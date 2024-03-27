ESF Configuration Using CLI

Control traffic for the MLAG is sent over the IPL ports via a L3 interface (interface VLAN).

For high availability, it is recommended to have more than one physical link serving as the IPL, therefore the IPL is configured over LAG (port-channel).

It is recommended to use a VLAN ID that is not used within the subnet (4000 in this example) to avoid mixing the host traffic with the control traffic on this interface.

All VLANs are open on the IPL port. There is no need to configure this port, once an interface is mapped as “IPL”, all VLANs are open on this port.

In this example, ports 1/35 and 1/36 are used for the IPL connectivity between the switches.

The IPL link may pass traffic upon MLAG port failures, but not under normal circumstances when all ports are in UP state.

Run the following commands on both switches:

Copy Copied! sx01 (config) # interface port-channel 1 sx01 (config interface port-channel 1 ) # exit sx01 (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 35 channel-group 1 mode active sx01 (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 36 channel-group 1 mode active sx01 (config) # vlan 4000 sx01 (config vlan 4000 ) # exit sx01 (config) # interface vlan 4000 sx01 (config interface vlan 4000 ) # exit sx01 (config) # interface port-channel 1 ipl 1 sx01 (config) # interface port-channel 1 dcb priority-flow-control mode on force

Configure the following on one switch (e.g. sx01): Copy Copied! sx01 (config) # interface vlan 4000 sx01 (config interface vlan 4000 ) # ip address 10.10 . 10.1 255.255 . 255.0 sx01 (config interface vlan 4000 ) # ipl 1 peer-address 10.10 . 10.2 Configure the following on the second switch (e.g. sx02): Copy Copied! sx02 (config) # interface vlan 4000 sx02 (config interface vlan 4000 ) # ip address 10.10 . 10.2 255.255 . 255.0 sx02 (config interface vlan 4000 ) # ipl 1 peer-address 10.10 . 10.1

The IPL IP address should not be part of the management network, it could be any IP address and subnet that is not in use in the network. This address is not advertised outside the switch