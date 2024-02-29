Priority Flow Control (PFC) IEEE 802.1Qbb applies pause functionality to specific classes of traffic on the Ethernet link. For example, PFC can provide lossless service for the RoCE traffic and best-effort service for the standard Ethernet traffic. PFC can provide different levels of service to specific classes of Ethernet traffic (using IEEE 802.1p traffic classes).

Enable PFC on the desired priority: Copy Copied! mlnx_qos -i <ethX> --pfc < 0 / 1 >,< 0 / 1 >,< 0 / 1 >,< 0 / 1 >,< 0 / 1 >,< 0 / 1 >,< 0 / 1 >,< 0 / 1 > Example (Priority=4): Copy Copied! mlnx_qos -i eth1 --pfc 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 0 , 0 Create a VLAN interface: Copy Copied! vconfig add <ethX> <VLAN_ID> Example (VLAN_ID=5): Copy Copied! vconfig add eth1 5 Set egress mapping: For Ethernet traffic: Copy Copied! vconfig set_egress_map <vlan_einterface> <skprio> <up> Example (skprio=3, up=5): Copy Copied! vconfig set_egress_map eth1. 5 3 5 Create 8 Traffic Classes (TCs): Copy Copied! tc_wrap.py -i < interface > Enable PFC on the switch.

For information on how to enable PFC on your respective switch, please refer to Switch FC/PFC Configuration sections in the RDMA/RoCE Solutions Community page .

PFC Auto-Configuration Using LLDP Tool in the OS

Start lldpad daemon on host. Copy Copied! lldpad -d Or service lldpad start Send lldpad packets to the switch. Copy Copied! lldptool set-lldp -i <ethX> adminStatus=rxtx ; lldptool -T -i <ethX> -V sysName enableTx=yes; lldptool -T -i <ethX> -V portDesc enableTx=yes ; lldptool -T -i <ethX> -V sysDesc enableTx=yes lldptool -T -i <ethX> -V sysCap enableTx=yess lldptool -T -i <ethX> -V mngAddr enableTx=yess lldptool -T -i <ethX> -V PFC enableTx=yes; lldptool -T -I <ethX> -V CEE-DCBX enableTx=yes; Set the PFC parameters.

For the CEE protocol, use dcbtool: Copy Copied! dcbtool sc <ethX> pfc pfcup:<xxxxxxxx> Example: Copy Copied! dcbtool sc eth6 pfc pfcup: 01110001 where: [pfcup:xxxxxxxx] Enables/disables priority flow control. From left to right (priorities 0-7) - x can be equal to either 0 or 1. 1 indicates that the priority is configured to transmit priority pause.

For IEEE protocol, use lldptool: Copy Copied! lldptool -T -i <ethX> -V PFC enabled=x,x,x,x,x,x,x,x Example: Copy Copied! lldptool -T -i eth2 -V PFC enabled= 1 , 2 , 4 where: enabled Displays or sets the priorities with PFC enabled. The set attribute takes a comma-separated list of priorities to enable, or the string none to disable all priorities.

PFC Auto-Configuration Using LLDP in the Firmware (for mlx5 driver)

There are two ways to configure PFC and ETS on the server:

Local Configuration - Configuring each server manually. Remote Configuration - Configuring PFC and ETS on the switch, after which the switch will pass the configuration to the server using LLDP DCBX TLVs. There are two ways to implement the remote configuration using mlx5 driver: Configuring the adapter firmware to enable DCBX. Configuring the host to enable DCBX.

For further information on how to auto-configure PFC using LLDP in the firmware, refer to the HowTo Auto-Config PFC and ETS on ConnectX-4 via LLDP DCBX Community post.

In order to enable DCBX, LLDP should first be enabled: Copy Copied! switch (config) # lldp show lldp interfaces ethernet remote Add DCBX to the list of supported TLVs per required interface. For IEEE DCBX: Copy Copied! switch (config) # interface 1 / 1 switch (config interface ethernet 1 / 1 ) # lldp tlv-select dcbx For CEE DCBX: Copy Copied! switch (config) # interface 1 / 1 switch (config interface ethernet 1 / 1 ) # lldp tlv-select dcbx-cee [Optional] Application Priority can be configured on the switch, with the required ethertype and priority. For example, IP packet, priority 1: Copy Copied! switch (config) # dcb application-priority 0x8100 1 Make sure PFC is enabled on the host (for enabling PFC on the host, refer to PFC Configuration on Hosts section above). Once it is enabled, it will be passed in the LLDP TLVs. Enable PFC with the desired priority on the Ethernet port. Copy Copied! dcb priority-flow-control enable force dcb priority-flow-control priority <priority> enable interface ethernet <port> dcb priority-flow-control mode on force Example - Enabling PFC with priority 3 on port 1/1: Copy Copied! dcb priority-flow-control enable force dcb priority-flow-control priority 3 enable interface ethernet 1 / 1 dcb priority-flow-control mode on force

Priority Counters

Several ingress and egress counters per priority are supported. Run ethtool -S to get the full list of port counters.

Rx and Tx Counters: Packets Bytes Octets Frames Pause Pause frames Pause Duration Pause Transition



ConnectX-4 Example

Copy Copied! # ethtool -S eth35 | grep prio4 prio4_rx_octets: 62147780800 prio4_rx_frames: 14885696 prio4_tx_octets: 0 prio4_tx_frames: 0 prio4_rx_pause: 0 prio4_rx_pause_duration: 0 prio4_tx_pause: 26832 prio4_tx_pause_duration: 14508 prio4_rx_pause_transition: 0

Note: The Pause counters in ConnectX-4 are visible via ethtool only for priorities on which PFC is enabled.

PFC storm prevention enables toggling between default and auto modes.

The stall prevention timeout is configured to 8 seconds by default. Auto mode sets the stall prevention timeout to be 100 msec.

The feature can be controlled using sysfs in the following directory: /sys/class/net/eth*/settings/ pfc_stall_prevention

To query the PFC stall prevention mode: Copy Copied! cat /sys/ class /net/eth*/settings/pfc_stall_prevention Example Copy Copied! $ cat /sys/ class /net/ens6/settings/pfc_stall_prevention default

To configure the PFC stall prevention mode: Copy Copied! Echo "auto" / "default" > /sys/ class /net/eth*/settings/pfc_stall_prevention

The following two counters were added to the ethtool -S: