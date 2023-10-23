These are the release notes of MLNX_OFED for Linux Driver, which operates across all Mellanox network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/NICs Driver Name Uplink Speed ConnectX®-3/ConnectX®-3 Pro mlx4 InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

Ethernet: 10GigE, 40GigE and 56GigE 1 ConnectX®-4 mlx5 InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, 50GigE, 56GigE1, and 100GigE ConnectX®-4 Lx Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, and 50GigE ConnectX®-5/ConnectX®-5 Ex InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, 50GigE, and 100GigE ConnectX®-6 InfiniBand - SDR, EDR, HDR

Ethernet - 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2 ConnectX®-6 Dx Ethernet - 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2 Innova™ IPsec EN Ethernet: 10GigE, 40GigE BlueField® InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, 50GigE, and 100GigE Connect-IB® InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR