In the GB200 NVLink switch tray systems, the BMC (Baseboard Management Controller) ensures that the management plane is distinct from the control plane, a requirement of some Cloud Service Providers (CSPs). It's an essential server element offering hardware monitoring and security capabilities. Within the GB200 switch tray, the BMC operates alongside NVOS, which is the operating system on the host CPU managing the system, connecting via Ethernet over USB. The BMC manages most system peripherals, and the customer engages with it through a dedicated 1GbE RJ-45 interface utilizing the Redfish protocol. For those foregoing BMC network connections, its functionalities are also accessible via NVOS UI.

Platform attestation (for all ERoTs)

Update firmware using PLDM T5 via ERoT, including the following firmware components: BMC software/firmware FPGA CPU BIOS (UEFI and NVOS is updated from CPU SSD) NVSwitch firmware (launched ONLY from NVOS as part as NVOS upgrade)



For full list of supported commands and events, please see the System Features section, below.

The CPU communicates with the BMC using Redfish over Ethernet over USB. BMC reads information from the CPU using MCTP over I2C.

In every NVIDIA platform that facilitates local communication between the BMC and CPU, static private IPv4 addresses are configured.

BMC side 10.0.1.1 (netmask 255.255.252.0)

CPU side 10.0.1.2 (netmask 255.255.252.0)

The Redfish client on the CPU will be bound to the USB I/F, thus ensuring that internal traffic cannot "leak" to the management network. A dedicated nvos_user SHALL be added to the BMC image. When NVOS connects to BMC it SHALL change the password to a unique password based on SEED from the CPU TPM. If CPU fails to connect, it reverts to the default password. Each entity MUST be capable of operating without the other one, meaning the following:

BMC SHALL operate normally while CPU is undergoing reboot; BMC must detect the connectivity state towards the CPU.

CPU SHALL operate normally while BMC is undergoing reboot; CPU must detect the connectivity state towards the BMC.