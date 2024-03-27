IP version 6 (IPv6) is a routing protocol which succeeds IPv4. With the expansion of the Internet and databases IPv6 addresses consist of 128 bits whose purpose is to allow networks to include a significantly higher number of nodes by increasing the pool of available unique IP addresses. IPv6 packets alleviate overhead and allow for future customizability.

Textual representations of IPv6 addresses consist of 128 bits made up from eight 16-bit hexadecimal numbers separated by colons. IPv6 addresses may be abbreviated as follows:

You may omit leading zeros in each 16-bit sequence

You may replace an entire sequence with a double colon if it equals zero

For example, these addresses represent the same IPv6 address:

af23:0000:0000:0000:1284:037d:35ce:2401

af23:0:0:0:1284:37d:35ce:2401

af23::1284:37d:35ce:2401

IPv6 addresses typically denote a 64-bit network prefix and a 64-bit host address.