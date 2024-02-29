ONIE User Manual for NVIDIA Switches v5.3.0011
ONIE Commands

mlnx-poweroff

mlnx-poweroff {-c | -p}

Perform system power-cycle or power-off through CPLD.

Syntax Description

-c

Perform system power cycle

-p

Perform system power-off

Default

N/A

History

5.2.0010

Example

 
ONIE:/ # mlnx-poweroff -p

Notes

mlnx-smbios-recover

mlnx-smbios-recover

Attempts to recover vital part of possibly corrupted SMBios info: System product name and base product name.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

5.2.0010

Example

 
ONIE:/ # mlnx-smbios-recover

Notes

onie-syseeprom

onie-syseeprom

Display the system EEPROM data block.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

5.0.0100

Example

 
ONIE:/ # onie-syseeprom
TlvInfo Header:
Id String:    TlvInfo
Version:      1
Total Length: 584
TLV Name             Code Len Value
-------------------- ---- --- -----
Product Name         0x21  64 MSN2700
Part Number          0x22  20 MSN2700-CS2F
Serial Number        0x23  24 MT1607X11210
Base MAC Address     0x24   6 7C:FE:90:EB:BB:80
Manufacture Date     0x25  19 10/30/2013 10:03:00
Device Version       0x26   1 0
MAC Addresses        0x2A   2 128
Manufacturer         0x2B   8 Mellanox
Vendor Extension 0xFD 36 0x00 0x00 0x81 0x19 0x00 0x16 0x01 0x01 0x03 0x6C 0x00 0x00 0x4D 0x4C 0x4E 0x58 0x02 0x01 0x0C 0x05 0x0E 0x02 0x10 0x06 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00
Vendor Extension 0xFD 164 0x00 0x00 0x81 0x19 0x00 0x92 0x00 0x03 0x01 0xBF 0x00 0x00 0x4D 0x54 0x31 0x36 0x30 0x37 0x58 0x31 0x31 0x32 0x31 0x30 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x4D 0x53 0x4E 0x32 0x37 0x30 0x30 0x2D 0x43 0x53 0x32 0x46 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x41 0x37 0x00 0x00 0x00 0xA1 0x8D 0xF6 0x50 0x61 0x6E 0x74 0x68 0x65 0x72 0x20 0x45 0x74 0x68 0x20 0x31 0x30 0x30 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x50 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x0A 0x8C 0x4D 0x53 0x4E 0x32 0x37 0x30 0x30 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00
Vendor Extension 0xFD 36 0x00 0x00 0x81 0x19 0x00 0x10 0x00 0x03 0x05 0xE8 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00
Vendor Extension 0xFD 36 0x00 0x00 0x81 0x19 0x00 0x1E 0x00 0x11 0x02 0xFF 0x00 0x00 0x0D 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x7C 0xFE 0x90 0xEB 0xBB 0x80 0x30 0x30 0x7C 0xFE 0x90 0x03 0x00 0xEB 0xBB 0x80
Vendor Extension 0xFD 36 0x00 0x00 0x81 0x19 0x00 0x12 0x00 0x01 0x06 0x85 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x46 0x00 0x00 0x08 0x00 0x05 0x05 0x05 0x05 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00 0x00
Platform Name        0x28  64 x86_64-mlnx_x86-r0
Loader Version       0x29  32 5.2.0004
CRC-32               0xFE   4 0x15860FD9
Checksum is valid.

Notes

onie-syseeprom --list

onie-syseeprom --list

Lists the supported TLV (type, length and value) codes and names.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

5.0.0100

Example

 
ONIE:~ # onie-syseeprom --list
TLV Code    TLV Name
========    =================
0x21        Product Name
0x22        Part Number
0x23        Serial Number
0x24        Base MAC Address
0x25        Manufacture Date
0x26        Device Version
0x27        Label Revision
0x28        Platform Name
0x29        Loader Version
0x2a        MAC Addresses
0x2b        Manufacturer
0x2c        Country Code
0x2d        Vendor Name
0x2e        Diag Version
0x2f        Service Tag
0xfd        Vendor Extension
0xfe        CRC-32

Notes

onie-syseeprom --get

onie-syseeprom --get

Locates a TLV by code and write the value to stdout.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

5.0.0100

Example

 
ONIE:~ # onie-syseeprom --get 0x22
MSX1710-BS2F2E

Notes

onie-nos-install

onie-nos-install

Installs network OS.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

5.0.1404

Example

 
ONIE:~ # onie-nos-install http://<ip-address>/CumulusLinux-3.0.0-1456539878.a71971a-amd64.bin
Stopping: discover... done.
Info: Fetching http://<ip-address>/CumulusLinux-3.0.0-1456539878.a71971a-amd64.bin ...
Connecting to <ip-address> (<ip-address>:<port>)
installer 100% |*******************************| 271M 0:00:00 ETA
ONIE: Executing installer: http://<ip-address>/CumulusLinux-3.0.0-1456539878.a71971a-amd64.bin
Verifying image checksum ... OK.
Preparing image archive ... OK.
Dumping image info...
Control File Contents
=====================
Description: Cumulus Linux
OS-Release: 3.0.0~1456539878.a71971a-3d24735-201602270227-clbuilder
Architecture: amd64
Date: Mon, 29 Feb 2016 13:15:17 -0800
Installer-Version: 1.2
Homepage: http://www.cumulusnetworks.com/
Data Archive Contents
...

Notes

onie-stop

onie-stop

Disables DHCP auto-discovery.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

5.0.1404

Example

 
ONIE:~ # onie-stop
Stopping: discover... done.

Notes

onie-start

onie-start

Enables DHCP auto-discovery.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

5.0.1404

Example

 
ONIE:~ # onie-start
Starting: discover... done.

Notes

onie-support

onie-support

Prepares system dump to help analyze and debug ONIE system.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

5.2.0004

Example

 
ONIE:~ # onie-support /tmp
Success: Support tarball created: /tmp/onie-support-mlnx_msn2410.tar.bz2

Notes

onie-sysinfo

onie-sysinfo

Displays platform information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

5.0.1404

5.1.0012

Updated Example

Example

 
ONIE:~ # onie-sysinfo 
x86_64-mlnx_msn2700-r0

Notes

onie-sysinfo -v

onie-sysinfo -v

Displays ONIE version details.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

History

5.1.0012

Example

 
ONIE:~ # onie-sysinfo -v
2016.11-5.2.0004-115200

Notes

