What can I help you with?
ONIE User Manual for NVIDIA Switches v5.3.0015
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  ONIE User Manual for NVIDIA Switches v5.3.0015  How-Tos

On This Page

How-Tos

Install Network OS

The following subsections illustrate how to install a Network OS using different methods.

From DHCP Server

Perform the following in your DHCP server.

  1. Define a DHCP filename by configuring it in /etc/dhcpd.conf. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    filename "tftpboot_location/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004.bin";

  2. Enable auto-discovery mode (if disabled). Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE:/ # onie-start
Starting: discover... done.
ONIE:/ #

  3. The switch system will fetch and install the OS image from the IP address discovered in the previous step (e.g. 20.20.20.20—this address will be used throughout this manual).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Info: Fetching http://20.20.20.20/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004 ...
ONIE: Executing installer: http://20.20.20.20/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004
Verifying image checksum ... OK.
Preparing image archive ... OK.
MLNX OS Installer: platform: x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.0
====== Invoking MLNX OS installer via kexec
====== Network will disconnect, further logs may be reviewed via serial console
[1018004.495413] sd 0:0:0:0: [sda] Synchronizing SCSI cache
[1018004.501473] Starting new kernel
[    0.000000] Initializing cgroup subsys cpuset
[    0.000000] Initializing cgroup subsys cpu
...

From TFTP Server

Perform the following in your TFTP server.

  1. Move the image file under the TFTP boot location.

  2. Enable auto-discovery mode (if disabled). Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE:/ # onie-start
Starting: discover... done.

  3. The switch system will fetch and install the OS image.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Info: Fetching tftp://20.20.20.20/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004 ...
ONIE: Executing installer: tftp://20.20.20.20/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004
Verifying image checksum ... OK.
Preparing image archive ... OK.
MLNX OS Installer: platform: x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.0
====== Invoking MLNX OS installer via kexec
====== Network will disconnect, further logs may be reviewed via serial console
[1018004.495413] sd 0:0:0:0: [sda] Synchronizing SCSI cache
[1018004.501473] Starting new kernel
[ 0.000000] Initializing cgroup subsys cpuset
[ 0.000000] Initializing cgroup subsys cpu
...

From IPv6 Neighbors

To install a Network OS from IPv6 neighbors using an installer test script:

  1. Boot ONIE in install mode by selecting "Install OS" in the ONIE menu.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
                GNU GRUB version 2.02
 
+---------------------------------------------+
|*ONIE: Install OS                            |
| ONIE: Rescue                                |
| ONIE: Uninstall OS                          |
| ONIE: Update ONIE                           |
| ONIE: Embed ONIE                            |
|                                             |
|                                             |
+---------------------------------------------+

  2. Prepare a small installer test script at the deployment server (using HTTP server).

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # cat /var/www/html/onie-isntaller-mlnx
#/bin/sh
 
echo "Mellanox ONIE discovery over eth0 ipv6 neighbors test"
exit 1

  3. Let the automatic installer detect the IPv6 neighbor you prepared.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE: Using DHCPv6 addr: eth0: fe80::3652:b5fe:fecd:897d
ONIE: Using DHCPv6 addr: eth1: fe80::202a:c9df:fe6e:68ab
discover: installer mode detected. Running installer.
 
 
Please press Enter to activate this console. 
Info: Attempting http://[fe80::3640:b5ff:febf:897d%eth0]/onie-installer ...
Info: Attempting http://[fe80::3640:b5ff:febf:897d%eth0]/onie-installer.bin ...
Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_msn2700-r0 ...
Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_msn2700-r0.bin ...
Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_msn2700 ... 
Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_msn2700.bin ...
Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-mlnx_msn2700 ...
Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-mlnx_msn2700.bin ...
Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx ... 
Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx.bin ...
Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64 ...
Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64.bin ...

From Local USB Drive

Note

ONIE discovery and installation from USB does not support EXFAT (NTFS). Use VFAT formatting instead.

To install a Network OS from a USB drive:

  1. Put the NOS image inside the USB root directory.

  2. Mount and install the NOS version. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE:/ # mkdir /mnt/tmpusb 
ONIE:/ # mount /dev/sdb1 /mnt/tmpusb 
ONIE:/ # cd /mnt/tmpusb  
ONIE:/ # mnt/tmpusb # sync 
ONIE:/ # onie-nos-install /mnt/tmpusb/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004.bin
Rebooting into ONIE (re)install mode...
ONIE:/ # umount: can't remount rootfs read-only
The system is going down NOW! 
Sent SIGTERM to all processes 
Sent SIGKILL to all processes
Restarting system. 
...

Via SCP Local File

To install a Network OS from a via SCP local file:

  1. Select "Install OS" in the ONIE GRUB menu.

  2. Disable DHCP auto-discovery (for non-DHCP configurations only). Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE:/ # onie-stop
discover: installer mode detected.
Stopping: discover...start-stop-daemon: warning: killing process
 done.

  3. Assign static IP and netmask for eth0 (for non-DHCP configurations only):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE:/ # ifconfig eth0 192.168.1.200 netmask 255.255.255.0

    Ping SCP server to verify connection:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE:/ # ping 192.168.1.21

  4. Create directory to which to copy NOS image. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE:/ # mkdir /tmp/nos

  5. Copy NOS image to /tmp/nos:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE:/ # scp root@192.168.1.21:/tftpboot/cumulus-linux-3.5.3-mlx-amd64.bin /tmp/nos
...
Do you want to continue connecting? (y/n) yes
root@192.168.1.21’s password: 
...
cumulus-linux-3.5.3-mlx-amd64.bin                  100%    212MB    19.3MB/s    00:11

  6. cd to directory and install NOS image:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE:/ # cd /tmp/nos
ONIE:/tmp/nos # onie-nos-install cumulus-linux-3.5.3-mlx-amd64.bin
discover: installer mode detected.
Stopping: discover... done.
ONIE: Executing installer: cumulus-linux-3.5.3-mlx-amd64.bin
Verifying image checksum ...OK.
Preparing image archive ... OK.
Verifying image architecture ...OK.
Verifying system ram ...OK.
Setting up installer ...

Secured Boot Support

When ONIE boots with Secured Boot enabled, it requires a root user password. This password is needed for login via serial, Telnet, and SSH connections, as well as during SCP.

The default root password is "root," but users can change it to a more secure one.

ONIE is authenticated by its dedicated signature and certificate:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mokutil --db | grep Subject:
        Subject: O=NVIDIA Corporation , OU=Networking Business Unit (NBU), C=US, ST=California, L=Santa Clara , CN=Switch Secure ONIE

Secured Installation and Update

Starting version 5.3.0008, ONIE supports a secured installation and update procedure. It is only enabled when Secured Boot is enabled in the BIOS. In this case, ONIE validates CMS signature of the installed NOS.

In addition, when using ONIE in Secured Mode, the ONIE itself also must have a CMS signature in the update procedure.

Boot Modes

When loading an ONIE system, the system loads the following GRUB menu:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
            GNU GRUB version 2.02
 
+---------------------------------------------+
|*ONIE: Install OS                            |
| ONIE: Rescue                                |
| ONIE: Uninstall OS                          |
| ONIE: Update ONIE                           |
| ONIE: Embed ONIE                            |
|                                             |
|                                             |
+---------------------------------------------+

For a full description of the different boot mode options and their function, please refer to the official ONIE documentation referenced in the “Related Documentation” section.

Rescue Mode

To boot in Rescue mode:

  1. Select "Rescue" in the ONIE GRUB menu:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
                GNU GRUB version 2.02
 
+---------------------------------------------+
| ONIE: Install OS                            |
|*ONIE: Rescue                                |
| ONIE: Uninstall OS                          |
| ONIE: Update ONIE                           |
| ONIE: Embed ONIE                            |
|                                             |
|                                             |
+---------------------------------------------+

  2. Run "rescue":

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # rescue
ONIE: Rescue Mode ...
Version   : master-201604201145
Build Date: 2016-04-20T13:08+0300
[    5.798037] i8042: No controller found
Info: Mounting kernel filesystems... done.
Info: Mounting LABEL=ONIE-BOOT on /mnt/onie-boot ...
...
discover: Rescue mode detected.  Installer disabled.
 
Please press Enter to activate this console.
To check the install status inspect /var/log/onie.log.
Try this:  tail -f /var/log/onie.log
 
** Rescue Mode Enabled **

ONIE Update

To update the ONIE:

  1. Select "Update ONIE" in the ONIE GRUB menu:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
                GNU GRUB version 2.02
 
+---------------------------------------------+
| ONIE: Install OS                            |
| ONIE: Rescue                                |
| ONIE: Uninstall OS                          |
|*ONIE: Update ONIE                           |
| ONIE: Embed ONIE                            |
|                                             |
|                                             |
+---------------------------------------------+

  2. Run the command "onie-self-update":

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE:/ # onie-self-update http://20.20.20.20/onie-updater-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004
topping: discover... done.
Info: Fetching http://20.20.20.20/onie-updater-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004 ...
Connecting to 20.20.20.20 (20.20.20.20:80)
installer            100% |*******************************| 24601k  0:00:00 ETA
ONIE: Executing installer: http://<ip address>/onie-updater-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004
Verifying image checksum ... OK.
Preparing image archive ... OK.
ONIE: Version       : master-201604201145
ONIE: Architecture  : x86_64
ONIE: Machine       : mlnx_x86
ONIE: Machine Rev   : 5.2.0004
ONIE: Config Version: 1
Installing ONIE on: /dev/sda
Rebooting...
+ killall -TERM dropbear
+ killall -TERM syslogd
+ [ -x /lib/onie/shutdown-machine ]
+ /lib/onie/s[1205783.482229] LPCI2C DBG: LPC Generic Decode Range 3 deconfigured: 0xfc2501
[1205783.490022] LPCI2C DBG: LPC Generic Decode Range 2 deconfigured: 0xfc2001
lpci2c 15706 0 [1205783.498523] LPCI2C DBG: lpci2c removed
- Live 0xffffffffa0000000 (O)
...

Uninstall

To uninstall the OS from a system:

  1. Select "Uninstall OS" in the ONIE GRUB menu:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
                GNU GRUB version 2.02
 
+---------------------------------------------+
| ONIE: Install OS                            |
| ONIE: Rescue                                |
|*ONIE: Uninstall OS                          |
| ONIE: Update ONIE                           |
| ONIE: Embed ONIE                            |
|                                             |
|                                             |
+---------------------------------------------+

  2. Run the command "uninstall":

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE:/ # uninstall
ONIE: OS Uninstall Mode ...
Version   : master-201604201145
Build Date: 2016-04-20T13:08+0300
[    5.796828] i8042: No controller found
Info: Mounting kernel filesystems... done.
Info: Mounting LABEL=ONIE-BOOT on /mnt/onie-boot ...
[   10.270675] LPCI2C DBG: LPC Generic Decode Range 2 configured: 0xfc2001
[   10.277368] LPCI2C DBG: LPC Generic Decode Range 3 configured: 0xfc2501
...
ONIE:/ # + /bin/umount -a -r
The system is going down NOW!
...

Embed

To boot in Embed mode:

  1. Select rescue mode in the ONIE GRUB menu:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
                GNU GRUB version 2.02
 
+---------------------------------------------+
| ONIE: Install OS                            |
| ONIE: Rescue                                |
| ONIE: Uninstall OS                          |
| ONIE: Update ONIE                           |
|*ONIE: Embed ONIE                            |
|                                             |
|                                             |
+---------------------------------------------+

  2. Run the "onie-self-update" command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ONIE:/ # onie-self-update -e http://20.20.20.20/sx_mlnx_os/onie/x86.r5.2.0004/on
ie-updater-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004.bin
Stopping: discover... done.
Info: Fetching http://20.20.20.20/sx_mlnx_os/onie/x86.r5.2.0004/onie-updater-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004 ...
...
Installing ONIE on: /dev/sda
Rebooting...
+ killall -TERM dropbear
+ killall -TERM syslogd
+ [ -x /lib/onie/shutdown-machine ]
...
ONIE:/ # + /bin/umount -a -r
The system is going down NOW!
...
[ 2274.038521] reboot: machine restart
...

Reinstall

There are two possible methods to reinstall the network OS on a x86 system:

  1. Uninstall and then install the OS from ONIE instead (scrubs the former data).

  2. Embed and then install the OS (does not scrub).

Update BIOS

Note

This procedure is relevant to ONIE version 5.1.00.xx and higher.

In order to update BIOS through ONIE:

  1. Boot to ONIE update mode.During a system boot in grub menu choose ONIE and after that select "ONIE: Update ONIE" option.

  2. In booted ONIE, start the stop discover process:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # onie-stop

  3. BIOS release directory contains BIOS ROM file and its MD5sum.

  4. Copy these files to any directory on the target system. For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # scp /auto/sw_system_release/sx_mlnx_bios/IvyBridge/0ABZS017_02.02.x01/
Release/0ABZS017.rom* root@10.209.48.47:/tmp

  5. Perform BIOS update. For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # bios_update.sh /tmp/0ABZS017.rom

    Do not interrupt BIOS update process.

    When calling the bios_update.sh script, the absolute path to BIOS image must be provided.

  6. Power cycle your system.

  7. Check new BIOS version from ONIE update mode. For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # bios_version.sh 
BIOS Version: 4.6.5
BIOS Release Date: 15/04/2018
BIOS SubVersion: 0ABZS017_02.02.001

Collect System Debug Information

ONIE allows collecting extended debug information (mostly HW related) about a system. This ability is more relevant for non-NVIDIA-proprietary NOSs or to ONIE bare-metal systems.

