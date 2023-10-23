Explicit Congestion Notification (ECN)

Warning This feature is supported on ConnectX-4 adapter cards family and above only.

ECN is an extension to the IP protocol. It allows reliable communication by notifying all ends of communication when congestion occurs. This is done without dropping packets.

Please note that this feature requires all nodes in the path (nodes, routers etc) between the communicating nodes to support ECN to ensure reliable communication. ECN is marked as 2 bits in the traffic control IP header. This ECN implementation refers to RoCE v2.