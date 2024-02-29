Document Revision History
|
Revision
|
Description
|
Rev 2.1—August 2022
|
Added the "Secured Installation and Update" section
|
Rev 2.0—September 05, 2019
|
Added "Collect System Debug Information"
|
Rev 1.9—May 31, 2019
|
Added:
|
Rev 1.8—March 31, 2019
|
Added the command “onie-support”
|
Rev 1.7—January 07, 2019
|
Updated “Booting Into ONIE System”
|
Rev 1.6—December 07, 2018
|
Added “Update BIOS”
Enhanced user manual with printouts of ONIE Grub Menu
Updated “Boot Modes”
|
Rev 1.5—January 25, 2018
|
Added:
Updated the command “onie-sysinfo”
|
Rev 1.4—May 31, 2016
|
Updated:
|
Rev 1.3—January 15, 2015
|
Removed PPC content
Updated:
|
Rev 1.2—August 31, 2014
|
Updated section “From Local USB Drive”
|
Rev 1.1—July 2014
|
Added section “Embed”
Updated page “CLI Reference”
|
Rev 1.0—September 2013
|
First release