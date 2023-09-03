Installation and Configuration
The following steps include illustrations that show front side (ports) installation, yet all instructions apply to all installation options.
|
#
|
Illustration
|
1
|
Extract the system rail (Part A):
|
2
|
Mount the systems rails (Part A) onto the chassis:
|
3
|
Install the rack rails (Part B) on the rack.
|
4
|
Mount the chassis onto the rack.
Warning
At least two people are required to safely mount the system in the rack.
|
Connector (Front) Side
|
FRU (Rear) Side
* It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system.
** Certain systems have a single management port.
* It may take up to five minutes to turn on the system. If the System Status LED shows red/amber after five minutes, unplug the system and contact your NVIDIA representative.
LED Assignments
|
Symbol
|
Description
|
Normal Status
|
|
System health
|
Green/Flashing
|
|
Fan health
|
Green
|
|
Power supply health
|
Green
|
|
Identifier LED
|
Off/Blue
|
|
Reset button
Connect the host PC to the Console (RJ-45) port.
Configure a serial terminal program.
Parameter
Settings
Baud rate
115200
Data bits
8
Stop bits
1
Parity
None
Flow control
None
Login:
OS
Username
Password
NVOS
admin
admin
The NVLink switch systems come with an embedded management CPU card that runs the NVOS management software. The NVOS documentation will be published at https://docs.nvidia.com/networking/category/nvos upon the official release.
For full installation instructions, go to the Hardware User Manual.