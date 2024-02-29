NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage    Bug Fixes in This Version

Bug Fixes in This Version

Below are the bugs fixed in this version. For a list of fixes previous version, see Bug Fixes History.

Internal Reference Number

Description

3729466

Description: Resolved a discalculation issue where more Q-counters were freed than allocated when moving to switchdev mode.

Keywords: Q-counters, switchdev

Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1

3727822

Description: Fixed an issue that allowed concurrent creation of encap entries, and could potentially cause double free vulnerabilities.

Keywords: encap entries, double free

Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1

3728381

Description: Fixed an issue that exposed debugfs entries for non supported RoCE general parameters, such as rtt_resp_dscp.

Keywords: debugfs, RoCE

Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1

3710957

Description: Fixed an issue that triggered an error message by updating the rule actions STE apply flow. Following the update, the flow checks if the rule domain is different from the ASO CT action domain when applying the ASO CT action.

Keywords: Software Steering

Discovered in Release: 23.10-1.1.9.0

Fixed in Release: 23.10-2.1.3.1

Last updated on Feb 29, 2024
content here