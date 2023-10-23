General Support in MLNX_OFED

MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.0-1.0.0.0
MLNX_OFED Supported Operating Systems

Operating System

Platform

Default Kernel Version

BCLinux 7.4

x86_64

3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64

BCLinux 7.5

x86_64

3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64

BCLinux 7.6

x86_64

3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS 6.3

x86_64

2.6.32-279.el6.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS 6.10

x86_64

2.6.32-754.el6.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS 7.2

x86_64

3.10.0-327.el7.x86_64

PPC64

3.10.0-327.el7.ppc64

PPC64LE

3.10.0-327.el7.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS 7.3

x86_64

3.10.0-514.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS 7.4

x86_64

3.10.0-693.el7.x86_64

PPC64

3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64

PPC64LE

3.10.0-693.el7.ppc64le

RHEL 7.4 ALT

Aarch64

4.11.0-44.el7a.aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 7.5

x86_64

3.10.0-862.el7.x86_64

PPC64

3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64

PPC64LE

3.10.0-862.el7.ppc64le

RHEL 7.5 ALT

Aarch64

4.14.0-49.el7a.aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 7.6

x86_64

3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64

PPC64

3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64

PPC64LE

3.10.0-957.el7.ppc64le

RHEL 7.6 ALT

Aarch64

4.14.0-115.el7a.0.1.aarch64

PPC64LE

4.14.0-115.el7a.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS 7.7

x86_64

3.10.0-1062.el7.x86_64

PPC64

3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64

PPC64LE

3.10.0-1062.el7.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS 7.8 (beta)

x86_64

3.10.0-1126.el7.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

x86_64

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

Aarch64

4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64

PPC64LE

4.18.0-80.el8.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS 8.1

x86_64

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

Aarch64

4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64

PPC64LE

4.18.0-147.el8.ppc64le

RHEL/CentOS 8.2 (beta)

x86_64

4.18.0-167.el8.x86_64

Debian 8.9

x86_64

3.16.0-4-amd64

Debian 8.11

x86_64

3.16.0-6-amd64

Debian 9.6

x86_64

4.9.0-8-amd64

Debian 9.9

x86_64

4.9.0-9-amd64

Debian 9.11

x86_64

4.9.0-11-amd64

Debian 10.0

x86_64

4.19.0-5-amd64

Aarch64

4.19.0-5-arm64

Fedora 30

x86_64

5.0.9-301.fc30.x86_64

OL 6.10

x86_64

4.1.12-124.16.4.el6uek.x86_64

OL 7.4

x86_64

4.1.12-94.3.9.el7uek.x86_64

OL 7.7

x86_64

4.14.35-1902.3.2.el7uek.x86_64

OL 8.0

x86_64

4.18.0-80.7.2.el8_0.x86_64

OL 8.1

x86_64

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

SLES11 SP3

x86_64

3.0.76-0.11-default

SLES11 SP4

x86_64

3.0.101-63-default

PPC64

3.0.101-63-ppc64

SLES12 SP3

x86_64

4.4.73-5-default

PPC64LE

4.4.73-5-default

SLES12 SP4

x86_64

4.12.14-94.41-default

Aarch64

4.12.14-94.41-default

PPC64LE

4.12.14-94.41-default

SLES12 SP5

x86_64

4.12.14-120-default

Aarch64

4.12.14-120-default

SLES15 SP1

x86_64

4.12.14-195-default

Aarch64

4.12.14-195-default

PPC64LE

4.12.14-195-default

SLES15 SP2 (beta)

x86_64

5.3.18-4-default

Ubuntu 14.04

x86_64

3.13.0-27-generic

Ubuntu 16.04

x86_64

4.4.0-22-generic

PPC64LE

4.4.0-21-generic

Ubuntu 18.04

x86_64

4.15.0-20-generic

Aarch64

4.15.0-29-generic

PPC64LE

4.15.0-20-generic

Ubuntu 19.04

x86_64

5.0.0-13-generic

Ubuntu 19.10

x86_64

5.3.0-19-generic

Ubuntu 20.04 (beta)

x86_64

5.4.0-12-generic

Euler 2.0 SP3

Aarch64

4.1.44-06.132.vhulk1711.1.1.aarch64

Euler 2.0 SP8

Aarch64

4.19.36-vhulk1906.1.0.h288.eulerosv2r8.aarch64

Notes:

  • 32 bit platforms are no longer supported in MLNX_OFED.

