NVLink Switch Systems Quick Installation Guide

Models: NVIDIA NVLink

  • At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.

  • All servers and systems in the rack should be planned with the airflow direction. All FRU components must have the same air flow direction. A mismatch in the air flow will affect the heat dissipation.

  • The part of the system to which you choose to attach the rails will determine the system's adjustable side. The system's part to which the brackets are attached will be adjacent to the cabinet.

  • The FRU side is extractable. Mounting the rack brackets inverted to the FRU side will allow you to slide the FRUs, in and out.

  • Due to thermal considerations, the switch systems must be installed in a horizontal position. do not install the systems vertically. images/networking/download/thumbnails/132448365/image2022-8-24_15-46-8.png images/networking/download/thumbnails/132448365/image2022-8-24_15-48-2.png images/networking/download/thumbnails/132448365/image2022-8-24_15-42-42.png images/networking/download/thumbnails/132448365/image2022-8-24_15-43-36.png

Package Contents (System and Rail-Kit)

  • 1 x System

  • 1 x Rail kit for 23.6-31.5” (600-800mm) racks

  • 4 x Power cables – Type C14-C15

  • 1 x Harness: RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45

  • 2 x Cable retainers

  • 32 x OSFP thermal caps

Rail kit for 23.6-31.5” (600-800mm) racks

X2 (of each part)

image2022-7-25_11-18-56.png

Power cables – Type C14-C15

X4

image2022-7-25_11-15-57.png

Harness: RS232 2M cable – DB9 to RJ-45 (only in QM9700)

X1

image2022-7-25_11-15-3.png

Cable retainers

X2

image2022-7-25_11-17-35.png

OSFP thermal caps

X32

image2022-7-25_11-16-54.png

If anything is damaged or missing, contact your NVIDIA representative at Networking-support@nvidia.com.
