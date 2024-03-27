NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4206 LTS (2022 LTS U2)
Ethernet Interface Commands

interface ethernet

interface ethernet <slot>/<port>[/<subport>][-<slot>/<port>[/<subport>]]

Enters the Ethernet interface or Ethernet interface range configuration mode.

Syntax Description

<slot>/<port>

Ethernet port number

subport

Ethernet subport number to be used if a port is split

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.1.0000

3.2.1100

Added range support

Example

 
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1) # exit
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1-1/10
switch (config) # interface ethernet 1/1-1/10) #

Related Commands

Notes

boot-delay

boot-delay [<time>]

no boot-delay

Configures interface boot-delay timer.

The no form of the command returns boot-delay time to its default value.

Syntax Description

time

Boot delay time in seconds

Range: 0-600

Default

0 seconds

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.6.2002

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # boot-delay 60

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

Notes

  • This command delays the interface from boot time of the interface

  • Configuration save and system reboot is required for the configuration to take effect

default interface ethernet

default interface ethernet <slot/port>

Resets a port to its default settings

Syntax Description

slot/port

Number of Ethernet interface in form of slot/port

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.1000

Example

 
switch (config) # default interface ethernet 1/1

Related Commands

interfaces ethernet

Notes

If one of the following configurations exist on the port, the command will be blocked and an informative message will appear.

  1. Port is a BGP update source port (when the IP of the port is taken and used as a source IP for BGP routing updates and for TCP connection establishment with neighbor or peer-group).

  2. Port is a PIM update source port (when the IP of the port is taken and used as source IP in PIM communications).

  3. Port is an IP PIM rp-candidate.

  4. Port is an IP PIM bsr-candidate.

  5. Port is a member in LAG router port.

  6. Port is a member in LAG in NVE mode.

description

description <string>

no description

Configures an interface description.

The no form of the command returns the interface description to its default value.

Syntax Description

string

40 bytes

Default

""

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.1.0000

3.3.4500

Added MPO configuration mode

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # description my-interface

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

Notes

fec-override

fec-override <fec-configuration> [force]

no fec-override <fec-configuration> [force]

Changes FEC configuration on a specific port or range of ports.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

fec-configuration

  • fc-fec – FireCode FEC

  • no-fec – does not use FEC

  • rs-fec – Reed Solomon FEC

force

Default

Auto-FEC selection

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.5.0000

3.6.2002

Added force option

3.7.1000

Updated Example

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # fec-override fc-fec

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

Notes

Use this command with caution. There is no limitation in configuring non-standard FEC. It may cause the link to malfunction.

flowcontrol

flowcontrol {receive | send} {off | on} [force]

Enables or disables IEEE 802.3x link-level flow control per direction for the specified interface.

Syntax Description

receive | send

  • receive – ingresses direction

  • send – egresses direction

off | on

  • on – enables IEEE 802.3x link-level flow control for the specified interface on receive or send

  • off – disables IEEE 802.3x link-level flow control for the specified interface on receive or send

force

Forces configuration without the need to toggle the interface

Default

receive off; send off

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.1.0000

3.3.4500

Added MPO configuration mode

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # flowcontrol receive on

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

Notes

To configure global pause please see section “Flowcontrol (Global pause)”.

ip address dhcp

ip address dhcp

no ip address dhcp

Enables DHCP on this Ethernet interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet set as router interface

config interface port-channel set as router interface

History

3.4.2008

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # ip address dhcp

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

Notes

load-interval

load-interval <time>

no load-interval

Sets the interface counter interval.

The no form of the command resets the interval to its default value.

Syntax Description

time

In seconds

Default

300 seconds

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.3.0000

3.3.4500

Added MPO configuration mode

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # load-interval 30

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

Notes

This interval is used for the ingress rate and egress rate counters

module-type

module-type <type> [force]

no module-type <type> [force]

Splits the interface into two, four, or eight separate interfaces and specifies the module type intended to be used (QSFP or QSFP-DD).The no form of the command resets the interface to its default configuration (non-split)

Syntax Description

type

  • qsfp-split-2 – port is split into 2 ports using QSFP module, each can run at up to 50GbE

  • qsfp-split-4 – port is split into 4 ports using QSFP module, each can run at up to 25GbE

  • qsfp-dd-split-2 – port is split into 2 ports using QSFP-DD module, each can run at up to 200GbE.

  • qsfp-dd-split-4 – port is split into 4 ports using QSFP-DD module, each can run at up to 100GbE.

  • qsfp-dd-split-8 – port is split into 8 ports using QSFP-DD module, each can run at up to 50GbE.

force

Force the split operation without asking for user confirmation.

Default

non-split

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.1.1400

3.5.0000

Added note

3.6.3640

Added note

3.6.4006

Added note

3.9.0900

  • Added QSFP-DD split types

  • Removed “module-type qsfp” command

3.10.3100

Added split to 8 for PAM4-based, Spectrum-3 systems.

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4) # module-type qsfp-split-4
The following interfaces will be unmapped: 1/4 1/1
Type 'YES' to confirm split: YES

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

Notes

  • Port cannot be split when storm-control is configured on port

  • Force command don't remove storm-control configuration. Error output:

    % Storm control configuration must be removed from interface Eth1/2

  • After a split port is created or deleted, the forwarding mode for each split port is set according to the global configuration

  • The affected interfaces should be disabled prior to the operation

  • In order to unsplit the interface, use the “no” command.

  • The following speeds are supported on the different Ethernet interface types and depend on the system types and plugged module:

    • non-split: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 56GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE, 400GbE

    • qsfp-split-2: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE

    • qsfp-split-4: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE

  • qsfp-dd-split-2: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 40GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE,

  • qsfp-dd-split-4: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE, 100GbE

  • qsfp-dd-split-8: 1GbE, 10GbE, 25GbE, 50GbE

  • When using split-to-4 and split-to-8, only odd ports can be split. In case split is used, the following even port will be unmapped (e.g., splitting port 1/17 to 4 or to 8 will unmap port 1/18). (s(.split 1/17 to 8 will unmap 1/18)(split 1/17 to 8 will unmap 1/18)plit 1(split 1/17 to 8 will unmap 1/18)(split 1/17 to 8 will unmap 1/18)/17 to 8 will unmap 1/18)

mtu

mtu <frame-size>

Configures the Maximum Transmission Unit (MTU) frame size for the interface.

Syntax Description

frame-size

Range: 1500-9216 bytes

Default

9216 bytes

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.1.0000

3.3.4500

Added MPO configuration mode

3.9.2000

Updated default MTU size and added note

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4) # mtu 9216

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

Notes

Switches that perform upgrade to version 3.9.2000, existing interfaces will stay with MTU 1500 (or any other value that was configured). Newly created interfaces (created by split/unsplit operation) will be created with MTU 9216 (the new default). The configured and displayed MTU represents the L3 MTU (being used in IP interfaces). The L2 MTU (being used in physical interfaces) is automatically configured as L3 MTU + 22 Bytes.

recirculation

recirculation [force]

no recirculation

Sets the recirculation port.

The no form of the command unsets the recirculation port.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.9.0300

3.9.1000

Added note

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # recirculation force

Related Commands

what-just-happened buffer enable

Notes

This command reduces by 1 the number of monitor sessions that can be configured. It will fail if the maximum number of monitor sessions are already configured.

no recirculation port interface ethernet

no recirculation port interface ethernet <port_num>

Disables the recirculation port.

Syntax Description

port_num

Port number

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.9.0300

Example

 
switch (config) # no recirculation port interface ethernet 1/2

Related Commands

recirculation

show recirculation port

Notes

shutdown

shutdown

no shutdown

Disables the interface.

The no form of the command enables the interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Interface is enabled

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.1.0000

3.3.4500

Added MPO configuration mode

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/4) # shutdown

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

Notes

speed

speed {<value> [no-autoneg | speed_value [... speed_value]] | <auto>} [force]

no speed

Sets the speed of the interface.

The no form of the command sets the speed of the interface to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

The following speeds are available:

  • 1G or 1000—1GbE

  • 10G or 10000—10GbE

  • 25G or 25000—25GbE

  • 40G or 40000—40GbE

  • 50G or 50000—50GbE (This speed refers to the speed 50Gx2. See below)

  • 50Gx1—Port runs at 50Gbps using 1 lane for transmitting (50G PAM4: 1 lane * 50 Gbps)

  • 50Gx2—Port runs at 50Gbps using 2 lanes for transmitting (50G NRZ: 2 lane * 25 Gbps)

  • 50GxAuto—Port runs at 50Gbps with auto-select lane count

  • 56G or 56000—56GbE

  • 100G or 100000—100GbE (This speed refers to the speed 100Gx4. See below)

  • 100Gx2—Port runs at 100Gbps using 2 lanes for transmitting (100G PAM4: 2 lanes * 50 Gbps)

  • 100Gx4—Port runs at 100Gbps using 4 lanes for transmitting (100G NRZ: 4 lanes * 25 Gpbs)

  • 100GxAuto—Port runs at 100Gbps with auto-select lane count

  • 200G or 200000—200GbE (This speed refers to the speed 200Gx4. See below)

  • 200Gx4—Port runs at 200Gbps using 4 lanes for transmitting (200G PAM4: 4 lanes * 50 Gbps)

  • 400G or 400000—400GbE (This speed refers to the speed 400Gx8. See below)

  • 400Gx8 – Port runs at 400Gbps using 8 lanes for transmitting (400G PAM4: 8 lanes * 50 Gbps)

auto—auto-negotiates link speed (not supported on MPO or LAG interfaces)

no-autoneg

Disallows auto negotiation link speed on the interface (not supported on MPO or LAG interfaces)

force

Forces speed change configuration

Default

Depends on the port module type (see the “Notes” section below)

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.1.0000

3.5.0000

Added 25GbE, 50GbE, and 100GbE speeds and updated notes

3.6.6000

Added no-autoneg parameter

3.9.0600

Removed no-autoneg parameter

3.9.1000

Updated notesAdded speed with lane configuration

3.9.2000

Added no-autoneg parameter

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # speed 40G
switch (config interface ethernet 1/2) # speed 40G no-autoneg
switch (config interface ethernet 1/3) # speed 25G no-autoneg force

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

Notes

  • The default speed of an interface depends on its speed capabilities.

  • It is not possible to set the speed on a LAG or MPO interface

  • Not all interfaces support all speed options

  • It is not possible to set “auto” speed along with specific speeds

  • A port with more than one speed advertised or a port configured to “auto” speed cannot be added to LAG

  • To change the speed of a LAG interface:

  1. Remove Ethernet ports from LAG.

  2. Shutdown ports.

  3. Reconfigure port speed.

  4. Re-enable ports.

  5. Re-add ports to LAG interface.

  • Speed configuration with lane count affects the Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3 systems only.

clear counters

clear counters

Clears the interface counters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

config interface port-channel

config interface mlag-port-channel

History

3.1.0000

3.3.4500

Added MPO configuration mode

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1) # clear counters

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet

Notes

This command also clears NVE counters

show interfaces counters

show interfaces <type> <id> counters

Displays the extended counters for the interface.

Syntax Description

id

Interface number: / or /-/

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.1002

Added “error packets” counter to Tx

3.6.4006

Added extended output for storm-control

3.6.5000

Added hoq discard packets counter

3.9.0500

Removed Priority option

3.9.1000

Added ability to use a range of ports and added "ECN marked packets" counter

3.8.1300

Added note

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1-1/2 counters
Eth1/1:
 Rx:
 0                     packets
 0                     unicast packets
 0                     multicast packets
 0                     broadcast packets
 0                     bytes
 0                     packets of 64 bytes
 0                     packets of 65-127 bytes
 0                     packets of 128-255 bytes
 0                     packets of 256-511 bytes
 0                     packets of 512-1023 bytes
 0                     packets of 1024-1518 bytes
 0                     packets Jumbo
 0                     discard packets
 0                     error packets
 0                     fcs errors
 0                     undersize packets
 0                     oversize packets
 0                     pause packets
 0                     unknown control opcode
 0                     symbol errors
 0                     discard packets by storm control
Tx:
 0                     packets
 0                     unicast packets
 0                     multicast packets
 0                     broadcast packets
 0                     bytes
 0                     discard packets
 0                     error packets
 0                     hoq discard packets
 0                     pause packets
 0                     pause duration
 0                     ECN marked packets
Eth1/2:

. . .

Related Commands

Notes

  • NVIDIA-Spectrum-based systems display queue depth for TC0-TC7

  • As of version 3.9.1000, the "id" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed

  • Discard Packets counter refers to discards due to insufficient buffer in both RX and

    TX

show interfaces counters discard

show interfaces <type> <id> counters discard

Displays discarded counters of the interface.

Syntax Description

id

Interface number: / or /-/

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6102

3.9.1000

Made "id" attribute optional

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/24 counters discard
Interface Eth1/24:
  Rx:
    0                     discard packets
    0                     error packets
    0                     fcs errors
    0                     undersize packets
    0                     oversize packets
    0                     pause packets
    0                     unknown control opcode
    0                     symbol errors
    0                     discard packets by storm control
    0                     general discard packets
    0                     policy discard packets
    0                     invalid tag packets
    0                     discard packets by vlan filter
  Tx:
    1154059970            discard packets
    0                     error packets
    0                     hoq discard packets
    0                     oversize packets
    0                     policy discard packets
    0                     SLL discard packets
    11500                 no buffer discard mc packets
    0                     discard packets by vlan filter
    0                     discard packets by stp filter
    0                     discard packets by loopback filter

Related Commands

Notes

  • Discard Packets counter refers to discards due to insufficient buffer in both RX and TX.

  • The "id" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed

show interfaces ethernet

show interfaces ethernet <inf> [cable-length | capabilities | congestion-control | counters | description | link-diagnostics | pfc-wd | signal-degrade | status | switchport | transceiver]

Displays the configuration and status for the interface.

Syntax Description

inf

Interface number: <slot>/<port> or <slot>/<port>-<slot>/<port>

cable-length

Display cable-length of specific interfaces

capabilities

Display specific interfaces capabilities information

congestion-control

Display specific interface congestion control information

counters

Display specific interfaces counters

description

Display specific interfaces description information

link-diagnostics

Display interfaces link diagnostics information

pfc-wd

Display pfc-wd information

signal-degrade

Display interfaces signal degrade information

status

Display specific interfaces status information

switchport

Display specific interface VLAN-membership information

transceiver

Display detailed cable info for this port

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.6.1002

Added “error packets” counter to Tx, “Last change in operational status”, and “Isolation group” to output

3.6.2002

Added “boot delay” parameters to output

3.6.3640

Added support for “forwarding mode”

3.6.4110

Updated Example with “Forwarding mode”

3.6.5000

Added telemetry to output

3.6.6000

Added output line for “auto-negotiation”

3.6.8008

Updated example

3.6.8100

Updated example

3.7.1100

Updated example and notes

3.9.1000

Added ability to use a range of ports and updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1

Eth1/1:
  Admin state                      : Disabled
  Operational state                : Down
  Last change in operational status: Never
  Boot delay time                  : 0 sec
  Description                      : N/A
  Mac address                      : 98:03:9b:94:d9:a0
  MTU                              : 1500 bytes (Maximum packet size 1522 bytes)
  Fec                              : auto
  Operational Fec                  : no-fec
  Flow-control                     : receive off send off
  Supported speeds                 : 1G 10G 25G 40G 50Gx1 50Gx2 100Gx2 100Gx4 200Gx4 400Gx8
  Advertised speeds                : 100Gx4
  Actual speed                     : Unknown
  Auto-negotiation                 : Enabled
  Width reduction mode             : Unknown
  Switchport mode                  : access
  MAC learning mode                : Enabled
  Forwarding mode                  : inherited cut-through
  FCS Ingress                      : Enabled CRC check
  FCS Egress                       : Enabled CRC recalculate
  FCS Timestamping                 : Enabled

  Telemetry sampling: Disabled   TCs: N/A
    Telemetry threshold: Disabled        TCs: N/A
    Telemetry threshold level: N/A
  Last clearing of "show interface" counters: Never
  60 seconds ingress rate                   : 0 bits/sec, 0 bytes/sec, 0 packets/sec
  60 seconds egress rate                    : 0 bits/sec, 0 bytes/sec, 0 packets/sec
  Rx:
    0                     packets
    0                     unicast packets
    0                     multicast packets
    0                     broadcast packets
    0                     bytes
    0                     discard packets
    0                     error packets
    0                     fcs errors
    0                     undersize packets
    0                     oversize packets
    0                     pause packets
    0                     unknown control opcode
    0                     symbol errors
    0                     discard packets by storm control
  Tx:
    0                     packets
    0                     unicast packets
    0                     multicast packets
    0                     broadcast packets
    0                     bytes
    0                     discard packets
    0                     error packets
    0                     hoq discard packets

Related Commands

Notes

  • If a high power transceiver (e.g. LR4) is inserted to a port that does not support it, the link does not go up, and the following warning message is displayed: “Warning: High power transceiver is not supported” when running the command “show interfaces ethernet” is run. For more information, please refer to “High Power Transceivers”.

