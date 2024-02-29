NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage    Release Notes

Release Notes

Note

This is a long-term support (LTS) release. LTS is the practice of maintaining a software product for an extended period of time (up to three years) to help increase product stability. LTS releases include bug fixes and security patches.

Release Notes Update History

Version

Date

Description

23.10-2.1.3.1

March 1, 2024

Initial release of this document version. This release introduces Bug Fixes in This Version.

Warning

As of MLNX_OFED version v5.1-0.6.6.0, the following are no longer supported.

  • ConnectX-3

  • ConnectX-3 Pro

  • Connect-IB

  • RDMA experimental verbs libraries (mlnx_lib)

To utilize the above devices/libraries, refer to version 4.9 long-term support (LTS).

Release Notes contain the following sections:

Supported NIC Speeds

The Linux Driver operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/Adapter Card

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

BlueField-2

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2

BlueField

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-7

  • InfiniBand: EDR, HDR100, HDR, NDR200, NDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE 3, 400GbE

ConnectX-6 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2

ConnectX-6 Dx

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-6

  • InfiniBand: SDR, FDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet: 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

ConnectX-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE

ConnectX-4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE1, 100GbE

  1. 56GbE is an NVIDIA proprietary link speed and can be achieved while connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to NVIDIA SX10XX switch series or when connecting an NVIDIA adapter card to another NVIDIA adapter card.

  2. Speed that supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes in Force mode and Auto-Negotiation mode.

  3. Speed that supports PAM4 mode only.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

Licenses

clusterkit

1.11.442-1.2310055

BSD

dpcp

1.1.43-1.2310055

BSD-3-Clause

hcoll

4.8.3223-1.2310055

Proprietary

ibarr

0.1.3-1.2310055

(GPL-2.0 WITH Linux-syscall-note) OR BSD-2-Clause

ibdump

6.0.0-1.2310055

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.12-1.2310055

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.1.MLNX20240219.g79770a56.2310213

Mellanox Confidential and Proprietary

iser

23.10-OFED.23.10.2.1.3.1

GPLv2

isert

23.10-OFED.23.10.2.1.3.1

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.26.1-3

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.8.40-1

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

3.20.8-1

GPLv2 or BSD

mlnx-en

23.10-2.1.3.0.g13ed7ba

GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

6.4-1.2310055

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

6.4.0-1.2310055

GPL

mlnx-nfsrdma

23.10-OFED.23.10.2.1.3.1

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

23.10-OFED.23.10.2.1.3.1

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

23.10-OFED.23.10.2.1.3.1

GPLv2

mlnx-tools

24.01-0.2310213

GPLv2 or BSD

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.2310055

GPLv2

mpitests

3.2.21-8418f75.2310055

BSD

mstflint

4.16.1-2.2310055

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.2310055

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-docs

23.10-OFED.23.10.2.1.3

GPL/BSD

ofed-scripts

23.10-OFED.23.10.2.1.3

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.7a1-1.2310055

BSD

opensm

5.17.0.1.MLNX20240219.0eca20cc-0.1.2310213

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

2.17.8-1.2310213

ASL 2.0 and LGPLv2+ and SISSL

perftest

23.10.0-0.29.g0705c22.2310055

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

rdma-core

2307mlnx47-1.2310213

GPLv2 or BSD

rshim

2.0.19-0.gbf7f1f2

GPLv2

sharp

3.5.1.MLNX20240219.7fcef5af-1.2310213

Proprietary

sockperf

3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2310055

BSD

srp

23.10-OFED.23.10.2.1.3.1

GPLv2

ucx

1.16.0-1.2310213

BSD

xpmem

2.7.3-1.2310055

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

xpmem-lib

2.7-0.2310055

LGPLv2.1

