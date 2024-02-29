NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage    Kubernetes Using SR-IOV

Kubernetes Using SR-IOV

In order to use RDMA in Kubernetes environment with SR-IOV networking mode, two main components are required:

  1. RDMA device plugin - this plugin allows for exposing RDMA devices in a Pod

  2. SR-IOV CNI plugin - this plugin provisions VF net device in a Pod

When used in SR-IOV mode, this plugin enables SR-IOV and performs necessary configuration including setting GUID, MAC, privilege mode, and Trust mode.
The plugin also allocates the VF devices when Pods are scheduled and requested by Kubernetes framework.
Last updated on Feb 29, 2024
content here