  • “Operational Fec” appears as N/A while port is DOWN, and as no-fec/fc-fec/rs-fec while port is UP

  • As of version 3.9.1000, the "inf" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed

  • The speed with lane count information refers to the Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3 systems only.

show interfaces ethernet counters tc

show interfaces ethernet [<slot/port> | <slot/port>-<slot/port>] counters tc <priority>

Displays traffic class counters for the specified interface and priority.

Syntax Description

slot/port

Number of Ethernet interface in form of slot/port

priority

Valid priority values: 0-7 or all

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

3.9.1000

Added ability to use a range of ports

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1-1/2 counters tc 3
Eth1/1:
TC 3
  0                     packets
  0                     bytes
  0                     queue depth
  0                     unicast no buffer discard
  0                     WRED discard
Eth1/2:
TC 3
  0                     packets
  0                     bytes
  0                     queue depth
  0                     unicast no buffer discard
  0                     WRED discard

Related Commands

Notes

As of version 3.9.1000, the "slot/port" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed

show interfaces ethernet counters pg

show interfaces ethernet [<slot/port> | <slot/port>-<slot/port>] counters pg <priority>

Displays priority group counters for the specified interface and priority.

Syntax Description

slot/port

Number of Ethernet interface in form of slot/port

priority

Valid priority values: 0-7 or all

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.3004

3.9.1000

Added ability to use a range of ports

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1-1/2 counters pg 3
Eth1/1:
  PG 0:
    0                     packets
    0                     bytes
    0                     queue depth
    0                     no buffer discard
    0                     shared buffer discard
Eth1/2:
  PG 0:
    0                     packets
    0                     bytes
    0                     queue depth
    0                     no buffer discard
    0                     shared buffer discard

Related Commands

Notes

As of version 3.9.1000, the "slot/port" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed

show interfaces ethernet description

show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] description

Displays the admin status and protocol status for the specified interface.

Syntax Description

inf

Interface number: <slot>/<port>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.1100

Updated example

3.8.2000

Updated example

3.9.1000

Updated example

Example

 

switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet description
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface    Admin            Operational      Switchport   Speed         Description
             state            state            mode
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/20      Enabled          Up               hybrid       10G              -
Eth1/21      Enabled          Up               hybrid       100Gx4 (auto)    -
Eth1/22      Enabled          Up               hybrid       100Gx4 (auto)    -
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/20 description
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface    Admin            Operational      Switchport   Speed         Description
             state            state            mode
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/20      Enabled          Up               hybrid       50Gx2            -

Related Commands

Notes

The speed with lane count information refers to the Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3 systems only.

show interfaces ethernet rates

show interfaces ethernet rates [<transfer-rate-unit>]

Displays the current transfer rate of the interface.

Syntax Description

transfer-rate-unit

  • bytes – displays interface transfer rates in B/s dynamically (while converting to K/M/G if needed)

  • KB – displays interface transfer rate in Kb/s

  • MB – displays interface transfer rate in Mb/s

  • GB – displays interface transfer rate in Gb/s

  • bits – displays interface transfer rates in b/s dynamically (while converting to K/M/G if needed)

  • Kb – displays interface transfer rate in Kb/s

  • Mb – displays interface transfer rate in Mb/s

  • Gb – displays interface transfer rate in Gb/s

  • If no parameter is entered, transfer rate is displayed in bits

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

3.7.0000

Added new rates to “transfer-rate-unit”

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet rates KB
Port                        egress                             ingress
                  avg rate (KB/s)   pkts/sec         avg rate (KB/s)   pkts/sec
---------        ----------------   --------         ---------------   --------
Eth1/1                       0            0                 0.032            1
Eth1/2                       0            0                 0.032            1
Eth1/3                       0            0                     0            0
...

Related Commands

Notes

show recirculation port

show recirculation port

Shows recirculation port status and information.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.9.0300

Example

 
switch (config) # show recirculation port

Related Commands

recirculation

Notes

show interfaces ethernet status

show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] status

Displays the status, speed and negotiation mode of the specified interface.

