ESF Configuration using Ansible

Ansible is the de-facto standard for automation in the data center to enable efficiency, errorless mode of work and bottom line reaching lower TCO and faster TTM for deployments at scale

Detailed information on Ansible and the additional automation tools integrated with NVIDIA Onyx, please refer to the Automation chapter in this User Manual.

Here you can find a detailed guideline on Ansible deployment on top of the discussed topology—please refer to solution 1 described in this guide.

In this deployment guide we use a server/VM running Ansible, connecting the switches through the management network and configuring them using Ansible playbook composed of the Ansible modules building blocks available on NVIDIA Onyx page on Ansible.com.