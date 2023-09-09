Bug Fixes in This Firmware Version
The following table provides a list of bugs fixed in this version. For a list of bug fixed from previous versions, see Bug Fixes History .
|
Internal Ref.
|
Issue
|
3388615
|
Description: When connecting the Switch-IB 2 switches with Optic Cables, high BER may be experiences on specific ports.
|
Keywords: BER
|
Discovered in Version: 15.2010.4010
|
Fixed in Version: 15.2010.4302
|
3301825
|
Description: The firmware does not return values for the counters "PortSwLifetimeLimitDiscards" and "PortSwHOQLifetimeLimitDiscards". Support has now been added for the counters.
|
Keywords: Counters
|
Discovered in Version: 15.2010.3118
|
Fixed in Version: 15.2010.4302
|
3357060
|
Description: On some occasions, when shutting down a port, the link can take a few additional seconds to close the port.
|
Keywords: PLFT, SMA
|
Discovered in Version: 15.2008.3328
|
Fixed in Version: 15.2010.4302