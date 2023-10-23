Changes and New Features

MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.0-2.1.8.0
MLNX_OFED New Features

The following are the changes and/or new features that have been added to this version of MLNX_OFED.

Feature/Change

Description

Adapters: ConnectX-5 and above

Kernel Software Managed Flow Steering (SMFS) Performance

Improved the performance of Kernel software steering by reducing its memory consumption.

Adapters: All

NEO-Host SDK

Added support for NEO-Host SDK installation on MLNX_OFED.

Bug Fixes

See “Bug Fixes" section.

For additional information on the new features, please refer to MLNX_OFED User Manual.

API Changes in MLNX_OFED

MLNX_OFED Verbs API Migration

As of MLNX_OFED v5.0 release (Q1 of the year 2020), MLNX_OFED Verbs API have migrated from the legacy version of user space verbs libraries (libibervs, libmlx5, etc.) to the Upstream version rdma-core.

For details on how to install Mellanox Legacy libraries, refer to Installing Mellanox Legacy Libraries section in the User Manual.

For the list of MLNX_OFED verbs APIs that have been migrated, refer to Migration to RDMA-Core document.
