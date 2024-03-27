NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4206 LTS (2022 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking Software  Switch Software  NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4206 LTS (2022 LTS U2)  ESF Configuration Using CLI

On This Page

ESF Configuration Using CLI

Before starting the configuration process, make sure both switches have the same software version installed. To check the software version, run the "show version" command in the CLI.

It is recommended to upgrade both switches to the latest software release.

Switch Configuration

Run the following commands on both switches:

  1. Enable LACP (required for the IPL):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sx01 (config) # lacp

  2. Turn off spanning tree using this command (only if using version v3.6.6102 or earlier)

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sx01 (config) # no spanning-tree

  3. Enable IP routing:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sx01 (config) # ip routing

  4. Enable MLAG protocol:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sx01 (config) # protocol mlag

  5. Enable QoS globally:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sx01 (config) # dcb priority-flow-control enable force

IPL Configuration

Control traffic for the MLAG is sent over the IPL ports via a L3 interface (interface VLAN).
For high availability, it is recommended to have more than one physical link serving as the IPL, therefore the IPL is configured over LAG (port-channel).
It is recommended to use a VLAN ID that is not used within the subnet (4000 in this example) to avoid mixing the host traffic with the control traffic on this interface.
All VLANs are open on the IPL port. There is no need to configure this port, once an interface is mapped as “IPL”, all VLANs are open on this port.
In this example, ports 1/35 and 1/36 are used for the IPL connectivity between the switches.
The IPL link may pass traffic upon MLAG port failures, but not under normal circumstances when all ports are in UP state.

Run the following commands on both switches:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sx01 (config) # interface port-channel 1
sx01 (config interface port-channel 1 ) # exit
sx01 (config) # interface ethernet 1/35 channel-group 1 mode active
sx01 (config) # interface ethernet 1/36 channel-group 1 mode active
sx01 (config) # vlan 4000
sx01 (config vlan 4000) # exit
sx01 (config) # interface vlan 4000
sx01 (config interface vlan 4000 ) # exit
sx01 (config) # interface port-channel 1 ipl 1
sx01 (config) # interface port-channel 1 dcb priority-flow-control mode on force

Configure IP address for the IPL link on both switches

  1. Configure the following on one switch (e.g. sx01):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sx01 (config) # interface vlan 4000
sx01 (config interface vlan 4000) # ip address 10.10.10.1 255.255.255.0
sx01 (config interface vlan 4000) # ipl 1 peer-address 10.10.10.2

  2. Configure the following on the second switch (e.g. sx02):

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sx02 (config) # interface vlan 4000
sx02 (config interface vlan 4000) # ip address 10.10.10.2 255.255.255.0
sx02 (config interface vlan 4000) # ipl 1 peer-address 10.10.10.1

The IPL IP address should not be part of the management network, it could be any IP address and subnet that is not in use in the network. This address is not advertised outside the switch
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 27, 2024
content here