RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE)

GID table entries are created whenever an IP address is configured on one of the Ethernet devices of the NIC's ports. Each entry in the GID table for RoCE ports has the following fields:

GID value

GID type

Network device

For ports on devices that support two RoCE modes (ConnectX®3 Pro), the table will be occupied with two GIDs, both with the same GID value but with different types. The network device in an entry is the Ethernet device with the IP address that GID is associated with. The GID format can be of 2 types; IPv4 and IPv6. IPv4 GID is an IPv4-mapped IPv6 address, while IPv6 GID is the IPv6 address itself. Layer 3 header for packets associated with IPv4 GIDs will be IPv4 (for RoCEv2) and IPv6/GRH for packets associated with IPv6 GIDs and IPv4 GIDs for RoCEv1.

The number of entries in the GID table is equal to N1,2(K+1), where N is the number of IP addresses that are assigned to all network devices associated with the port, including VLAN devices, alias devices and bonding masters (for active slaves only). Link-local IPv6 addresses are excluded from this count since the GID for them is always pre-set (the default GIDs) at the beginning of each table. K is the number of supported RoCE types. Since the number of entries in the hardware is limited to 128 for each port, it is important to understand the limitations on N. MLNX_OFED provides a script called show_gids to view the GID table conveniently.

When the mode of the device is RoCEv1/RoCEv2, each entry in the GID table occupies 2 entries in the hardware. In other modes, each entry in the GID table occupies a single entry in the hardware. In a multifunction configuration, the PF gets 16 entries in the hardware while each VF gets 112/F where F is the number of virtual functions on the port. If 112/F is not an integer, some functions will have 1 less entry than others. Note that when F is larger than 56, some VFs will get only one entry in the GID table.

RoCEv1(Layer2) Compatibility

Warning This feature is not supported in MLNX_OFED v4.0.

For a node running MLNX_OFED to connect to a node running RoCE with Layer 2 GID format (RoCE v1), it is required to work in RoCE v1 compatibility mode.

In order to enable compatibility:

Change default value of the ib_core module parameter "roce_v1_noncompat_gid" to "no". Restart the driver. Run the compat_gid_gen script for configuration of the GID table: Copy Copied! compat_gid_gen <-d netdev> \[-v|V vlan\] \[-D\] \[-n\] where:

<netdev>: The network device that is associated with the port or a bonding master of such device.

<vlan>: VLAN ID of the remote interface. Note that the local interface (netdev) does not have to be a VLAN interface if the machine is virtual and tagging is done in the hypervisor (VST).

<-n>: Running the script with -n switch will only print the commands for configuration but will not execute them.

The GID will be displayed in the GID table in following format:

Copy Copied! ip\[ 0 .. 7 \] = fe80000000000000 ip\[ 8 \] = mac\[ 0 \] ^ 2 ip\[ 9 \] = mac\[ 1 \] ip\[ 10 \] = mac\[ 2 \] ip\[ 11 \] = ff ip\[ 12 \] = fe ip\[ 13 \] = mac\[ 3 \] ip\[ 14 \] = mac\[ 4 \] ip\[ 15 \] = mac\[ 5 \]

Note: If the script is used with the -v/-V option, the GID will be displayed in the GID table in fol- lowing format:

Copy Copied! ip\[ 0 .. 7 \] = fe80000000000000 ip\[ 8 \] = mac\[ 0 \] ^ 2 ip\[ 9 \] = mac\[ 1 \] ip\[ 10 \] = mac\[ 2 \] ip\[ 11 \] = VLAN ID high byte ( 4 MS bits). ip\[ 12 \] = VLAN ID low byte ip\[ 13 \] = mac\[ 3 \] ip\[ 14 \] = mac\[ 4 \] ip\[ 15 \] = mac\[ 5 \]

Warning The configuration is non-persistent, but can be made persistent by editing the network configuration files and adding the proper addresses to them.

GID table is exposed to userspace via sysfs

GID values can be read from: Copy Copied! /sys/ class /infiniband/{device}/ports/{port}/gids/{index}

GID type can be read from: Copy Copied! /sys/ class /infiniband/{device}/ports/{port}/gid_attrs/types/{index}

GID net_device can be read from: Copy Copied! /sys/ class /infiniband/{device}/ports/{port}/gid_attrs/ndevs/{index}

Setting RoCE mode for devices that support two RoCE modes is different for RC/UC QPs (connected QP types) and UD QP.

To modify an RC/UC QP (connected QP) from INIT to RTR, an Address Vector (AV) must be given. The AV, among other attributes, should specify the index of the port's GID table for the source GID of the QP. The GID type in that index will be used to set the RoCE type of the QP.

To modify UD QPs, the value of the mlx4_core module parameter 'ud_gid_type' must be used to set the RoCE mode for all UD QPs on the device. The allowed values are:

RoCE Mode Allowed Value RoCE v1 0 (Default) RoCE v2 2

RDMA_CM interface requires only the active side of the peer to pass the IP address of the passive side. The RDMA_CM decides upon the source GID to be used and obtains it from the GID table. Since more than one instance of the GID value is possible, the lookup should be also according to the GID type. The type to use for the lookup is defined as a global value of the

RDMA_CM module. Changing the value of the GID type for the GID table lookups is done using the cma_roce_mode script.

To print the current RoCE mode for a device port:

Copy Copied! cma_roce_mode -d <dev> -p <port>

To set the RoCE mode for a device port:

Copy Copied! cma_roce_mode -d <dev> -p <port> -m < 1 | 2 >





The following is an example of the GID table.

DEV PORT INDEX GID IPv4 Type Netdev mlx4_0 1 0 fe80:0000:0000:0000:0202:c9ff:feb6:7c70 RoCE V2 eth1 mlx4_0 1 1 fe80:0000:0000:0000:0202:c9ff:feb6:7c70 RoCE V1 eth1 mlx4_0 1 2 0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:ffff:c0a8:0146 192.168.1.70 RoCE V2 eth1 mlx4_0 1 3 0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:ffff:c0a8:0146 192.168.1.70 RoCE V1 eth1 mlx4_0 1 4 0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:ffff:c1a8:0146 193.168.1.70 RoCE V2 eth1.100 mlx4_0 1 5 0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:ffff:c1a8:0146 193.168.1.70 RoCE V1 eth1.100 mlx4_0 1 6 1234:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0070 RoCE V2 eth1 mlx4_0 1 7 1234:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0070 RoCE V1 eth1 mlx4_0 2 0 fe80:0000:0000:0000:0202:c9ff:feb6:7c71 RoCE V2 eth2 mlx4_0 2 1 fe80:0000:0000:0000:0202:c9ff:feb6:7c71 RoCE V1 eth2

where: