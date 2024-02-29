Updating Firmware After Installation

The firmware and FPGA update package (mlnx-fw-updater) are installed under “/opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater” folder.

The latest FW and FPGA update package can be downloaded from nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ Products → Adapters → Smart Adapters → Innova IPsec → Download tab.

Warning The current update package available on nvidia.com/en-us/networking/ does not support the script below. An update package that supports this script will become available in a future release.

You can run the following update script using one of the modes below:

Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fpga_updater.sh

With -u flag to provide URL to the software package (tarball). Example: Copy Copied! ./mlnx_fpga_updater.sh -u http:

With -t flag to provide the path to the downloaded tarball. Example: Copy Copied! ./mlnx_fpga_updater.sh -t <Innova_IPsec_bundle_file.tgz>

With -p flag to provide the path to the downloaded and extracted tarball. Example: Copy Copied! ./mlnx_fpga_updater.sh -p <Innova_IPsec_extracted_bundle_directory>

For more information on the script usage, you can run mlnx_fpga_updater.sh -h.