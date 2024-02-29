On This Page
ONIE Commands
|
mlnx-poweroff {-c | -p}
Perform system power-cycle or power-off through CPLD.
|
Syntax Description
|
-c
|
Perform system power cycle
|
-p
|
Perform system power-off
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
5.2.0010
|
Example
|
ONIE:/ # mlnx-poweroff -p
|
Notes
|
mlnx-smbios-recover
Attempts to recover vital part of possibly corrupted SMBios info: System product name and base product name.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
5.2.0010
|
Example
|
ONIE:/ # mlnx-smbios-recover
|
Notes
|
onie-syseeprom
Display the system EEPROM data block.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
5.0.0100
|
Example
|
ONIE:/ # onie-syseeprom
|
Notes
|
onie-syseeprom --list
Lists the supported TLV (type, length and value) codes and names.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
5.0.0100
|
Example
|
ONIE:~ # onie-syseeprom --list
|
Notes
|
onie-syseeprom --get
Locates a TLV by code and write the value to stdout.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
5.0.0100
|
Example
|
ONIE:~ # onie-syseeprom --get 0x22
|
Notes
|
onie-nos-install
Installs network OS.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
5.0.1404
|
Example
|
ONIE:~ # onie-nos-install http://<ip-address>/CumulusLinux-3.0.0-1456539878.a71971a-amd64.bin
|
Notes
|
onie-stop
Disables DHCP auto-discovery.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
5.0.1404
|
Example
|
ONIE:~ # onie-stop
|
Notes
|
onie-start
Enables DHCP auto-discovery.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
5.0.1404
|
Example
|
ONIE:~ # onie-start
|
Notes
|
onie-support
Prepares system dump to help analyze and debug ONIE system.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
5.2.0004
|
Example
|
ONIE:~ # onie-support /tmp
|
Notes
|
onie-sysinfo
Displays platform information.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
5.0.1404
|
5.1.0012
|
Updated Example
|
Example
|
ONIE:~ # onie-sysinfo
|
Notes
|
onie-sysinfo -v
Displays ONIE version details.
|
Syntax Description
|
N/A
|
Default
|
N/A
|
History
|
5.1.0012
|
Example
|
ONIE:~ # onie-sysinfo -v
|
Notes