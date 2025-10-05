NVIDIA Switch BMC User Manual v88.0002.1955

NVIDIA Yocto Baseboard Management Controller ( BMC) operating system enables the chassis management and configuration of NVIDIA's GB200 and GB300 NVLink switch tray (N5xxx_LD) platforms.

This operating system provides a suite of management options, incorporates API , which enables administrators to easily configure and manage the system chassis management.

These pages provide information about the scope, organization, and command-line interface of NVIDIA Yocto BMC operating system as well as configuration examples.