Syntax Description

inf

Interface number: <slot>/<port>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

3.4.1100

Updated example

3.9.1000

Updated example

Example

 

switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet status
Port         Operational state     Speed           Negotiation
----         -----------------     -----           -----------
Eth1/58      Down                  40 Gbps         No-Negotiation
Eth1/59      Up                    100Gx4 (auto)   Auto
Eth1/60      Down (Suspend)        40 Gbps         No-Negotiation

Related Commands

Notes

The speed with lane count information refers to the Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3 systems only.

show interfaces ethernet transceiver

show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver

Displays transceiver information.

Syntax Description

inf

Interface number: <slot>/<port>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.1.0000

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet status
Port                   Operational state           Speed                  Negotiation
----                   -----------------           -----                  -----------
Eth1/58                Down                        40 Gbps             No-Negotiation
Eth1/59                Up                          40 Gbps             No-Negotiation
Eth1/60                Down (Suspend)              40 Gbps             No-Negotiation

Related Commands

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1 transceiver
Port 1/1 state
        identifier             : QSFP+
        cable/module type      : Optical cable/module
        ethernet speed and type: 40GBASE - SR4
        vendor                 : Mellanox
        cable_length           : 50 m
        part number            : MC2210411-SR4
        revision               : A1
        serial number          : TT1151-00006

Notes

  • For a full list of the supported cables and transceivers, please refer to the LinkX™ Cables and Transceivers webpage

  • If a high power transceiver (e.g. LR4) is used, it will be indicated in the field “cable/module type”

show interfaces ethernet transceiver brief

show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver brief

Display brief transceiver information.

Syntax Description

inf

Interface number: <slot>/<port>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.6102

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1 transceiver brief
show interfaces ethernet transceiver brief 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interface       Identifier      Vendor           PN               SN               Rev   
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eth1/1                                                                              
Eth1/2          QSFP+           Mellanox         MCP1600-E00A     MT1710VS06916    A3
Eth1/3          QSFP+           Mellanox         MCP1600-E00A     MT1710VS06929    A3
Eth1/4          QSFP+           Mellanox         MCP1600-E00A     MT1710VS06953    A3
Eth1/5          QSFP+           Mellanox         MCP1600-E00A     MT1710VS06923    A3

Related Commands

Notes

  • For a full list of the supported cables and transceivers, please refer to the LinkX™ Cables and Transceivers webpage

  • If a high power transceiver (e.g. LR4) is used, it will be indicated in the field “cable/module type”

show interfaces ethernet transceiver counters

show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver counters

Displays PHY counters related to operational FEC mode and actual number of lanes in the current port.

Syntax Description

inf

Interface number: <slot>/<port>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

3.10.3000

Updated command description, notes, and example

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/1 transceiver counters
 
    Rx
    phy received bits            398503339622400
    phy symbol errors            0
    phy corrected bits           0
    Time since last clear        0
    Edpl/bip errors lane0        0 
    Edpl/bip errors lane1        0
    Edpl/bip errors lane2        0
    Edpl/bip errors lane3        0
    raw_ber_magnitude            9
    raw_ber_coef                 1
    effective_ber_magnitude      255
    effective_ber_coef           15

Related Commands

Notes

  • The counter “phy received bits” provides information on the total amount of traffic received and can be used to estimate the ratio of error traffic

  • The counter “phy symbol errors” provides information on the error traffic that was not corrected because the FEC algorithm could not do it or because FEC was not active on this interface

  • The counter “phy corrected bits” provides the number of corrected bits by the active FEC mode (RS/FC)

  • The counter "Time since last clear" provides the time passed since the last counters clear event in msec

  • The counter "Edpl/bip errors lane*" provides the NO FEC corrected counter value on appropriate lane

  • The counter "FC corrected blocks lane*" provides the FC FEC corrected counter value on appropriate lane

  • The counter "RS corrected symbols lane*" provides the RS FEC corrected counter value on appropriate lane

  • The counter "raw_ber_magnitude" provides the BER magnitude value for total number of errors. Used for BER calculation - Raw_BER = raw_ber_coef * 10^(-raw_ber_magnitude)

  • The counter "raw_ber_coef" provides the BER coefficient value for total number of errors

  • The counter "effective_ber_magnitude" provides the BER magnitude value for effective number of errors. Used for BER calculation - Effective_BER = effective_ber_coef * 10^(-effective_ber_magnitude)

  • The counter "effective_ber_coef" provides the BER coefficient value for effective number of errors

show interfaces ethernet transceiver diagnostics

show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver diagnostics

Displays cable channel monitoring and diagnostics info for this interface. Tx and Rx power are reported in mW and dBm units.