In order to gather this information:

  1. Select rescue mode in the ONIE GRUB menu:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
                GNU GRUB version 2.02
 
+---------------------------------------------+
| ONIE: Install OS                            |
|*ONIE: Rescue                                |
| ONIE: Uninstall OS                          |
| ONIE: Update ONIE                           |
| ONIE: Embed ONIE                            |
|                                             |
|                                             |
+---------------------------------------------+

    Note

    Do not go to "Install OS" or "Embed ONIE" as it can destroy already installed NOS.

  2. Run "onie-support <directory_path>". For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    onie-support /tmp

    Command execution may take 16-30 seconds depending on your system.

    Once done, the tarball onie-support-mlnx-<system-type>.tar.bz2 is created at the specified directory. For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Success: Support tarball created: /tmp/onie-support-mlnx_msn3700.tar.bz2

  3. Copy this file to the server, open it, and check the gathered information or send it for further analysis.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    scp /tmp/onie-support-mlnx_msn3700.tar.bz2 <user>@<server>:/tmp

    On the server:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    tar xjf onie-support-mlnx_msn3700.tar.bz2

    The information is compiled in the following files:

    Filename

    Description

    bios_version.txt

    Exact BIOS version, subversion, and release date

    blkid.txt

    Disk partitions, their labels, and UUID

    fdisk.txt

    Additional information about disk partitions

    chassis_inventory.txt

    System inventory (S/N, P/N of system modules)

    chassis_fru.txt

    Decoded chassis/system FRU (EEPROM VPD)

    system_vpd.bin

    Full raw dump of system VPD (EEPROM FRU)

    chassis_devs.txt

    HW devices and their info

    chassis_modules.txt

    Information about modules and their presence

    chassis_power.txt

    System power information

    chassis_temp.txt

    System temperature information

    chassis_volt.txt

    System voltage information

    cpld_dump.txt

    Full raw CPLD registers dump

    cpuinfo.txt

    CPU information

    dmidecode_memory.txt

    Information about installed DIMMs

    dmidecode_system.txt

    System important SMBIOS info (type 1, 2 and 3)

    dmesg.txt

    Last boot kernel logs

    kernel_cmdline.txt

    Kernel command line parameters

    dmidecode_bios_logs.txt

    BIOS logs reported to OS

    etho_info.txt

    Information about eth0 interface

    i2cscan.txt

    Scanning information of all available I2C buses (including all virtual I2C buses)

    ismart.txt

    SSD information for Innodisk vendor (if their SSDF is installed)

    smartctl.txt

    SSD information for all vendors

    lspci.txt

    Scan of all PCIe devices, and verbose PCIe information about NVIDIA ASIC device

    onie-syseeprom.txt

    Decoded ONIE system EEPROM information

    onie-sysinfo.txt

    System information provided by ONIE

    machine-build.conf

    ONIE build information

    machine-live.conf

    ONIE run-time information

    machine.conf

    Common information of previous 2 files

    runtime-export-env.txt

    ONIE exported environment information

    runtime-process.txt

    Running processes

    runtime-set-env.txt

    ONIE environment variables

    log/

    Contains ONIE boot and run logs

    ONIE also contains many debug tools that can be run manually, with different options aside from collecting debug info with onie-support.

    • One tool is "chassismgr":

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      chassismgr <command> [parameters...]

      You may run "chassismgr" without parameters for help menu.

    • Another tool is "vpddata" which allows reading and writing raw VPD data. For example, it can allow full VPD recovery.

Clean EFI Boot Entries

The script onie_efi_boot_clean.sh facilitates the restoration of EFI boot entries for ONIE and installed NOS. It removes duplicate and disabled EFI boot entries while establishing fa resh ONIE EFI boot entry and, if desired, a NOS EFI boot entry.

Supported NOSs: Cumulus-Linux, MLNX-OS, NVOS, OPT-OS, SONiC-OS.

  • The onie_efi_boot_clean.sh script should be invoked with an argument appropriate for the NOS EFI boot entry intended for recovery. For example, the following command will recover EFI boot entry of NVOS.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    onie_efi_boot_clean.sh -n

  • In a call to onie_efi_boot_clean.sh without parameters, all NOS EFI boot entries will be cleared, leaving only ONIE enabled.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    onie_efi_boot_clean.sh

  • Help can be accessed by executing the following command:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    onie_efi_boot_clean.sh -h

Configure Persistent Static IP

During installation, the static IP configuration can be provided through the kernel command line parameter static_ip. The format is static_ip= <IP address>:<netmask>:<default gateway> , where the last two parameters are optional. For an already installed system, the static IP configuration can be established by creating a /mnt/onie-boot/onie/config/etc/network file in the following format:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
onie_static_ip=<ip address>
 
onie_static_netmask=<netmask>
 
onie_static_gateway=<gateway>

Note

The last two lines are optional.

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 9, 2025.
content here