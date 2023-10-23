MLNX_OFED Documentation Rev 5.0-2.1.8.0
Release Notes

Release Notes Update History

Revision

Date

Description

5.0-2.1.8.0

April 6, 2020

Initial release of this document version.

Supported NICs Speeds

These are the release notes of MLNX_OFED for Linux Driver, which operates across all Mellanox network adapter solutions supporting the following uplinks to servers:

Uplink/NICs

Driver Name

Uplink Speed

ConnectX®-3/ConnectX®-3 Pro

mlx4

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

  • Ethernet: 10GigE, 40GigE and 56GigE 1

ConnectX®-4

mlx5

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, 50GigE, 56GigE1, and 100GigE

ConnectX®-4 Lx

  • Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, and 50GigE

ConnectX®-5/ConnectX®-5 Ex

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, 50GigE, and 100GigE

ConnectX®-6

  • InfiniBand - SDR, EDR, HDR

  • Ethernet - 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

ConnectX®-6 Dx

  • Ethernet - 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE2, 100GbE2, 200GbE2

Innova™ IPsec EN

  • Ethernet: 10GigE, 40GigE

BlueField®

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR, FDR10, EDR

  • Ethernet: 1GigE, 10GigE, 25GigE, 40GigE, 50GigE, and 100GigE

Connect-IB®

  • InfiniBand: SDR, QDR, FDR10, FDR

  1. 56 GbE is a Mellanox propriety link speed and can be achieved while connecting a Mellanox adapter card to
    Mellanox SX10XX switch series, or connecting a Mellanox adapter card to another Mellanox adapter card.

  2. Supports both NRZ and PAM4 modes.

Package Contents

Package

Revision

ar_mgr

1.0-0.49.MLNX20200216.g4ea049f.50217

cc_mgr

1.0-0.48.MLNX20200216.g4ea049f.50217

dapl

2.1.10mlnx-OFED.3.4.2.1.0.50217

dump_pr

1.0-0.44.MLNX20200216.g4ea049f.50217

fabric-collector

1.1.0.MLNX20170103.89bb2aa-0.1.50217

gpio-mlxbf

1.0-0.g6d44a8a

hcoll

4.5.3045-1.50217

i2c-mlx

1.0-0.g422740c

ibacm

41mlnx1-OFED.4.3.3.0.0.50217

ibdump

6.0.0-1.50217

ibsim

0.9-1.50217

ibutils

1.5.7.1-0.12.gdcaeae2.50217

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.121.MLNX20200324.g061a520.50217

infiniband-diags

5.6.0.MLNX20200211.354e4b7-0.1.50217

iser

5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23

isert

5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23

kernel-mft

4.14.0-105

knem

1.1.3.90mlnx1-OFED.5.0.0.3.8.1.g12569ca

libibcm

41mlnx1-OFED.4.1.0.1.0.50217

libibmad

5.4.0.MLNX20190423.1d917ae-0.1.50217

libibumad

43.1.1.MLNX20200211.078947f-0.1.50217

libibverbs

41mlnx1-OFED.5.0.0.0.9.50217

libmlx4

41mlnx1-OFED.4.7.3.0.3.50217

libmlx5

41mlnx1-OFED.5.0.0.4.0.50217

libpka

1.0-1.g6cc68a2.50217

librdmacm

41mlnx1-OFED.4.7.3.0.6.50217

librxe

41mlnx1-OFED.4.4.2.4.6.50217

libvma

9.0.2-1

mlnx-dpdk

19.11.0-1.50217

mlnx-en

5.0-2.1.7.0.gde35c23

mlnx-ethtool

5.4-1.50217

mlnx-iproute2

5.4.0-1.50217

mlnx-nfsrdma

5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23

mlnx-nvme

5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23

mlnx-ofa_kernel

5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23

mlnx-rdma-rxe

5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23

mlxbf-livefish

1.0-0.gec08328

mlx-bootctl

1.3-0.g2aa74b7

mlx-l3cache

0.1-1.gebb0728

mlx-pmc

1.1-0.g1141c2e

mlx-trio

0.1-1.g9d13513

mpi-selector

1.0.3-1.50217

mpitests

3.2.20-e1a0676.50217

mstflint

4.13.0-1.41.g4e8819c.50217

multiperf

3.0-0.14.g5f0fd0e.50217

multiperf

3.0.0.mlnxlibs-0.13.gcdaa426.50217

mxm

3.7.3112-1.50217

nvme-snap

2.1.0-126.mlnx

ofed-docs

5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7

ofed-scripts

5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7

openmpi

4.0.3rc4-1.50217

opensm

5.6.0.MLNX20200217.cedc1e4-0.1.50217

openvswitch

2.12.1-1.50217

perftest

4.4-0.23.g89e176a.50217

perftest

4.4.0.mlnxlibs-0.11.gd240b65.50100.0.50217

pka-mlxbf

1.0-0.g963f663

qperf

0.4.11-1.50217

rdma-core

50mlnx1-1.50217

rshim

1.18-0.gb99e894

sharp

2.1.0.MLNX20200223.f63394a9c8-1.50217

sockperf

3.7-0.gita1e8e835a689.50217

srp

5.0-OFED.5.0.2.1.7.1.gde35c23

srptools

41mlnx1-5.50217

tmfifo

1.5-0.g31e8a6e

ucx

1.8.0-1.50217

Release Notes contain the following sections:
