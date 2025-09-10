Changes and New Features History

NVIDIA Switch-IB 2 Firmware Release Notes v15.2010.5108
Note

This section includes history of changes and new features of three major releases back. For older versions' history, please refer to their dedicated release notes.

CategoryDescription
15.2010.5108
GeneralStability improvements.
15.2010.5002
GeneralStability improvements.
15.2010.4102
GeneralStability improvements.
15.2010.4010
SL-to-VL MappingAdded switch support for port mask optimization of SL-to-VL Mapping Table configuration.
15.2010.3004
GeneralStability improvements.
15.2010.2300
GeneralStability improvements.
15.2010.2246
GeneralSee Bug fixes.
15.2010.2110
GeneralStability improvements.
15.2010.2036
GeneralStability improvements.
15.2010.1404
GeneralStability improvements.
15.2010.1310
GeneralStability improvements.
15.2010.1202
GeneralStability improvements.
15.2010.1128
GeneralStability improvements.
15.2008.3328
GeneralStability improvements.
15.2008.3000
Bug FixesSee Bug fixes.
15.2008.2402
Bug FixesSee Bug fixes.
15.2008.2102
GeneralStability Improvements.

15.2008.1904
Adaptive RoutingAdded support for a new Adaptive Router counter (PortARTrials) as part of the PortRNCounters group. PortARTrials is used to indicate the number of times the AR decision mechanism is used per port.
15.2008.1604
Bug FixesSee Bug fixes.
15.2008.1300
GeneralStability Improvements.
15.2008.0236
GeneralStability Improvements.
CablesAdded support for the Hirakawa cable.
Power SupplyDelta 550W Power Supply is now backward compatible with Delta 460W PSU.
15.2007.0300
PerformanceAdded support for link-negotiated credit size.
15.2000.3276
Power SupplyAdded support for Delta 550W Power Supply.
15.2000.2626
GeneralAdded support for Error Injection with PTER register.
Speed LinkSDR link speed on InfiniBand systems is now available for all cables, including cables that do not advertise InfiniBand speed in their memory map.
15.2000.2046
PSU’s Temperature ThresholdsNow PSU’s temperature thresholds (high and low) can be queried via the MTMP register.
15.2000.1600
Bug FixesSee Bug fixes.
15.2000.1142
Bug FixesSee Bug fixes.
15.2000.1000
Chassis ManagementChanged the PSU voltage read from “Vout” to “Vin”.
GeneralSystem stability improvements.
15.19100.0618
GeneralAdded support for PortStateTable standard SMP MAD.
Chassis ManagementAdded support for PSU utilization and consumption of output power.
Chassis ManagementAdded support for PSU temperature and 12V Vout monitoring.
15.1701.0010
GeneralAdded support for congestion control log 1.3 as described in IBTA IB specification release 1.3, Annex A10.
GeneralAdded additional information (PDDR pages as described in the Switches PRM, section 8.15.50 PDDR - Port Diagnostics Database Register) to diagnostics data VS-MAD as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.3 section 3.33 – DiagnosticData.
Chassis ManagementAdded ability to read part numbers and serial numbers for fans (by using MFNR register) and the power supply (by using MSPS register).
15.1610.0210
SHARPAdded support for SHARP reproducibility configuration.
15.1610.0206
GeneralSee Bug fixes.
15.1610.0200
Chassis ManagementAdded ability to read part numbers and serial numbers for fans (by using MFNR register) and the power supply (by using MSPS register).
15.1610.0196
GeneralAdded support for congestion control log 1.3 as described in IBTA IB specification release 1.3, Annex A10.
GeneralAdded additional information (PDDR pages as described in the Switches PRM, section 8.15.50 PDDR - Port Diagnostics Database Register) to diagnostics data VS-MAD as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.4 section 3.33 – DiagnosticData.
SHARPAdded support for group join optimization using root GID as described in Mellanox Vendor Specific MAD Specification 1.4 section 4.10 – Aggregation Group Join.