Syntax Description

inf

Interface number: <slot>/<port>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.2002

3.6.4006

Updated Example to report Tx and Rx power in mW and dBm units

3.6.6000

Updated Example

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/5 transceiver diagnostics
Port 1/5 transceiver diagnostic data:
  Temperature (-127C to +127C):
    Temperature          : 26 C
    Hi Temp Alarm Thresh : 80 C
    Low Temp Alarm Thresh: -10 C
    Temperature Alarm    : None
  Voltage ( 0 to 6.5535 V):
    Voltage              : 3.28980 V
    Hi Volt Alarm Thresh : 3.50000 V
    Low Volt Alarm Thresh: 3.10000 V
    Voltage Alarm        : None
  Tx Bias Current ( 0 to 131 mA):
    Ch1 Tx Current          : 6.60000 mA
    Ch2 Tx Current          : 6.60000 mA
    Ch3 Tx Current          : 6.60000 mA
    Ch4 Tx Current          : 6.60000 mA
    Hi Tx Crnt Alarm Thresh : 8.50000 mA
    Low Tx Crnt Alarm Thresh: 5.49200 mA
    Ch1 Tx Current Alarm    : None
    Ch2 Tx Current Alarm    : None
    Ch3 Tx Current Alarm    : None
    Ch4 Tx Current Alarm    : None
  Tx Power ( 0 mW to 6.5535 mW / 8.1647 dBm):
    Ch1 Tx Power             : 1.01420 mW / 0.06124 dBm
    Ch2 Tx Power             : 0.96740 mW / -0.14394 dBm
    Ch3 Tx Power             : 0.96730 mW / -0.14439 dBm
    Ch4 Tx Power             : 0.96050 mW / -0.17503 dBm
    Hi Tx Power Alarm Thresh : 3.46730 mW / 5.39991 dBm
    Low Tx Power Alarm Thresh: 0.07240 mW / -11.40261 dBm
    Ch1 Tx Power Alarm       : None
    Ch2 Tx Power Alarm       : None
    Ch3 Tx Power Alarm       : None
    Ch4 Tx Power Alarm       : None
  Rx Power ( 0 mW to 6.5535 mW / 8.1647 dBm):
    Ch1 Rx Power             : 0.99160 mW / -0.03663 dBm
    Ch2 Rx Power             : 1.06080 mW / 0.25633 dBm
    Ch3 Rx Power             : 1.09810 mW / 0.40642 dBm
    Ch4 Rx Power             : 0.97500 mW / -0.10995 dBm
    Hi Rx Power Alarm Thresh : 3.46730 mW / 5.39991 dBm
    Low Rx Power Alarm Thresh: 0.04670 mW / -13.30683 dBm
    Ch1 Rx Power Alarm       : None
    Ch2 Rx Power Alarm       : None
    Ch3 Rx Power Alarm       : None
    Ch4 Rx Power Alarm       : None
  Vendor Date Code (dd-mm-yyyy): 07-11-2016

Related Commands

Notes

This example is for a QSFP transceiver

show interfaces ethernet transceiver raw

show interfaces ethernet [<inf>] transceiver raw

Displays cable info for this interface.

Syntax Description

inf

Interface number: <slot>/<port>

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

Example

 
switch (config) # show interfaces ethernet 1/7 transceiver raw
Port 1/7 raw transceiver data:
I2C Address 0x50, Page 0, 0:255:
  0000  0d 02 06 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0010  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0020  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0030  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0040  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0050  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0060  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0070  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0080  0d 00 23 08 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 05 8d 00 00 00  ..#.............
  0090  00 00 01 a0 4d 65 6c 6c 61 6e 6f 78 20 20 20 20  ....Mellanox
  00a0  20 20 20 20 0f 00 02 c9 4d 43 32 32 30 37 31 33      ....MC220713
  00b0  30 2d 30 30 41 20 20 20 41 33 02 03 05 00 46 66  0-00A   A3....Ff
  00c0  00 00 00 00 4d 54 31 32 32 37 56 53 30 30 36 34  ....MT1227VS0064
  00d0  32 20 20 20 31 32 30 37 30 38 20 20 00 00 00 e4  2   120708  ....
  00e0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00f0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 02 00 00 30 00 00
I2C Address 0x50, Pages 1, 128:255:
  0080  0d 02 06 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  0090  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00a0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00b0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00c0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00d0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00e0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00  ................
  00f0  00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00 00

