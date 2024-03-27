Ethernet Interfaces

The breakout cable is a unique NVIDIA capability, where a single physical quad-lane QSFPor double density QSFP (QSFP-DD) port can be divided into various types. QSFP can be divided into 2 dual-lane ports or 4 single-lane ports. QSFP-DD can be divided in 2 quard-lane ports or 4 dual-lane ports.It maximizes the flexibility of the end user to use NVIDIA switch with a combination of different interfaces according to the specific requirements of its network. Certain ports cannot be split at all, and there are ports that can be split into 2 ports only (for more information please refer to your Switch Hardware User Manual). Splitting a port changes the notation of that port from x/y to x/y/z with “x/y” indicating the previous notation of the port prior to the split and “z” indicating the number of the resulting sub-physical port (1,2 or 1,2,3,4). Each sub-physical port is then handled as an individual port. For example, splitting port 10 into 4 lanes gives the following new ports: 1/10/1, 1/10/2, 1/10/3, 1/10/4.

qsfp-split-4 operations result in blocking ports that are additional to the one being split. A set of hardware restrictions determine which of the ports can be split.

Specific ports can be split by using a QSFP 1X4 breakout cable to split one single-lane port into 4 lanes (4 SFP+ connectors). These 4 lanes then go one lane to each of the 4 SFP+ connectors.

Warning Splitting the interface deletes all configuration on that interface.

When splitting an interface’s traffic into 4 data streams (split qsfp into four lanes), one of the other ports on the switch is disabled (unmapped). To see the exact splitting options available per system, refer to the cabling chapter in each specific system’s hardware user manual.

To see the exact splitting options available per system, refer to each specific system’s hardware user manual (Cabling chapter) located on the company website.

SN3800 switch systems currently supports only splitting a port to 2.

To split an interface:

Shut down all the ports related to the interface. Run:

• In case of qsfp-split-2, shut down the current interface only• In case of qsfp-split-4, shut down the current interface and the other interface according switch system’s specifications. Copy Copied! switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 3 switch (config interface ethernet 1 / 3 ) # shutdown switch (config interface ethernet 1 / 3 ) # exit switch (config) # interface ethernet 1 / 4 switch (config interface ethernet 1 / 4 ) # shutdown Split

Split the ports specifying the desired module type to be used (QSFP or QSFP-DD). Run: Copy Copied! switch (config interface ethernet 1 / 3 ) # module-type qsfp-split- 4 The following warning will be displayed: Copy Copied! The following interfaces will be unmapped: 1 / 3 1 / 4 . Type “YES” when asked to confirm the split. The <ports> field in the warning refers to the affected ports from splitting port <inf> in the applied command. Warning Please beware that in some products splitting a port into a specific type prevents you from accessing the splittable port and an additional one. For example, splitting a port 3 into qsfp-4 on SN2700, makes ports 3 and 4 inaccessible. This affects the following systems: • SN2700 – makes one port inaccessible if split port into qsfp-4