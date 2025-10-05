Document Revision History
88.0002.1955 —August 2025
There are no changes to this version of the user manual. For further information on bug fixes and improvements, see the release notes of this software version.
88.0002.1950 —July 2025
Added:
88.0002.1944 —June 2025
Added:
88.0002.1139 —June 2025
Added:
88.0002.1040 —May 2025
Added:
Show Minimum Security Version Information for Application Firmware
Updated
Reset types in Apply CPU Host Reset
88.0002.0956 —April 2025
Added:
The URI /redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_BMC_0/ThermalSubsystem/LeakDetection
88.0002.0931 —February 2025
Added:
The subsection Service Identification
The subsection Rsyslog
The section Supported Redfish Scheme URIs