  • For RPM based distributions, if you wish to install OFED on a different kernel, you need to create a new ISO image, using mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script. See the MLNX_OFED User Manual for instructions.

  • Upgrading MLNX_OFED on your cluster requires upgrading all of its nodes to the newest version as well.

  • All OSs listed above are fully supported in Paravirtualized and SR-IOV Environments with Linux KVM Hypervisor.

Supported Non-Linux Virtual Machines

The following are the supported non-Linux Virtual Machines in this current MLNX_OFED version:

HCA

Windows Virtual Machine Type

WinOF version

Protocol

ConnectX-3

Windows 2012 R2 DC

MLNX_VPI 5.50

IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-3 Pro

Windows 2016 DC

MLNX_VPI 5.50

IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-4

Windows 2012 R2 DC

MLNX_WinOF2 2.30

IB, IPoIB, ETH

ConnectX-4 Lx

Windows 2016 DC

MLNX_WinOF2 2.30

IB, IPoIB, ETH

Support in ASAP2™

ASAP2 Supported Operating Systems

OVS-Kernel SR-IOV Based Supported OSs

Below is a list of all the OSs that support OVS ASAP2 in the current MLNX_OFED package.

  • RHEL 7.2

  • RHEL 7.4

  • RHEL 7.5

  • RHEL 7.6

  • Ubuntu 18.04 (Kernel 4.15)

  • Kernel 4.9

  • Kernel 4.14

  • Kernel 4.19

  • Kernel 4.20

  • Kernel 5.2

OVS-DPDK SR-IOV Based Supported OSs

Below is a list of all the OSs that support OVS-DPDK ASAP2 in the current MLNX_OFED package.

Adapter Card Type

Supported OSs

ConnectX

CentOS 7.7

BlueField

CentOS 7.5 with Kernel 4.20

ASAP2 Requirements

  • iproute >= 4.12 (for tc support)

  • Upstream Open vSwitch >= 2.8 for CentOS 7.2 Mellanox openvswitch

ASAP2 Supported Adapter Cards

  • ConnectX-5

  • ConnectX-6 Dx (beta)

NFS over RDMA (NFSoRDMA) Supported Operating Systems

Below is a list of all the OSs on which NFSoRDMA is supported.

  • SLES12 SP4

  • SLES15 SP0

  • Ubuntu 18.04.2

  • RedHat 7.6

  • RedHat 7.5

Lustre Versions Supported by MLNX_OFED

  • Lustre 2.12.3

  • Lustre 2.13.0

Hardware and Software Requirements

The following are the hardware and software requirements of the current MLNX_OFED version.

  • Linux operating system

  • Administrator privileges on your machine(s)

  • Disk Space: 1GB

For the OFED Distribution to compile on your machine, some software packages of your operating
system (OS) distribution are required.
To install the additional packages, run the following commands per OS:

Operating System

Required Packages Installation Command

RHEL/OL/Fedora

yum install perl pciutils python gcc-gfortran libxml2-python tcsh libnl.i686 libnl expat glib2 tcl libstdc++ bc tk gtk2 atk cairo numactl pkgconfig ethtool lsof

XenServer

yum install perl pciutils python libxml2-python libnl expat glib2 tcl bc libstdc++ tk pkgconfig ethtool

SLES 12

zypper install pkg-config expat libstdc++6 libglib-2_0-0 lib- gtk-2_0-0 tcl libcairo2 tcsh python bc pciutils libatk-1_0-0 tk python-libxml2 lsof libnl3-200 ethtool lsof

SLESS 15

python ethtool libatk-1_0-0 python2-libxml2-python tcsh lib- stdc++6-devel-gcc7 libgtk-2_0-0 tcl libopenssl1_1 libnl3-200 make libcairo2 expat libmnl0 insserv-compat pciutils lsof lib- glib-2_0-0 pkg-config tk

Ubuntu/Debian

apt-get install perl dpkg autotools-dev autoconf libtool auto- make1.10 automake m4 dkms debhelper tcl tcl8.4 chrpath swig graphviz tcl-dev tcl8.4-dev tk-dev tk8.4-dev bison flex dpatch zlib1g-dev curl libcurl4-gnutls-dev python-libxml2 libvirt-bin libvirt0 libnl-dev libglib2.0-dev libgfortran3 automake m4

pkg-config libnuma logrotate ethtool lsof

Supported HCAs Firmware Versions

This current MLNX_OFED version supports the following Mellanox network adapter cards firmware versions:

HCA

Recommended Firmware Rev.

Additional Firmware Rev. Supported

ConnectX®-3/ConnectX®-3 Pro

2.42.5000

2.40.7000

ConnectX®-4

12.27.1016

12.26.4012

ConnectX®-4 Lx

14.27.1016

14.26.4012

ConnectX®-5/ConnectX®-5 Ex

16.27.1016

16.26.4012

ConnectX®-6

20.27.1016

20.26.4012

ConnectX®-6 Dx1

22.27.1016

N/A

Innova IPsec EN

16.27.1016

16.26.4012

BlueField™

18.27.1016

18.26.4012

Connect-IB®

10.16.1200

10.16.1020

1. Please note that ConnectX-6 Dx support in RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) and in Mellanox Accelerated Switching And Packet Processing (ASAP2) is at beta level.

For the official firmware versions, please see:
http://www.mellanox.com/content/pages.php?pg=firmware_download

Warning

MLNX_OFED v5.0-x supports ConnectX-3 and ConnectX-3 Pro adapter cards. However, it is recommended not to install this version with these cards and instead wait for the release of MLNX_OFED v4.9 long term support release (LTS).

Compatibility Matrix

This MLNX_OFED version is compatible with the following product versions:

Mellanox Product

Description/Version

MLNX-OS®

MSB7xx0 w/w MLNX-OS® version 3.7.1000 (see note1 below)

Unified Fabric Manager (UFM®)

v6.4

HCOLL (see note 2 below)

v4.5

Open MPI

v4.0.x

MFT

v4.13.3-6

Notes:

  1. MLNX_OFED was tested with this switch. However, additional switches may be supported as well.

  2. HCOLL is now the default FCA version used in HPC-X, starting from HPC-X v1.8. This version replaces FCA v2.x.

RDMA CM and RoCE Modes

RoCE Modes Matrix

Software Stack / Inbox Distribution

RoCEv1 (IP Based GIDs) Supported as of Version

RoCEv2 Supported as of Version

RoCEv1 & RoCEv2 (RoCE per GID)

Supported as of Version

ConnectX-3/ ConnectX-3 Pro

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx/ ConnectX-5/

ConnectX-5 Ex

ConnectX-3 Pro

ConnectX-4/ ConnectX-4 Lx/

ConnectX-5/ ConnectX-5 Ex

ConnectX-3 Pro/ConnectX-4/ConnectX-4 Lx/

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

MLNX_OFED

2.1-x.x.x

3.0-x.x.x

2.3-x.x.x

3.0-x.x.x

3.0-x.x.x

Kernel.org

3.14

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

RHEL

6.6, 7.0

-

-

-

-

SLES

12

-

-

-

-

Ubuntu

14.04.4,

16.04, 15.10

-

-

-

-

Note: Support for ConnectX-5 and ConnectX-5 Ex adapter cards in MLNX_OFED starts from v4.0.

RDMA CM Default RoCE Mode

The default RoCE mode on which RDMA CM runs is RoCEv2 instead of RoCEv1, starting from MLNX_OFED v4.1. RDMA_CM session requires both the client and server sides to support the same RoCE mode. Otherwise, the client will fail to connect to the server.
For further information, refer to RDMA CM and RoCE Version Defaults Community post.

MLNX_OFED Unsupported Functionalities/Features/HCAs

The following are the unsupported functionalities/features/HCAs in MLNX_OFED:

  • ConnectX®-2 Adapter Card

  • Relational Database Service (RDS)

  • Ethernet over InfiniBand (EoIB) - mlx4_vnic

  • mthca InfiniBand driver

  • Ethernet IPoIB (eIPoIB)

  • Soft-RoCE
