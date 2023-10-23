General Support in MLNX_OFED

Below is a list of all the OSs that support OVS ASAP2 in the current MLNX_OFED package.

RHEL 7.2

RHEL 7.4

RHEL 7.5

RHEL 7.6

Ubuntu 18.04 (Kernel 4.15)

Kernel 4.9

Kernel 4.14

Kernel 4.19

Kernel 4.20

Kernel 5.2

SLES15 SP1

Below is a list of all the OSs that support OVS-DPDK ASAP2 in the current MLNX_OFED package.

Adapter Card Type Supported OSs ConnectX CentOS 7.7 BlueField CentOS 7.5 with Kernel 4.20

iproute >= 4.12 (for tc support)

Upstream Open vSwitch >= 2.8 for CentOS 7.2 Mellanox openvswitch