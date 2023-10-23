Changes and New Features
The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.
|
Feature/Change
|
Description
|
Adapters: ConnectX-5 and above
|
Kernel Software Managed Flow Steering (SMFS) Performance
|
Improved the performance of Kernel software steering by reducing its memory consumption.
|
Adapters: All
|
NEO-Host SDK
|
Added support for NEO-Host SDK installation on MLNX_OFED.
|
Bug Fixes
|
See “Bug Fixes" section.
For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.
MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration
As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), MLNX_OFED Verbs API have migrated from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.
For details on how to install Mellanox Legacy libraries, refer to Installing Mellanox Legacy Libraries section in the User Manual.
For the list of MLNX_OFED verbs APIs that have been migrated, refer to Migration to RDMA-Core document.