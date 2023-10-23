Installing Mellanox OFED

If you need to install Mellanox OFED on an entire (homogeneous) cluster, a common strategy is to mount the ISO image on one of the cluster nodes and then copy it to a shared file system such as NFS. To install on all the cluster nodes, use cluster-aware tools (suchaspdsh).

If your kernel version does not match with any of the offered pre-built RPMs, you can add your kernel version by using the “mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh” script located inside the MLNX_OFED package.

Warning On Redhat and SLES distributions with errata kernel installed there is no need to use the mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh script. The regular installation can be performed and weak-updates mechanism will create symbolic links to the MLNX_OFED kernel modules.

The “mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh” script can be executed directly from the mlnxofedinstallscript. For further information, please see '--add-kernel-support' option below.

Warning On Ubuntu and Debian distributions drivers installation use Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) framework. Thus, the drivers' compilation will take place on the host during MLNX_OFED installation.

Therefore, using "mlnx_add_kernel_support.sh" is irrelevant on Ubuntu and Debian distributions.

Example: The following command will create a MLNX_OFED_LINUX ISO image for RedHat 6.3 under the /tmp directory.