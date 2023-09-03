Installation and Configuration

1 Extract the system rail (Part A): Extract the system rail (Part A) from the rack rail (Part B). Press the spring latch, and pull the system rail out, as shown in the following illustration:

2 Mount the systems rails (Part A) onto the chassis: Attach the switch to the left and right system rails (Part A) Secure the assembly by pushing the chassis’ pins through the slider key holes, until a click is heard and locking occurs. images/networking/download/attachments/132448381/image2022-7-25_12-18-39.png

3 Install the rack rails (Part B) on the rack. Mount both of the rack rails (Part B) into the rack by angularly inserting the brakes located at the rails edges into the designated slots in the rack unit. Align both rack rails (Part B) to sit horizontally in parallel to the rack assembly. images/networking/download/attachments/132448381/image2022-7-25_12-25-38.png Pull the rack rails' telescopic extensions all the way to the rack's opposite side, and insert the latches at the rails' free edges to the rack's slots. A click should be heard as the spring latches are fully inserted and locking occurs. images/networking/download/attachments/132448381/image2022-7-25_12-28-12.png