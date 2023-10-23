Changes and New Features

The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.

Feature/Change Description Adapters: ConnectX-5 and above Kernel Software Managed Flow Steering (SMFS) Performance Improved the performance of Kernel software steering by reducing its memory consumption. Adapters: All NEO-Host SDK Added support for NEO-Host SDK installation on MLNX_OFED. Bug Fixes See “Bug Fixes" section.

For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.