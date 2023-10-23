ethtool --set-priv-flags eth<x> <priv flag> <on/off> Enables/disables driver feature matching the given private flag.

ethtool --show-priv-flags eth<x> Shows driver private flags and their states (ON/OFF) The private flags are: qcn_disable_32_14_4_e

disable_mc_loopback - when this flag is on, multicast traffic is not redirected to the device by loopback.

mlx4_flow_steering_ethernet_l2

mlx4_flow_steering_ipv4

mlx4_flow_steering_tcp For further information regarding the last three flags, refer to Flow Steering section. The flags below are related to Ignore Frame Check Sequence, and they are active when ethtool -k does not support them: orx-fcs

orx-all The flags below is relevant for ConnectX-4 family cards only: rx_cqe_compress - used to control CQE compression. It is initialized with the automatic driver decision.

per_channel_stats - used to control whether to expose per channel statistics counters in ethtool –S.

ethtool -a eth<x> Queries the pause frame settings.

ethtool -A eth<x> [rx on|off] [tx on|off] Sets the pause frame settings.

ethtool -c eth<x> Queries interrupt coalescing settings.

ethtool -C eth<x> [pkt-rate-low N] [pkt-rate-high N] [rx-usecs-low N] [rx-usecs-high N] Sets the values for packet rate limits and for moderation time high and low values.

ethtool -C eth<x> [rx-usecs N] [rx-frames N] Sets the interrupt coalescing setting. rx-frames will be enforced immediately, rx-usecs will be enforced only when adaptive moderation is disabled. Note: usec settings correspond to the time to wait after the *last* packet is sent/received before triggering an interrupt.

ethtool -C eth<x> adaptive-rx on|off Enables/disables adaptive interrupt moderation. By default, the driver uses adaptive interrupt moderation for the receive path, which adjusts the moderation time to the traffic pattern.

ethtool -C eth<x> adaptive-tx on|off Note: Supported by mlx5e for ConnectX-4 and above adapter cards. Enables/disables adaptive interrupt moderation. By default, the driver uses adaptive interrupt moderation for the transmit path, which adjusts the moderation parameters (time/frames) to the traffic pattern.

ethtool -g eth<x> Queries the ring size values.

ethtool -G eth<x> [rx <N>] [tx <N>] Modifies the ring size.

ethtool -i eth<x> Checks driver and device information. For example: #> ethtool -i eth2 driver: mlx4_en (MT_0DD0120009_CX3) version: 2.1.6 (Aug 2013) firmware-version: 2.30.3000 bus-info: 0000:1a:00.0

ethtool -k eth<x> Queries the stateless offload status.

ethtool -K eth<x> [rx on|off] [tx on|off] [sg on|off] [tso on|off] [lro on|off] [gro on|off] [gso on|off] [rxvlan on|off] [txvlan on|off] [ntuple on/off] [rxhash on/off] [rx-all on/off] [rx-fcs on/off] Sets the stateless offload status. TCP Segmentation Offload (TSO), Generic Segmentation Offload (GSO): increase outbound throughput by reducing CPU overhead. It works by queuing up large buffers and letting the network interface card split them into separate packets. Large Receive Offload (LRO): increases inbound throughput of high-bandwidth network connections by reducing CPU overhead. It works by aggregating multiple incoming packets from a single stream into a larger buffer before they are passed higher up the networking stack, thus reducing the number of packets that have to be processed. LRO is available in kernel versions < 3.1 for untagged traffic. Hardware VLAN insertion Offload (txvlan): When enabled, the sent VLAN tag will be inserted into the packet by the hardware. Note: LRO will be done whenever possible. Otherwise GRO will be done. Generic Receive Offload (GRO) is available throughout all kernels. Hardware VLAN Striping Offload (rxvlan): When enabled received VLAN traffic will be stripped from the VLAN tag by the hardware. RX FCS (rx-fcs): Keeps FCS field in the received packets.Sets the stateless offload status. RX FCS validation (rx-all): Ignores FCS validation on the received packets.

ethtool -l eth<x> Shows the number of channels.

ethtool -L eth<x> [rx <N>] [tx <N>] Sets the number of channels. Notes: This also resets the RSS table to its default distribution, which is uniform across the cores on the NUMA (non-uniform memory access) node that is closer to the NIC.

For ConnectX®-4 cards, use ethtool -L eth<x> combined <N> to set both RX and TX channels.

ethtool -m|--dump-module-eeprom eth<x> [ raw on|off ] [ hex on|off ] [ offset N ] [ length N ] Queries/decodes the cable module eeprom information.

ethtool -p|--identify DEVNAME Enables visual identification of the port by LED blinking [TIME-IN-SECONDS].

ethtool -p|--identify eth<x> <LED duration> Allows users to identify interface's physical port by turning the ports LED on for a number of seconds. Note: The limit for the LED duration is 65535 seconds.

ethtool -S eth<x> Obtains additional device statistics.

ethtool -s eth<x> advertise <N> autoneg on Changes the advertised link modes to requested link modes <N> To check the link modes’ hex values, run <man ethtool> and to check the supported link modes, run ethtool eth<x> For advertising new link modes, make sure to configure the entire bitmap as follows: 200GAUI-4 / 200GBASE-CR4/KR4 0x7c000000000000000 100GAUI-2 / 100GBASE-CR2 / KR2 0x3E00000000000000 CAUI-4 / 100GBASE-CR4 / KR4 0xF000000000 50GAUI-1 / LAUI-1/ 50GBASE-CR / KR 0x1F0000000000000 50GAUI-2 / LAUI-2/ 50GBASE-CR2/KR2 0x10C00000000 XLAUI-4/XLPPI-4 // 40G 0x7800000 25GAUI-1/ 25GBASE-CR / KR 0x380000000 XFI / XAUI-1 // 10G 0x7C0000181000 5GBASE-R 0x1000000000000 2.5GBASE-X / 2.5GMII 0x820000000000 1000BASE-X / SGMII 0x20000020020 Notes: Both previous and new link modes configurations are supported, however, they must be run separately.

Any link mode configuration on Kernels below v5.1 and ConnectX-6 HCAs will result in the advertisement of the full capabilities.

<autoneg on> only sends a hint to the driver that the user wants to modify advertised link modes and not speed.

ethtool -s eth<x> msglvl [N] Changes the current driver message level.

ethtool -s eth<x> speed <SPEED> autoneg off Changes the link speed to requested <SPEED>. To check the supported speeds, run ethtool eth<x> . Note: does not set autoneg OFF, it only hints the driver to set a specific speed.

ethtool -t eth<x> Performs a self-diagnostics test.

ethtool -T eth<x> Shows time stamping capabilities

ethtool -x eth<x> Retrieves the receive flow hash indirection table.

ethtool -X eth<x> equal a b c... Sets the receive flow hash indirection table. Note: The RSS table configuration is reset whenever the number of channels is modified (using ethtool -L command).

ethtool --show-fec eth<x> Queries current Forward Error Correction (FEC) encoding in case FEC is supported. Note: An output of "baser" implies Firecode encoding.

ethtool --set-fec eth<x> encoding auto|off|rs|baser Configures Forward Error Correction (FEC). Note: ‘baser’ encoding applies to the Firecode encoding, and ‘auto’ regards the HCA’s default.