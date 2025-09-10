Changes and New Features History
Note
This section includes history of changes and new features of three major releases back. For older versions' history, please refer to their dedicated release notes.
|Category
|Description
|15.2010.5108
|General
|Stability improvements.
|15.2010.5002
|General
|Stability improvements.
|15.2010.4102
|General
|Stability improvements.
|15.2010.4010
|SL-to-VL Mapping
|Added switch support for port mask optimization of SL-to-VL Mapping Table configuration.
|15.2010.3004
|General
|Stability improvements.
|15.2010.2300
|General
|Stability improvements.
|15.2010.2246
|General
|See Bug fixes.
|15.2010.2110
|General
|Stability improvements.
|15.2010.2036
|General
|Stability improvements.
|15.2010.1404
|General
|Stability improvements.
|15.2010.1310
|General
|Stability improvements.
|15.2010.1202
|General
|Stability improvements.
|15.2010.1128
|General
|Stability improvements.
|15.2008.3328
|General
|Stability improvements.
|15.2008.3000
|Bug Fixes
|See Bug fixes.
|15.2008.2402
|Bug Fixes
|See Bug fixes.
|15.2008.2102
|General
|Stability Improvements.
|15.2008.1904
|Adaptive Routing
|Added support for a new Adaptive Router counter (PortARTrials) as part of the PortRNCounters group. PortARTrials is used to indicate the number of times the AR decision mechanism is used per port.
|15.2008.1604
|Bug Fixes
|See Bug fixes.
|15.2008.1300
|General
|Stability Improvements.
|15.2008.0236
|General
|Stability Improvements.
|Cables
|Added support for the Hirakawa cable.
|Power Supply
|Delta 550W Power Supply is now backward compatible with Delta 460W PSU.
|15.2007.0300
|Performance
|Added support for link-negotiated credit size.
|15.2000.3276
|Power Supply
|Added support for Delta 550W Power Supply.
|15.2000.2626
|General
|Added support for Error Injection with PTER register.
|Speed Link
|SDR link speed on InfiniBand systems is now available for all cables, including cables that do not advertise InfiniBand speed in their memory map.
|15.2000.2046
|PSU’s Temperature Thresholds
|Now PSU’s temperature thresholds (high and low) can be queried via the MTMP register.
|15.2000.1600
|Bug Fixes
|See Bug fixes.
|15.2000.1142
|Bug Fixes
|See Bug fixes.
|15.2000.1000
|Chassis Management
|Changed the PSU voltage read from “Vout” to “Vin”.
|General
|System stability improvements.
|15.19100.0618
|General
|Added support for PortStateTable standard SMP MAD.
|Chassis Management
|Added support for PSU utilization and consumption of output power.
|Chassis Management
|Added support for PSU temperature and 12V Vout monitoring.
|15.1701.0010
|General
|Added support for congestion control log 1.3 as described in IBTA IB specification release 1.3, Annex A10.
|General
|Added additional information (PDDR pages as described in the Switches PRM, section 8.15.50 PDDR - Port Diagnostics Database Register) to diagnostics data VS-MAD as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.3 section 3.33 – DiagnosticData.
|Chassis Management
|Added ability to read part numbers and serial numbers for fans (by using MFNR register) and the power supply (by using MSPS register).
|15.1610.0210
|SHARP
|Added support for SHARP reproducibility configuration.
|15.1610.0206
|General
|See Bug fixes.
|15.1610.0200
|Chassis Management
|Added ability to read part numbers and serial numbers for fans (by using MFNR register) and the power supply (by using MSPS register).
|15.1610.0196
|General
|Added support for congestion control log 1.3 as described in IBTA IB specification release 1.3, Annex A10.
|General
|Added additional information (PDDR pages as described in the Switches PRM, section 8.15.50 PDDR - Port Diagnostics Database Register) to diagnostics data VS-MAD as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.4 section 3.33 – DiagnosticData.
|SHARP
|Added support for group join optimization using root GID as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.4 section 4.10 – Aggregation Group Join.