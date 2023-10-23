On This Page
Release Notes
Release Notes Update History
|
Revision
|
Date
|
Description
|
5.0-2.1.8.0
|
April 6, 2020
|
Initial release of this document version.
These are the release notes of MLNX_OFED for Linux Driver, which operates across all Mellanox network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:
|
Uplink/NICs
|
Driver Name
|
Uplink Speed
|
ConnectX®-3/ConnectX®-3 Pro
|
mlx4
|
|
ConnectX®-4
|
mlx5
|
|
ConnectX®-4 Lx
|
|
ConnectX®-5/ConnectX®-5 Ex
|
|
ConnectX®-6
|
|
ConnectX®-6 Dx
|
|
Innova™ IPsec EN
|
|
BlueField®
|
|
Connect-IB®
|
56 GbE is a Mellanox propriety link speed and can be achieved while connecting a Mellanox adapter card to
Mellanox SX10XX switch series, or connecting a Mellanox adapter card to another Mellanox adapter card.
Supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes.
|
Package
|
Revision
|
ar_mgr
|
1.0-0.49.MLNX20200216.g4ea049f.50217
|
cc_mgr
|
1.0-0.48.MLNX20200216.g4ea049f.50217
|
dapl
|
2.1.10mlnx-OFED.3.4.2.1.0.50217
|
dump_pr
|
1.0-0.44.MLNX20200216.g4ea049f.50217
|
fabric-collector
|
1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.50217
|
gpio-mlxbf
|
1.0-0.g6d44a8a
|
hcoll
|
4.5.3045-1.50217
|
i2c-mlx
|
1.0-0.g422740c
|
ibacm
|
41mlnx1-OFED.4.3.3.0.0.50217
|
ibdump
|
6.0.0-1.50217
|
ibsim
|
0.9-1.50217
|
ibutils
|
1.5.7.1-0.12.gdcaeae2.50217
|
ibutils2
|
2.1.1-0.121.MLNX20200324.g061a520.50217
|
infiniband-diags
|
5.6.0.MLNX20200211.354e4b7-0.1.50217
|
iser
|
5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23
|
isert
|
5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23
|
kernel-mft
|
4.14.0-105
|
knem
|
1.1.3.90mlnx1-OFED.5.0.0.3.8.1.g12569ca
|
libibcm
|
41mlnx1-OFED.4.1.0.1.0.50217
|
libibmad
|
5.4.0.MLNX20190423.1d917ae-0.1.50217
|
libibumad
|
43.1.1.MLNX20200211.078947f-0.1.50217
|
libibverbs
|
41mlnx1-OFED.5.0.0.0.9.50217
|
libmlx4
|
41mlnx1-OFED.4.7.3.0.3.50217
|
libmlx5
|
41mlnx1-OFED.5.0.0.4.0.50217
|
libpka
|
1.0-1.g6cc68a2.50217
|
librdmacm
|
41mlnx1-OFED.4.7.3.0.6.50217
|
librxe
|
41mlnx1-OFED.4.4.2.4.6.50217
|
libvma
|
9.0.2-1
|
mlnx-dpdk
|
19.11.0-1.50217
|
mlnx-en
|
5.0-2.1.7.0.gde35c23
|
mlnx-ethtool
|
5.4-1.50217
|
mlnx-iproute2
|
5.4.0-1.50217
|
mlnx-nfsrdma
|
5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23
|
mlnx-nvme
|
5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23
|
mlnx-ofa_kernel
|
5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23
|
mlnx-rdma-rxe
|
5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23
|
mlxbf-livefish
|
1.0-0.gec08328
|
mlx-bootctl
|
1.3-0.g2aa74b7
|
mlx-l3cache
|
0.1-1.gebb0728
|
mlx-pmc
|
1.1-0.g1141c2e
|
mlx-trio
|
0.1-1.g9d13513
|
mpi-selector
|
1.0.3-1.50217
|
mpitests
|
3.2.20-e1a0676.50217
|
mstflint
|
4.13.0-1.41.g4e8819c.50217
|
multiperf
|
3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.50217
|
multiperf
|
3.0.0.mlnxlibs-0.13.gcdaa426.50217
|
mxm
|
3.7.3112-1.50217
|
nvme-snap
|
2.1.0-126.mlnx
|
ofed-docs
|
5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7
|
ofed-scripts
|
5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7
|
openmpi
|
4.0.3rc4-1.50217
|
opensm
|
5.6.0.MLNX20200217.cedc1e4-0.1.50217
|
openvswitch
|
2.12.1-1.50217
|
perftest
|
4.4-0.23.g89e176a.50217
|
perftest
|
4.4.0.mlnxlibs-0.11.gd240b65.50100.0.50217
|
pka-mlxbf
|
1.0-0.g963f663
|
qperf
|
0.4.11-1.50217
|
rdma-core
|
50mlnx1-1.50217
|
rshim
|
1.18-0.gb99e894
|
sharp
|
2.1.0.MLNX20200223.f63394a9c8-1.50217
|
sockperf
|
3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.50217
|
srp
|
5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23
|
srptools
|
41mlnx1-5.50217
|
tmfifo
|
1.5-0.g31e8a6e
|
ucx
|
1.8.0-1.50217
Release Notes contain the following sections: