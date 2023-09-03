NVLink Switch Systems Quick Installation Guide
Installation and Configuration

Installation Instructions

Warning

The following steps include illustrations that show front side (ports) installation, yet all instructions apply to all installation options.

Illustration

1

Extract the system rail (Part A):

    1. Extract the system rail (Part A) from the rack rail (Part B).

    2. Press the spring latch, and pull the system rail out, as shown in the following illustration:

image2022-7-25_11-25-2.png

2

Mount the systems rails (Part A) onto the chassis:

  1. Attach the switch to the left and right system rails (Part A) Secure the assembly by pushing the chassis’ pins through the slider key holes, until a click is heard and locking occurs. images/networking/download/attachments/132448381/image2022-7-25_12-18-39.png

3

Install the rack rails (Part B) on the rack.

  1. Mount both of the rack rails (Part B) into the rack by angularly inserting the brakes located at the rails edges into the designated slots in the rack unit. Align both rack rails (Part B) to sit horizontally in parallel to the rack assembly. images/networking/download/attachments/132448381/image2022-7-25_12-25-38.png Pull the rack rails' telescopic extensions all the way to the rack's opposite side, and insert the latches at the rails' free edges to the rack's slots. A click should be heard as the spring latches are fully inserted and locking occurs. images/networking/download/attachments/132448381/image2022-7-25_12-28-12.png

4

Mount the chassis onto the rack.

Warning

At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.

  1. Slide the rails installed on the system into the channels in the rack rails. images/networking/download/attachments/132448381/image2022-7-25_16-38-31.png Tighten the captive screws on both sides to further secure the system to the rack's posts. images/networking/download/attachments/132448381/image2022-7-25_16-39-37.png

System Interfaces

Connector (Front) Side

image2022-7-25_16-52-9.png

FRU (Rear) Side

* It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system.
If the System Status LED shows amber after five minutes, unplug the system and contact your NVIDIA representative.

** Certain systems have a single management port.

LED Assignments

Symbol

Description

Normal Status

image2022-2-28_13-58-49.png

System health

Green/Flashing

image2022-2-28_13-59-22.png

Fan health

Green

image2022-2-28_14-0-26.png

Power supply health

Green

image2022-2-28_14-3-4.png

Identifier LED

Off/Blue

image2022-2-28_14-3-22.png

Reset button

Configuration

  1. Connect the host PC to the Console (RJ-45) port.

  2. Configure a serial terminal program.

    Parameter

    Settings

    Baud rate

    115200

    Data bits

    8

    Stop bits

    1

    Parity

    None

    Flow control

    None

  3. Login:

    OS

    Username

    Password

    NVOS

    admin

    admin

  4. The NVLink switch systems come with an embedded management CPU card that runs the NVOS management software. The NVOS documentation will be published at https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/nvos upon the official release.

For full installation instructions, go to the Hardware User Manual.