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces status

show interfaces status

Displays the configuration and status for the interface.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.4006

3.9.0300

Updated example—added MTU column

3.9.1000

Updated example

Example

 

switch (config) # show interfaces status
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port             Operational state     Admin              Speed             MTU     Description                             
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
mgmt0            Up                    Enabled            1000Mb/s (auto)   1500      -
Eth1/1           Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/2           Up                    Enabled            40G               1500      -
Eth1/3           Up                    Enabled            40G               1500      -
Eth1/4           Up                    Enabled            40G               1500      -
Eth1/5           Up                    Enabled            40G               1500      -
Eth1/6           Up                    Enabled            10G               1500      -
Eth1/7           Up                    Enabled            10G               1500      -
Eth1/8           Up                    Enabled            10G               1500      -
Eth1/9           Up                    Enabled            10G               1500      -
Eth1/10          Up                    Enabled            100Gx4            1500      -
Eth1/11          Up                    Enabled            100Gx4            1500      -
Eth1/12          Up                    Enabled            100Gx4            1500      -
Eth1/13          Up                    Enabled            100Gx4            1500      -
Eth1/14          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/15          Up                    Enabled            100Gx4            1500      -
Eth1/16          Up                    Enabled            100Gx4            1500      -
Eth1/17          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/18          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/19          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/20          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/21/1        Up                    Enabled            10G               1500      -
Eth1/21/2        Up                    Enabled            10G               1500      -
Eth1/21/3        Up                    Enabled            10G               1500      -
Eth1/21/4        Up                    Enabled            10G               1500      -
Eth1/22          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/23          Up                    Enabled            10G               1500      -
Eth1/24          Up                    Enabled            10G               1500      -
Eth1/25          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/26          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/27          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/28          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/29          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/30          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/31          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -
Eth1/32          Down                  Disabled           Unknown           1500      -

Related Commands

Note

  • If a high power transceiver (e.g. LR4) is inserted to a port that does not support it, the link does not go up, and the following warning message is displayed: “Warning: High power transceiver is not supported” when running the command “show interfaces ethernet” is run. For more information, please refer to “High Power Transceivers”.

  • The speed with lane count information refers to the Spectrum-2 and Spectrum-3 systems only.

disable interface ethernet traffic-class congestion-control

disable interface ethernet <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control

interface ethernet <inf> disable traffic-class <tc> congestion-control

Disables RED/ECN marking for traffic-class queue on ethernet port.

Syntax Description

inf

Interface number: <slot>/<port>

tc

Traffic class. Range 0-7

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2000

Role

admin

Example

 
switch (config) # disable interface ethernet  1/1  traffic-class 5 congestion-control
switch (config) # interface ethernet  1/1  disable traffic-class 5 congestion-control

Related Commands

show interfaces ethernet 1/1 congestion-control

Notes

The “no interface ethernet <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control” command returns configuration on the port to its default value.

disable interface port-channel traffic-class congestion-control

disable interface port-channel <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control

Disables RED/ECN marking for traffic-class queue on LAG port.

Syntax Description

inf

Interface number.

Range: 1-4096

tc

Traffic class.

Range 0-7

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2000

Role

admin

Example

 
switch (config) # disable interface port-channel 15  traffic-class 5 congestion-control
switch (config) # interface port-channel  15  disable traffic-class 5 congestion-control

Related Commands

show interfaces port-channel congestion-control

Notes

The “no interface port-channel <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control” command returns configuration on the port to its default value.

disable interface mlag-port-channel traffic-class congestion-control

disable interface mlag-port-channel <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control

interface mlag-port-channel <inf> disable traffic-class <tc> congestion-control

Disables RED/ECN marking for traffic-class queue on MLAG port.

Syntax Description

inf

Interface number.

Range: 1-1000

tc

Traffic class.

Range 0-7

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.8.2000

Role

admin

Example

 
switch (config) # disable interface mlag-port-channel  1  traffic-class 5 congestion-control
switch (config) # interface mlag-port-channel 1 disable traffic-class 5 congestion-control

Related Commands

show interfaces mlag-port-channel 1/1 congestion-control

Notes

The “no interface mlag-port-channel <inf> traffic-class <tc> congestion-control” command returns configuration on the port to a default value.
