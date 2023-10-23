These are the release notes of MLNX_OFED for Linux Driver, which operates across all Mellanox network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/NICs Driver Name Uplink Speed ConnectX®-3/ConnectX®-3 Pro mlx4 InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

Ethernet: 10GigE, 40GigE and 56GigE 1 ConnectX®-4 mlx5 InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, 50GigE, 56GigE1, and 100GigE ConnectX®-4 Lx Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, and 50GigE ConnectX®-5/ConnectX®-5 Ex InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, 50GigE, and 100GigE ConnectX®-6 InfiniBand - SDR, EDR, HDR

Ethernet - 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE3 (Beta) ConnectX®-6 Dx Ethernet - 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE3 (Beta) Innova™ IPsec EN Ethernet: 10GigE, 40GigE BlueField® InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, 50GigE, and 100GigE Connect-IB® InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

56 GbE is a Mellanox propriety link speed and can be achieved while connecting a Mellanox adapter card to

Mellanox SX10XX switch series, or connecting a Mellanox adapter card to another Mellanox adapter card. Supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes. ConnectX-6 Ethernet adapter cards currently support PAM4 Force mode only. Auto-Negotiation mode is not supported.

Package Contents

Package Revision ar_mgr 1.0-0.49.MLNX20200216.g4ea049f.50100.0 cc_mgr 1.0-0.48.MLNX20200216.g4ea049f.50100.0 dapl 2.1.10mlnx-OFED.3.4.2.1.0.50100.0 dump_pr 1.0-0.44.MLNX20200216.g4ea049f.50100.0 fabric-collector 1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.50100.0 gpio-mlxbf 1.0-0.g6d44a8a hcoll 4.5.3043-1.50100.0 i2c-mlx 1.0-0.g422740c ibacm 41mlnx1-OFED.4.3.3.0.0.50100.0 ibdump 6.0.0-1.50100.0 ibsim 0.7mlnx1-0.11.g85c342b.50100.0 ibutils 1.5.7.1-0.12.gdcaeae2.50100.0 ibutils2 2.1.1-0.119.MLNX20200223.g16f321b.50100.0 infiniband-diags 5.6.0.MLNX20200211.354e4b7-0.1.50100.0 iser 5.0-OFED.5.0.1.0.0.0.1.g34c46d3 isert 5.0-OFED.5.0.1.0.0.0.1.g34c46d3 kernel-mft 4.14.0-105 knem 1.1.3.90mlnx1-OFED.5.0.0.3.8.1.g12569ca libibcm 41mlnx1-OFED.4.1.0.1.0.50100.0 libibmad 5.4.0.MLNX20190423.1d917ae-0.1.50100.0 libibumad 43.1.1.MLNX20200211.078947f-0.1.50100.0 libibverbs 41mlnx1-OFED.5.0.0.0.9.50100.0 libmlx4 41mlnx1-OFED.4.7.3.0.3.50100.0 libmlx5 41mlnx1-OFED.5.0.0.4.0.50100.0 libpka 1.0-1.g6cc68a2.50100.0 librdmacm 41mlnx1-OFED.4.7.3.0.6.50100.0 librxe 41mlnx1-OFED.4.4.2.4.6.50100.0 libvma 9.0.2-1 mlnx-dpdk 19.11.0-1.50100.0 mlnx-en 5.0-1.0.0.0.0.g34c46d3 mlnx-ethtool 5.4-1.50100.0 mlnx-iproute2 5.4.0-1.50100.0 mlnx-nfsrdma 5.0-OFED.5.0.1.0.0.0.1.g34c46d3 mlnx-nvme 5.0-OFED.5.0.1.0.0.0.1.g34c46d3 mlnx-ofa_kernel 5.0-OFED.5.0.1.0.0.0.1.g34c46d3 mlnx-rdma-rxe 5.0-OFED.5.0.1.0.0.0.1.g34c46d3 mlxbf-livefish 1.0-0.gec08328 mlx-bootctl 1.3-0.g2aa74b7 mlx-l3cache 0.1-1.gebb0728 mlx-pmc 1.1-0.g1141c2e mlx-trio 0.1-1.g9d13513 mpi-selector 1.0.3-1.50100.0 mpitests 3.2.20-e1a0676.50100.0 mstflint 4.13.0-1.41.g4e8819c.50100.0 multiperf 3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.50100.0 multiperf 3.0.0.mlnxlibs-0.13.gcdaa426.50100.0 mxm 3.7.3112-1.50100.0 nvme-snap 2.0.2-79.mlnx ofed-docs 5.0-OFED.5.0.1.0.0.0 ofed-scripts 5.0-OFED.5.0.1.0.0.0 openmpi 4.0.3rc4-1.50100.0 opensm 5.6.0.MLNX20200217.cedc1e4-0.1.50100.0 openvswitch 2.12.1-1.50100.0 perftest 4.4-0.19.ga8821ec.50100.0 perftest 4.4.0.mlnxlibs-0.11.gd240b65.50100.0 pka-mlxbf 1.0-0.g963f663 qperf 0.4.11-1.50100.0 rdma-core 50mlnx1-1.50100.0 rshim 1.18-0.gb99e894 sharp 2.1.0.MLNX20200223.f63394a9c8-1.50100.0 sockperf 3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.50100.0 srp 5.0-OFED.5.0.1.0.0.0.1.g34c46d3 srptools 41mlnx1-5.50100.0 tmfifo 1.5-0.g31e8a6e ucx 1.8.0-1.50100.0

Release Notes contain the following sections: