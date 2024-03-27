NVIDIA Onyx User Manual v3.10.4206 LTS (2022 LTS U2)
MLAG Commands

protocol mlag

protocol mlag

no protocol mlag

Enables MLAG functionality and unhides the MLAG commands.

The no form of the command hides the MLAG commands and deletes its database.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

no protocol mlag

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4500

Example

 
switch (config) # protocol mlag

Related Commands

Notes

  • Running the no form of this command hides MLAG commands

  • MLAG may be enabled without IP routing, but without IP routing an IPL VLAN interface cannot be configured and thus MLAG does not function

  • MLAG may be enabled without IGMP snooping, but if IGMP snooping is disabled, multicast FDBs do not sync

mlag

mlag

Enters MLAG configuration mode.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4500

Example

 
switch (config) # mlag

Related Commands

protocol mlag

Notes

shutdown

shutdown

no shutdown

Disables MLAG.

The no form of the command enables MLAG.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

Disabled

Configuration Mode

config mlag

History

3.3.4500

Example

 
switch (config mlag) # no shutdown

Related Commands

protocol mlag

Notes

This parameter must be similar in all MLAG peers

interface mlag-port-channel

interface mlag-port-channel <if-number>

no interface mlag-port-channel <if-number>

Creates an MLAG interface.

The no form of the command deletes the MLAG interface.

Syntax Description

if-number

Interface number

Range: 1-1000

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4500

Example

 
switch (config) # interface mlag-port-channel 1
switch (config interface mlag-port-channel 1) #

Related Commands

protocol mlag

Notes

  • The maximum number of interfaces is 64

  • The default Admin state is disabled

  • Range configuration is possible on this interface

  • This interface number must be the same in all the MLAG switches

ipl

ipl <ipl-id>

no ipl <ipl-id>

Sets this LAG as an IPL port.

The no form of the command resets this LAG as regular LAG.

Syntax Description

ipl-id

IPL ID (only “1” IPL port is supported)

Default

no ipl

Configuration Mode

config interface port-channel

History

3.3.4500

Example

 
switch (config interface port-channel 1)# ipl 1

Related Commands

protocol mlag

Notes

  • If a LAG is set as IPL, only the commands “no shutdown”, “no ipl” and “no interface port-channel” become applicable

  • A LAG interface set as IPL must have default LAG configuration, otherwise the set is rejected. Force option can be used

ipl peer-address

ipl <ipl-id> peer-address <ip-address>

no ipl <ipl-id>

Maps a VLAN interface to be used for an IPL LAG and sets the peer IP address of the IPL peer port.

The no form of the command deletes a peer IPL LAG and unbinds this VLAN interface from the IPL function.

Syntax Description

ipl-id

IPL ID (only “1” IPL port is supported)

ip-address

IPv4 address

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface vlan

History

3.3.4500

Example

 
switch (config interface vlan 1)# ipl 1 peer-address 10.10.10.10

Related Commands

protocol mlag

Notes

  • The subnet mask is the same subnet mask of the VLAN interface

  • This VLAN interface should be used for IPL only

keep-alive-interval

keep-alive-interval <value>

no keep-alive-interval

Configures the interval during which keep-alive messages are issued between the MLAG switches.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

Time in seconds

Range: 1-300

Default

1 second

Configuration Mode

config mlag

History

3.3.4500

Example

 
switch (config mlag) # keep-alive-interval 1

Related Commands

protocol mlag

Notes

This parameter must be similar on all MLAG peers

mlag-channel-group mode

mlag-channel-group <if-number> mode {on | active | passive}

no mlag-channel-group

Binds an Ethernet port to the MLAG port-channel (MPO).

The no form of the command deletes the binding.

Syntax Description

if-number

Interface number

Range: 1-1000

on

Binds to static MLAG

active

Sets MLAG LAG in LACP active mode

passive

Sets MLAG LAG in LACP passive mode

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config interface ethernet

History

3.3.4500

Example

 
switch (config interface ethernet 1/1)# mlag-channel-group 1 mode on

Related Commands

protocol mlag

Notes

mlag-vip

mlag-vip <domain-name> ip [<ip-address> {<masklen> | netmask> [force]]

no mlag-vip

Sets the VIP domain and IP address for MLAG.

The no form of the command deletes the VIP domain and IP address.

Syntax Description

domain-name

MLAG group name

<ip-address>

IP address (IPv4 only)

<masklen>

Format example: /24

Note that a space is required between the IP address and the mask

<netmask>

Format example: 255.255.255.0

Note that a space is required between the IP address and the mask

force

Forces the IP address if another IP is already configured

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

config

History

3.3.4500

3.8.2000

Updated notes

Example

 
switch (config)# mlag-vip my-mlag-domain ip 10.10.10.254/24

Related Commands

Notes

  • This command is supported only by IPv4 address scheme. For management networks that are IPv6-only, the mlag-vip cannot be configured.

  • This IP address must be configured in one of the MLAG switches and must be in the box management subnet

  • Other switches in the MLAG must join the same domain name

reload-delay

reload-delay <value>

no reload-delay

Specifies the amount of time that MLAG ports are disabled after system reboot.

The no form of the command resets this parameter to its default value.

Syntax Description

value

Time in seconds

Range: 0-300

Default

30 seconds

Configuration Mode

config mlag

History

3.3.4500

Example

 
switch (config mlag) # reload-delay 30

Related Commands

Notes

  • This interval allows the switch to learn the IPL topology to identify the master and sync the MAC address before opening the MLAG ports

  • This parameter must be similar in all MLAG peers

system-mac

system-mac <virtual-mac>

no system-mac <virtual-mac>

Configures virtual system MAC.

The no form of the command resets this value to its default value.

Syntax Description

virtual-mac

MAC address

Default

Default is calculated according to the MLAG-VIP name, using the base MAC as VRRP MAC prefix (00:00:5e:00:01:xx) with the suffix hashed from the mlag-vip name 0...255.

Configuration Mode

config mlag

History

3.4.2008

Example

 
switch (config mlag) # system-mac 00:00:5e:00:01:5d

Related Commands

Notes

This parameter must be configured the same in all MLAG peers

upgrade-timeout

upgrade-timeout <time>

no upgrade-timeout

Configures the time period during which an MLAG slave keeps its ports active while in upgrading state.

The no form of the command resets the parameter value to its default.

Syntax Description

time

Time in minutes

Range: 0-120 minutes

Default

60

Configuration Mode

config mlag

History

3.4.2008

Example

 
switch (config mlag) # upgrade-timeout 60

Related Commands

Notes

This parameter must be configured the same in all MLAG peers

show mlag

show mlag

Displays MLAG configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4500

3.3.5006

Updated example

3.4.2008

Updated example with system MAC and upgrade timeout

3.6.6102

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show mlag
Admin status: Enabled
Operational status: Up
Reload-delay: 1 sec
Keepalive-interval: 30 sec
Upgrade-timeout: 60 min
System-mac: 00:00:5e:00:01:5d
MLAG Ports Configuration Summary:
Configured: 1
 Disabled: 0
 Enabled: 1
MLAG Ports Status Summary: 
Inactive: 0 
 Active-partial: 0 
 Active-full: 1
MLAG IPLs Summary: 
ID   Group          Vlan        Operational    Local         Peer           Up Time           Toggle Counter
     Port-Channel   Interface   State          IP address    IP address 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
1    Po1            1           Up             10.10.10.1    10.10.10.2     0 days 00:00:09   5
MLAG Members Summary:
System-id          State   Hostname
-----------------------------------
f4:52:14:2d:9b:88  Up      <SwitchB>
f4:52:14:2d:9b:08  Up       SwitchA

Related Commands

Notes

If run in the middle of an upgrade, the following message will appear in the output:

*Upgrading* <hostname> --> *Cluster upgrade in progress*

show mlag-vip

show mlag-vip

Displays MLAG VIP configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4500

3.6.6102

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config) # show mlag-vip
MLAG-VIP
 MLAG group name: Test
 MLAG VIP address: 10.10.10.3/24
 Active nodes: 2
--------------------------------------------------------------
Hostname             VIP-State              IP Address
--------------------------------------------------------------
SwitchA              master                 10.10.10.1
SwitchB              standby                10.10.10.2

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces mlag-port-channel

show interfaces mlag-port-channel [<if-number>]

Displays the MLAG LAG configuration and status.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4500

3.6.1002

Added “error packets” counter to Tx

3.6.5000

Added telemetry to output

3.6.6000

Added “forwarding mode” to output

3.6.8008

Updated example

3.9.1000

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show interfaces mlag-port-channel 11
Mpo11:
  Admin state         : Disabled
  Operational state   : Down
  Description         : N/A
  Mac address         : N/A
  MTU                 : 1500 bytes (Maximum packet size 1522 bytes)
  lacp-individual mode: Disabled
  Flow-control        : receive off send off
  Actual speed        : N/A
  Width reduction mode: Not supported
  Switchport mode     : access
  MAC learning mode   : Enabled
  Forwarding mode     : inherited cut-through
  FCS Ingress         : Enabled CRC check
  FCS Egress          : Enabled CRC recalculate
  FCS Timestamping    : Enabled
  Telemetry sampling: Disabled   TCs: N/A
    Telemetry threshold: Disabled        TCs: N/A
    Telemetry threshold level: N/A
  Last clearing of "show interface" counters: Never
  60 seconds ingress rate                   : 0 bits/sec, 0 bytes/sec, 0 packets/sec
  60 seconds egress rate                    : 0 bits/sec, 0 bytes/sec, 0 packets/sec
  Rx:
    0                     packets
    0                     unicast packets
    0                     multicast packets
    0                     broadcast packets
    0                     bytes
    0                     discard packets
    0                     error packets
    0                     fcs errors
    0                     undersize packets
    0                     oversize packets
    0                     pause packets
    0                     unknown control opcode
    0                     symbol errors
    0                     discard packets by storm control
  Tx:
    0                     packets
    0                     unicast packets
    0                     multicast packets
    0                     broadcast packets
    0                     bytes
    0                     discard packets
    0                     error packets
    0                     hoq discard packets

Related Commands

Notes

show interfaces mlag-port-channel counters

show interfaces mlag-port-channel <if-number> counters

Displays the extended counters for the interface.

Syntax Description

if-numbers

MLAG interface whose properties to display

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.6.1002

3.9.1000

Added ability to use a range of ports

Example

 
switch (config)# show interfaces mlag-port-channel 2-3 counters
Mpo2:
Rx
  12		       packets
  0                    unicast packets
  12                   multicast packets
  0                    broadcast packets
  2700                 bytes 
  0                    packets of 64 bytes
  0                    packets of 65-127 bytes
  12                   packets of 128-255 bytes
  0                    packets of 256-511 bytes
  0                    packets of 512-1023 bytes
  0                    packets of 1024-1518 bytes
  0                    packets Jumbo 
  0                    error packets 
  0                    discard packets 
  0                    fcs errors 
  0                    undersize packets 
  0                    oversize packets 
  0                    pause packets 
  0                    unknown control opcode 
  0                    symbol errors 
Tx
  0                    packets
  0                    unicast packets
  0                    multicast packets
  0                    broadcast packets
  152100000000         bytes 
  100000000            error packets 
  0                    discard packets 
  0                    pause packets 
  0                    ECN marked packets
Mpo3:

. . .

Related Commands

Notes

As of version 3.9.1000, the "if-numbers" attribute is optional. If nothing is selected, information for all ports will be displayed

show interfaces mlag-port-channel summary

show interfaces mlag-port-channel summary

Displays MLAG summary table.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4500

3.4.0000

Added notes and Updated example

3.4.1100

Updated example

3.6.6000

Updated example

Example

 
switch [my-vip: standby] (config)# show interfaces mlag-port-channel summary
MLAG Port-Channel Flags: D-Down, U-Up, P-Partial UP, S-suspended by MLAG
Port Flags:
  D: Down
  P: Up in port-channel (members)
  S: Suspend in port-channel (members)
  I: Individual
MLAG Port-Channel Summary:
  ---------------------------------------------------------------------
  Group              Type     Local                     Peer
  Port-Channel                Ports                     Ports
  (D/U/P/S)                   (D/P/S/I)                 (D/P/S/I)      
  ---------------------------------------------------------------------
  1 Mpo61(D)         LACP     Eth1/4(I)                 Eth1/3(S)

Related Commands

Notes

  • If a cluster is not available, the column “Peer Ports” shows “N/A”. If the cluster is available but is not configured on the peer, the “Peer Ports” column shows nothing.

  • If the system happens to be busy, peer ports may be unavailable and the following prompt may appear in the output: “System busy and partial information is presented – please try again later”

  • The “I” flag indicates an interface which is part of a LAG and in individual state

  • The “S” flag indicates an interface which is part of a LAG and in suspended state

show mlag statistics

show mlag statistics

Displays the MLAG IPL counters.

Syntax Description

N/A

Default

N/A

Configuration Mode

Any command mode

History

3.3.4500

3.4.0000

Updated example

3.6.6102

Updated example

Example

 
switch (config)# show mlag statistics
IPL 1:
 Rx Heartbeat : 516
 Tx Heartbeat : 516
 Rx IGMP tunnel : 0
 Tx IGMP tunnel : 0
 RX XSTP tunnel : 0
 TX XSTP tunnel : 0
 RX mlag-notification : 0
 TX mlag-notification : 0
 Rx port-notification : 0
 Tx port-notification : 0
 Rx FDB sync : 0
 Tx FDB sync : 0
 RX LACP manager : 1
 TX LACP manager : 0

Related Commands

Notes

