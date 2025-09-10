Changes and New Features History

15.2008.1904

Adaptive Routing Added support for a new Adaptive Router counter (PortARTrials) as part of the PortRNCounters group. PortARTrials is used to indicate the number of times the AR decision mechanism is used per port.

15.2008.1604

Bug Fixes See Bug fixes.

15.2008.1300

General Stability Improvements.

15.2008.0236

Cables Added support for the Hirakawa cable.

Power Supply Delta 550W Power Supply is now backward compatible with Delta 460W PSU.

15.2007.0300

Performance Added support for link-negotiated credit size.

15.2000.3276

Power Supply Added support for Delta 550W Power Supply.

15.2000.2626

General Added support for Error Injection with PTER register.

Speed Link SDR link speed on InfiniBand systems is now available for all cables, including cables that do not advertise InfiniBand speed in their memory map.

15.2000.2046

PSU’s Temperature Thresholds Now PSU’s temperature thresholds (high and low) can be queried via the MTMP register.

15.2000.1600

Bug Fixes See Bug fixes.

15.2000.1142

Bug Fixes See Bug fixes.

15.2000.1000

Chassis Management Changed the PSU voltage read from “Vout” to “Vin”.

General System stability improvements.

15.19100.0618

General Added support for PortStateTable standard SMP MAD.

Chassis Management Added support for PSU utilization and consumption of output power.

Chassis Management Added support for PSU temperature and 12V Vout monitoring.

15.1701.0010

General Added support for congestion control log 1.3 as described in IBTA IB specification release 1.3, Annex A10.

General Added additional information (PDDR pages as described in the Switches PRM, section 8.15.50 PDDR - Port Diagnostics Database Register) to diagnostics data VS-MAD as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.3 section 3.33 – DiagnosticData.

Chassis Management Added ability to read part numbers and serial numbers for fans (by using MFNR register) and the power supply (by using MSPS register).

15.1610.0210

SHARP Added support for SHARP reproducibility configuration.

15.1610.0206

General See Bug fixes.

15.1610.0200

15.1610.0196

