On This Page
ESF Configuration Using CLI
Before starting the configuration process, make sure both switches have the same software version installed. To check the software version, run the "show version" command in the CLI.
It is recommended to upgrade both switches to the latest software release.
Run the following commands on both switches:
Enable LACP (required for the IPL):
sx01 (config) # lacp
Turn off spanning tree using this command (only if using version v3.6.6102 or earlier)
sx01 (config) # no spanning-tree
Enable IP routing:
sx01 (config) # ip routing
Enable MLAG protocol:
sx01 (config) # protocol mlag
Enable QoS globally:
sx01 (config) # dcb priority-flow-control enable force
Control traffic for the MLAG is sent over the IPL ports via a L3 interface (interface VLAN).
For high availability, it is recommended to have more than one physical link serving as the IPL, therefore the IPL is configured over LAG (port-channel).
It is recommended to use a VLAN ID that is not used within the subnet (4000 in this example) to avoid mixing the host traffic with the control traffic on this interface.
All VLANs are open on the IPL port. There is no need to configure this port, once an interface is mapped as “IPL”, all VLANs are open on this port.
In this example, ports 1/35 and 1/36 are used for the IPL connectivity between the switches.
The IPL link may pass traffic upon MLAG port failures, but not under normal circumstances when all ports are in UP state.
Run the following commands on both switches:
sx01 (config) #
interface port-channel
1
sx01 (config
interface port-channel
1 ) # exit
sx01 (config) #
interface ethernet
1/
35 channel-group
1 mode active
sx01 (config) #
interface ethernet
1/
36 channel-group
1 mode active
sx01 (config) # vlan
4000
sx01 (config vlan
4000) # exit
sx01 (config) #
interface vlan
4000
sx01 (config
interface vlan
4000 ) # exit
sx01 (config) #
interface port-channel
1 ipl
1
sx01 (config) #
interface port-channel
1 dcb priority-flow-control mode on force
Configure IP address for the IPL link on both switches
Configure the following on one switch (e.g. sx01):
sx01 (config) #
interfacevlan
4000sx01 (config
interfacevlan
4000) # ip address
10.10.
10.1
255.255.
255.0sx01 (config
interfacevlan
4000) # ipl
1peer-address
10.10.
10.2
Configure the following on the second switch (e.g. sx02):
sx02 (config) #
interfacevlan
4000sx02 (config
interfacevlan
4000) # ip address
10.10.
10.2
255.255.
255.0sx02 (config
interfacevlan
4000) # ipl
1peer-address
10.10.
10.1
The IPL IP address should not be part of the management network, it could be any IP address and subnet that is not in use in the network. This address is not advertised outside the switch