User Interface Redfish Commands

The firmware management section is composed of the following APIs, some of which work in conjunction:

The last three APIs are related to updating firmware components in the system.

The Update Firmware API initiates the task of updating the firmware of one or more firmware components in the system. Following that task initiation, one can call the Show Update Firmware Status API to check the state of that task (i.e., whether a task is still running or completed).

In addition, before calling the Update Firmware API, one may choose to call the Filter Next Update Firmware End Components API and detail a component to be filtered and not updated, even if it is supplied to the Update Firmware API.

​Redfish API curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory Description ​This Redfish API shall list all available firmware components: BMC, CPU, FPGA, and so forth. Syntax Description user BMC Username​ p/w BMC User password bmc_ip BMC IP address Default N/A History 88.0002.0574 Response Example Collapse Source Copy Copied! "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory" ,​ "@odata.type" : "#SoftwareInventoryCollection.SoftwareInventoryCollection" ,​ "Members" : [​ {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/CPLD_0" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/MGX_FW_BMC_0" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/MGX_FW_CPU_0" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/MGX_FW_ERoT_BMC_0" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/MGX_FW_ERoT_CPU_0" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/MGX_FW_ERoT_FPGA_0" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/MGX_FW_ERoT_NVSwitch_0" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/MGX_FW_ERoT_NVSwitch_1" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/MGX_FW_FPGA_0" ​ },​ ],​ Members @odata .count: 11 ,​ "Name" : "Software Inventory Collection" Related Commands Show Firmware Version & Health Update Firmware Show EROT Information Notes

Redfish API curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/<comp_name> Description This Redfish API shall list component and version information and health. Syntax Description user BMC Username​ p/w BMC User password bmc_ip BMC IP address comp_name MGX_FW_BMC_0, MGX_FW_FPGA_0, and so forth (all components will have a meaningful version besides CPLD_0) Default N/A History 88.0002.0574 Response Example Copy Copied! {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/MGX_FW_BMC_0" ,​ "@odata.type" : "#SoftwareInventory.v1_4_0.SoftwareInventory" ,​ "Description" : "BMC image" ,​ "Id" : "MGX_FW_BMC_0" ,​ "Manufacturer" : "NVIDIA" ,​ "Name" : "Software Inventory" ,​ "RelatedItem" : [​ {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/Chassis/MGX_BMC_0" ​ }​ ],​ "RelatedItem@odata.count" : 1 ,​ "SoftwareId" : "0x001B" ,​ "Status" : {​ "Conditions" : [],​ "Health" : "OK" ,​ "HealthRollup" : "OK" ,​ "State" : "Enabled" ​ },​ "Updateable" : true ,​ "Version" : "88.0002.0927" ,​ "WriteProtected" : false ​ } Related Commands Show Firmware Inventory Update Firmware Show Update Firmware Status Filter Next Update Firmware End Components Notes

Warning All firmware updates should be performed via NVOS. Only the BIOS firmware may be updated using this method, and only as a last resort if absolutely necessary.

​Redfish API curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -H "Content-Type: application/octet-stream" -X POST https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService -T <image_name>.fwpkg Description This Redfish API shall update the firmware image.​ Image format must be fwpkg format, suitable for PLDM. This Redfish API ignores any FW version checks, meaning one can upgrade or downgrade the FW version regardless of the current version. Syntax Description user BMC Username​ p/w BMC User password bmc_ip BMC IP address image_name fwpkg image name id (return value) task_id_number Default N/A History 88.0002.0574 Response Example Copy Copied! {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0" , ​ "@odata.type" : "#Task.v1_4_3.Task" , ​ "Id" : "0" ,​ "TaskState" : "Running" , ​ "TaskStatus" : "OK" ​ } Related Commands Show Firmware Inventory Show Firmware Version & Health Show Update Firmware Status Filter Next Update Firmware End Components Notes The fwpkg file contains header for PLDM service

The header must include information about the desired component to be updated.

Redfish API curl -s -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id_number> Description This Redfish API shall be used to get the Update Firmware task state. When task state changes from “Running” to “Completed”, the firmware is fully updated. Syntax Description user BMC Username​ p/w BMC User password bmc_ip BMC IP address task_id_number Return value taken from Update Firmware command Default N/A History 88.0002.0574 Response Example Collapse Source Copy Copied! ​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0" ,​ "@odata.type" : "#Task.v1_4_3.Task" ,​ "EndTime" : "1970-01-01T00:30:39+00:00" ,​ "Id" : "0" ,​ "Messages" : [​ {​ "@odata.type" : "#Message.v1_0_0.Message" ,​ "Message" : "The task with id 0 has started." ,​ "MessageArgs" : [​ "0" ​ ],​ "MessageId" : "TaskEvent.1.0.1.TaskStarted" ,​ "Resolution" : "None." ,​ "Severity" : "OK" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.type" : "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry" ,​ "Message" : "The resource property 'HGX_FW_Debug_Token_Erase' has detected errors of type 'Device Discovery Failure'." ,​ "MessageArgs" : [​ "HGX_FW_Debug_Token_Erase" ,​ "Device Discovery Failure" ​ ],​ "MessageId" : "ResourceEvent.1.0.ResourceErrorsDetected" ,​ "Resolution" : "Retry the firmware update operation and if issue still persists reset the baseboard." ,​ "Severity" : "Critical" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.type" : "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry" ,​ "Message" : "Transfer of image '0.0' to 'HGX_FW_Debug_Token_Erase' failed." ,​ "MessageArgs" : [​ "0.0" ,​ "HGX_FW_Debug_Token_Erase" ​ ],​ "MessageId" : "Update.1.0.TransferFailed" ,​ "Resolution" : "None." ,​ "Severity" : "Critical" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.type" : "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry" ,​ "Message" : "The target device '27' will be updated with image 'COMP_VERSION'." ,​ "MessageArgs" : [​ "27" ,​ "COMP_VERSION" ​ ],​ "MessageId" : "Update.1.0.TargetDetermined" ,​ "Resolution" : "None." ,​ "Severity" : "OK" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.type" : "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry" ,​ "Message" : "Image 'COMP_VERSION' is being transferred to '27'." ,​ "MessageArgs" : [​ "COMP_VERSION" ,​ "27" ​ ],​ "MessageId" : "Update.1.0.TransferringToComponent" ,​ "Resolution" : "None." ,​ "Severity" : "OK" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.type" : "#Message.v1_0_0.Message" ,​ "Message" : "The task with id 0 has changed to progress 20 percent complete." ,​ "MessageArgs" : [​ "0" ,​ "20" ​ ],​ "MessageId" : "TaskEvent.1.0.1.TaskProgressChanged" ,​ "Resolution" : "None." ,​ "Severity" : "OK" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.type" : "#Message.v1_0_0.Message" ,​ "Message" : "The task with id 0 has changed to progress 40 percent complete." ,​ "MessageArgs" : [​ "0" ,​ "40" ​ ],​ "MessageId" : "TaskEvent.1.0.1.TaskProgressChanged" ,​ "Resolution" : "None." ,​ "Severity" : "OK" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.type" : "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry" ,​ "Message" : "Device '27' successfully updated with image 'COMP_VERSION'." ,​ "MessageArgs" : [​ "27" ,​ "COMP_VERSION" ​ ],​ "MessageId" : "Update.1.0.UpdateSuccessful" ,​ "Resolution" : "None." ,​ "Severity" : "OK" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.type" : "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry" ,​ "Message" : "Awaiting for an action to proceed with activating image 'COMP_VERSION' on '27'." ,​ "MessageArgs" : [​ "COMP_VERSION" ,​ "27" ​ ],​ "MessageId" : "Update.1.0.AwaitToActivate" ,​ "Resolution" : "System reboot or AC power cycle" ,​ "Severity" : "OK" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.type" : "#Message.v1_0_0.Message" ,​ "Message" : "The task with id 0 has changed to progress 100 percent complete." ,​ "MessageArgs" : [​ "0" ,​ "100" ​ ],​ "MessageId" : "TaskEvent.1.0.1.TaskProgressChanged" ,​ "Resolution" : "None." ,​ "Severity" : "OK" ​ },​ {​ "@odata.type" : "#Message.v1_0_0.Message" ,​ "Message" : "The task with id 0 has Completed." ,​ "MessageArgs" : [​ "0" ​ ],​ "MessageId" : "TaskEvent.1.0.1.TaskCompletedOK" ,​ "Resolution" : "None." ,​ "Severity" : "OK" ​ }​ ],​ "Name" : "Task 0" ,​ "Payload" : {​ "HttpHeaders" : [​ "Host: 10.0.1.1" ,​ "User-Agent: curl/7.74.0" ,​ "Accept: */*" ,​ "Content-Length: 67109132" ​ ],​ "HttpOperation" : "POST" ,​ "JsonBody" : "null" ,​ "TargetUri" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService" ​ },​ "PercentComplete" : 100 ,​ "StartTime" : "1970-01-01T00:19:46+00:00" ,​ "TaskMonitor" : "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0/Monitor" ,​ "TaskState" : "Completed" ,​ "TaskStatus" : "OK" Related Commands Show Firmware Inventory Show Firmware Version & Health Update Firmware Filter Next Update Firmware End Components Notes CPLD_0, NVSwitch_0, NVSwitch_1 are not included for N5110_LD system in version 88.0002.0472.

