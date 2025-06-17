CLI Reference
mlnx-poweroff
mlnx-poweroff {-c | -p}
Perform system power-cycle or power-off through CPLD.
Syntax Description
-c
Perform system power cycle
-p
Perform system power-off
Default
N/A
History
5.2.0010
Example
ONIE:/ # mlnx-poweroff -p
Notes
mlnx-smbios-recover
mlnx-smbios-recover
Attempts to recover vital part of possibly corrupted SMBios info: System product name and base product name.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
5.2.0010
Example
ONIE:/ # mlnx-smbios-recover
Notes
onie-syseeprom
onie-syseeprom
Display the system EEPROM data block.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
5.0.0100
Example
ONIE:/ # onie-syseeprom
Notes
onie-syseeprom --list
onie-syseeprom --list
Lists the supported TLV (type, length and value) codes and names.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
5.0.0100
Example
ONIE:~ # onie-syseeprom --list
Notes
onie-syseeprom --get
onie-syseeprom --get
Locates a TLV by code and write the value to stdout.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
5.0.0100
Example
ONIE:~ # onie-syseeprom --get 0x22
Notes
onie-syseeprom -v
onie-syseeprom -v <ext_block_num>
for representing specific vendor extension block.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
5.0.0100
Example
ONIE:~ # onie-syseeprom -v 0x12
PSID: jTCtsrCr4J42YQucjNZ3S2c4vR97Xtw7
Notes
onie-nos-install
onie-nos-install
Installs network OS.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
5.0.1404
Example
ONIE:~ # onie-nos-install http://<ip-address>/CumulusLinux-3.0.0-1456539878.a71971a-amd64.bin
Notes
onie-stop
onie-stop
Disables DHCP auto-discovery.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
5.0.1404
Example
ONIE:~ # onie-stop
Notes
onie-start
onie-start
Enables DHCP auto-discovery.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
5.0.1404
Example
ONIE:~ # onie-start
Notes
onie-support
onie-support
Prepares system dump to help analyze and debug ONIE system.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
5.2.0004
Example
ONIE:~ # onie-support /tmp
Notes
onie-sysinfo
onie-sysinfo
Displays platform information.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
5.0.1404
5.1.0012
Updated Example
Example
ONIE:~ # onie-sysinfo
Notes
onie-sysinfo -v
onie-sysinfo -v
Displays ONIE version details.
Syntax Description
N/A
Default
N/A
History
5.1.0012
Example
ONIE:~ # onie-sysinfo -v
Notes