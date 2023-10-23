Kubernetes Using SR-IOV

MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 4.9-0.1.7.0 LTS
In order to use RDMA in Kubernetes environment with SR-IOV networking mode, two main components are required:

  1. RDMA device plugin - this plugin allows for exposing RDMA devices in a Pod

  2. SR-IOV CNI plugin - this plugin provisions VF net device in a Pod

When used in SR-IOV mode, this plugin enables SR-IOV and performs necessary configuration including setting GUID, MAC, privilege mode, and Trust mode.
The plugin also allocates the VF devices when Pods are scheduled and requested by Kubernetes framework.
