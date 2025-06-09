Document Revision History
Revision
Description
5.3.0015—March 2025
Added the section Secured Boot Support
Rev 2.1—August 2022
Added the "Secured Installation and Update" section
Rev 2.0—September 05, 2019
Added "Collect System Debug Information"
Rev 1.9—May 31, 2019
Added:
Rev 1.8—March 31, 2019
Added the command “onie-support”
Rev 1.7—January 07, 2019
Updated “Booting Into ONIE System”
Rev 1.6—December 07, 2018
Added “Update BIOS”
Enhanced user manual with printouts of ONIE Grub Menu
Updated “Boot Modes”
Rev 1.5—January 25, 2018
Added:
Updated the command “onie-sysinfo”
Rev 1.4—May 31, 2016
Updated:
Rev 1.3—January 15, 2015
Removed PPC content
Updated:
Rev 1.2—August 31, 2014
Updated section “From Local USB Drive”
Rev 1.1—July 2014
Added section “Embed”
Updated page “CLI Reference”
Rev 1.0—September 2013
First release