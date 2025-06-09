ONIE User Manual for NVIDIA Switches v5.3.0015
Welcome to ONIE user manual for NVIDIA Ethernet switches!
Open Ethernet switches come pre-installed with ONIE (Open Network Install Environment), a boot loader that provides an environment to install any Network OS on a bare metal switch system. ONIE allows end-users to automate the installation of the Network OS as part of data center provisioning similar to the way Linux servers are managed. ONIE is an Open Compute Project (OCP) open source initiative contributed by Cumulus Networks.
Intended Audience
This document and the system is a bundle intended for system engineers and system developers interested in assembling their own OS on top of NVIDIA switch systems. The system provides an easy way to install a user-defined OS over a NVIDIA switch system.
This document contains instructions supplementary to the official ONIE documentation referenced in the “Related Documentation” section.
Related Documentation
The following table lists the documents referenced in this documentation.
Document Name
Description
ONIE Switch Release Notes
Provides an overview of the known issues and bug fixes.
Open Network Install Environment Overview
https://opencomputeproject.github.io/onie/overview/index.html#onie-overview
Open Network Install Environment User Guide
https://opencomputeproject.github.io/onie/user-guide/index.html#user-guide
Open Network Install Environment x86 CPU Architecture Design
https://opencomputeproject.github.io/onie/design-spec/x86_arch_design.html
Common Abbreviations and Acronyms
Document Name
Description
ONIE
Open Network Install Environment
NOS
Network OS