The following subsections illustrate how to install a Network OS using different methods.

Perform the following in your DHCP server.

Define a DHCP filename by configuring it in /etc/dhcpd.conf. Run: Copy Copied! filename "tftpboot_location/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004.bin"; Enable auto-discovery mode (if disabled). Run: Copy Copied! ONIE:/ # onie-start Starting: discover... done. ONIE:/ # The switch system will fetch and install the OS image from the IP address discovered in the previous step (e.g. 20.20.20.20—this address will be used throughout this manual). Copy Copied! Info: Fetching http://20.20.20.20/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004 ... ONIE: Executing installer: http://20.20.20.20/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004 Verifying image checksum ... OK. Preparing image archive ... OK. MLNX OS Installer: platform: x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.0 ====== Invoking MLNX OS installer via kexec ====== Network will disconnect, further logs may be reviewed via serial console [1018004.495413] sd 0:0:0:0: [sda] Synchronizing SCSI cache [1018004.501473] Starting new kernel [ 0.000000] Initializing cgroup subsys cpuset [ 0.000000] Initializing cgroup subsys cpu ...

Perform the following in your TFTP server.

Move the image file under the TFTP boot location. Enable auto-discovery mode (if disabled). Run: Copy Copied! ONIE:/ # onie-start Starting: discover... done. The switch system will fetch and install the OS image. Copy Copied! Info: Fetching tftp://20.20.20.20/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004 ... ONIE: Executing installer: tftp://20.20.20.20/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004 Verifying image checksum ... OK. Preparing image archive ... OK. MLNX OS Installer: platform: x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.0 ====== Invoking MLNX OS installer via kexec ====== Network will disconnect, further logs may be reviewed via serial console [1018004.495413] sd 0:0:0:0: [sda] Synchronizing SCSI cache [1018004.501473] Starting new kernel [ 0.000000] Initializing cgroup subsys cpuset [ 0.000000] Initializing cgroup subsys cpu ...

To install a Network OS from IPv6 neighbors using an installer test script:

Boot ONIE in install mode by selecting "Install OS" in the ONIE menu. Copy Copied! GNU GRUB version 2.02 +---------------------------------------------+ |*ONIE: Install OS | | ONIE: Rescue | | ONIE: Uninstall OS | | ONIE: Update ONIE | | ONIE: Embed ONIE | | | | | +---------------------------------------------+ Prepare a small installer test script at the deployment server (using HTTP server). Copy Copied! # cat /var/www/html/onie-isntaller-mlnx #/bin/sh echo "Mellanox ONIE discovery over eth0 ipv6 neighbors test" exit 1 Let the automatic installer detect the IPv6 neighbor you prepared. Copy Copied! ONIE: Using DHCPv6 addr: eth0: fe80::3652:b5fe:fecd:897d ONIE: Using DHCPv6 addr: eth1: fe80::202a:c9df:fe6e:68ab discover: installer mode detected. Running installer. Please press Enter to activate this console. Info: Attempting http://[fe80::3640:b5ff:febf:897d%eth0]/onie-installer ... Info: Attempting http://[fe80::3640:b5ff:febf:897d%eth0]/onie-installer.bin ... Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_msn2700-r0 ... Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_msn2700-r0.bin ... Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_msn2700 ... Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_msn2700.bin ... Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-mlnx_msn2700 ... Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-mlnx_msn2700.bin ... Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx ... Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx.bin ... Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64 ... Info: Attempting http://[fe80::202:c9ff:fe63:68a0%eth0]/onie-installer-x86_64.bin ...

Note ONIE discovery and installation from USB does not support EXFAT (NTFS). Use VFAT formatting instead.

To install a Network OS from a USB drive:

Put the NOS image inside the USB root directory. Mount and install the NOS version. Run: Copy Copied! ONIE:/ # mkdir /mnt/tmpusb ONIE:/ # mount /dev/sdb1 /mnt/tmpusb ONIE:/ # cd /mnt/tmpusb ONIE:/ # mnt/tmpusb # sync ONIE:/ # onie-nos-install /mnt/tmpusb/onie-installer-x86_64-mlnx_x86-r5.2.0004.bin Rebooting into ONIE (re)install mode... ONIE:/ # umount: can't remount rootfs read-only The system is going down NOW! Sent SIGTERM to all processes Sent SIGKILL to all processes Restarting system. ...

To install a Network OS from a via SCP local file: