Client Configuration
Notes
Change Rsyslog Transport Protocol
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol -d '{ "Oem": { "Nvidia": { "Rsyslog": { "TransportProtocol": "<protocol>", "Address": "10.0.1.2", "Port": 512, "State": "Enabled" }}}}'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used in order to select UDP or TCP rsyslog transport protocol.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
protocol
TCP or UDP
Default
TCP
History
88.0002.1301
Response Example
Related Commands
Use the following command to retrieve current Transport Protocol: curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol
Notes
Configure Facility Filters
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol -d '{ "Oem": { "Nvidia": { "Rsyslog": { "Filter": { "Facilities": ["<facility>"] } } } } }'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to configure the rsyslog facilities filter used during message streaming.
The facility filter value can be Daemon for system service, kern for kernel and ALL for all messages.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
facility
Possible values: All, Kern, Daemon
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0929
Response Example
Related Commands
Query Rsyslog Client Configuration
Notes
Configure Priority Filters
Redfish API
curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X PATCH https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Managers/BMC_0/NetworkProtocol -d '{ "Oem": { "Nvidia": { "Rsyslog": { "Filter": { "LowestSeverity": "<severity>"} } } } }'
Description
This Redfish API shall be used to enable streaming of log messages that their severity is equal/higher than the configured LowestSeverity.
Syntax Description
user
BMC Username
p/w
BMC User password
bmc_ip
BMC IP address
severity
Possible values: Error, Warning, Info, All
Default
N/A
History
88.0002.0929
Response Example
Related Commands
Query Rsyslog Client Configuration
Notes