Redfish API curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X PATCH -d '{"HttpPushUriTargets":["/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/<comp_name>"]}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService Description This Redfish API shall be used to apply a filter for a fwpkg file consisted of several firmware components. Syntax Description user BMC Username​ p/w BMC User password bmc_ip BMC IP address comp_name MGX_FW_CPU_0 (only BIOS firmware upgrade is applicable from BMC). Default N/A History 88.0002.0574 Response Example Copy Copied! {​ "@Message.ExtendedInfo" : [​ {​ "@odata.type" : "#Message.v1_1_1.Message" ,​ "Message" : "The request completed successfully." ,​ "MessageArgs" : [],​ "MessageId" : "Base.1.16.0.Success" ,​ "MessageSeverity" : "OK" ,​ "Resolution" : "None" ​ }​ ]​ } Related Commands Show Firmware Inventory Show Firmware Version & Health Update Firmware Show Update Firmware Status Notes This command MUST be called before ​Update Firmware command in order to take effect.

Redfish API curl -k -u <user>:<p/w> https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/update-multipart --form 'UpdateParameters={"Targets":["<target>"],"ForceUpdate":<force_flag>};type=application/json' --form "UpdateFile=@<image_file>;type=application/octet-stream" Description This Redfish API shall update the firmware image. The image format must be in fwpkg format, suitable for PLDM. This API can be used when the BMC needs to check for identical or lower versions which are about to be updated. Syntax Description user BMC Username​ p/w BMC User password bmc_ip BMC IP address target Target to be updated: (Only BIOS should be used from BMC) /redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/MGX_FW_CPU_0 force_flag Force flag options: true / false When force flag is set to true , the BMC will check if the fwpkg file contains a version number which is lower or identical to the one already installed. image_name fwpkg image name and path id (return value) task_id_number Default N/A History 88.0002.1040 Response Example Copy Copied! {​ "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/0" , ​ "@odata.type" : "#Task.v1_4_3.Task" , ​ "Id" : "0" ,​ "TaskState" : "Running" , ​ "TaskStatus" : "OK" ​ } Related Commands Show Firmware Inventory Show Firmware Version & Health Show Update Firmware Status Filter Next Update Firmware End Components Notes The fwpkg file contains header for PLDM service

Redfish API curl -s -k -u <user>:<p/w> -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id_number> Description This Redfish API shall be used to get the Update Firmware task state. When task state changes from “Running” to “Completed”, the firmware is fully updated or the firmware update task has a different result. Syntax Description user BMC Username​ p/w BMC User password bmc_ip BMC IP address task_id_number Return value taken from Update Firmware command Default N/A History 88.0002.1040 Response Example Response Example for Updating Firmware with Multipart API when using the same formware version as the installed one, with force flag set to 'true': Collapse Source Copy Copied! { "@odata.id" : "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/4" , "@odata.type" : "#Task.v1_4_3.Task" , "EndTime" : "2025-04-28T09:05:02+00:00" , "HidePayload" : false , "Id" : "4" , "Messages" : [ { "@odata.type" : "#Message.v1_1_1.Message" , "Message" : "The task with Id '4' has started." , "MessageArgs" : [ "4" ], "MessageId" : "TaskEvent.1.0.3.TaskStarted" , "MessageSeverity" : "OK" , "Resolution" : "None." }, { "@odata.type" : "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry" , "Message" : "The target device 'MGX_FW_BMC_0' will be updated with image '88.0002.1038'." , "MessageArgs" : [ "MGX_FW_BMC_0" , "88.0002.1038" ], "MessageId" : "Update.1.0.TargetDetermined" , "Resolution" : "None." , "Severity" : "OK" }, { "@odata.type" : "#Message.v1_1_1.Message" , "Message" : "The task with Id '4' has changed to progress 100 percent complete." , "MessageArgs" : [ "4" , "100" ], "MessageId" : "TaskEvent.1.0.3.TaskProgressChanged" , "MessageSeverity" : "OK" , "Resolution" : "None." }, { "@odata.type" : "#Message.v1_1_1.Message" , "Message" : "The task with Id '4' has completed." , "MessageArgs" : [ "4" ], "MessageId" : "TaskEvent.1.0.3.TaskCompletedOK" , "MessageSeverity" : "OK" , "Resolution" : "None." }, { "@odata.type" : "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry" , "Message" : "The update operation for the component 'MGX_FW_BMC_0' is skipped because 'Component image is identical'." , "MessageArgs" : [ "MGX_FW_BMC_0" , "Component image is identical" ], "MessageId" : "NvidiaUpdate.1.0.ComponentUpdateSkipped" , "Resolution" : "Retry firmware update operation with the force flag" , "Severity" : "OK" } ], "Name" : "Task 4" , "Payload" : { "HttpHeaders" : [], "HttpOperation" : "POST" , "JsonBody" : "<discarded>" , "TargetUri" : "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/update-multipart" }, "PercentComplete" : 100 , "StartTime" : "2025-04-28T09:05:01+00:00" , "TaskMonitor" : "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/4/Monitor" , "TaskState" : "Completed" , "TaskStatus" : "OK" } Related Commands Show Firmware Inventory Show Firmware Version & Health Updating FW with Multipart API Notes