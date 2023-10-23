Hardware and Software Requirements

MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.0-2.1.8.0
Requirements

Description

Platforms

A server platform with an adapter card based on one of the Mellanox Technologies’ VPI HCA devices listed in Supported NICs Speeds table.

For the list of supported architecture platforms, please refer to the Mellanox OFED Release Notes file.

Required Disk Space for

Installation

1GB

Device ID

For the latest list of device IDs, please visit Mellanox website.

Operating System

Linux operating system.

For the list of supported operating system distributions and kernels, please refer to the Mellanox OFED Release Notes file.

Installer

Privileges

The installation requires administrator (root) privileges on the target machine.
